To the Editor:
By the time this letter appears in print, Rep. Scott Campbell will be voting Yes on the Clean Heat Standard bill (S.5), which has been the subject of quite a few letters on this page.
Anyone who has followed Rep. Campbell’s letters over the past five years will recognize his style of discourse. If somebody has criticized his views on the approaching terrors of “climate change”, or the pressing need to tax carbon dioxide emissions to save the planet from it, Rep. Campbell will start declaiming about “appalling” “disinformation” issuing, he says, from “petroleum suppliers, Gov. Scott and members of his administration, and some regular contributors to this paper.”
Rep. Campbell says – correctly - that the Affordable Heat Act will not raise taxes. What he doesn’t tell you is that - as I have explained more than once in this paper - the Affordable Heat Act is deliberately built around a mandatory government “credit” system that can be peddled as “not a tax”.
This complicated scheme will make your fuel distributor raise the price of heating fuel, so you can’t afford to heat your home or business any longer. Then you will have to find somewhere between $15,000 to $25,000 to replace your oil, propane or kerosene heating system with electric heat pumps that drive up your electric bill. They also wear out, and quit when the outside temperature dips below freezing.
What is the difference between a straight up carbon tax on your heating fuel, and a mandatory credit scheme that extracts the same amount of money from your pocket through forced higher prices of your heating fuel, needed to finance all the goodies that Rep. Campbell promises to a lucky few? Nothing. Either way you get hit with the hammer.
At the legislative breakfast on March 27, I put this question to Rep. Campbell: “Where is the money going to come from to finance this transition?” ($2 billion over four years).
Here is his answer, in front of sixty people, transcribed from the video tape: “Well, the money that’s being spent now on fossil fuels, and a small amount will come from the price of fossil fuels charged by the importers of fossil fuels into Vermont. That will result in some increases in prices, yes, some, but it’s not going to be the seventy cents [per gallon] that Secretary Tom Brady (I’m not sure that’s who it was) floated and was seized upon by the Administration and critics as being the correct number. No, not going to be seventy cents, more like three or four [cents].”
If you recognize this as a flat out lie, you won’t get any argument from me. The Scott Administration offered a first estimate of seventy cents a gallon that omitted quite a few costs. An estimate that took in all costs, by 2030, came to around four dollars a gallon.
If Rep. Campbell had an ounce of courage, he would bravely stand up and say, “our planet is heading into a climate emergency. Only cutting back carbon dioxide emissions will avert it. You must be forced to pay dearly for carbon-based heating fuel so you’ll quit emitting carbon dioxide. Your fuel distributor must be forced to charge you a lot more for your heating fuel to buy Public Utility Commission credits to finance this $2 billion transition.”
“Even if only little Vermont cuts back on its CO2 emissions, we can show the world the way. And I, your elected representative, am going down to Montpelier and vote to make you do it, and you can take comfort for making this virtuous sacrifice on the planet’s behalf.”
If the Affordable Heat Act (sic) doesn’t sound like a good idea for you, be sure to let Rep. Campbell know. His phone number is not listed in the phone book, but his Secretary of State’s listing is 802 595 5580 (as of last August). Not that it will make a bit of difference.
John McClaughry
Kirby, Vt.
