You Guys Do It Best
To the Editor:
I was dismayed to read that the Haverhill school board is struggling to meet the needs of its student body. Our NH neighbors along with many Republican-led states have succumbed to the created backlash of Critical Race Theory [CRT]; the hysteria over LAW SCHOOL CLASSES has allowed the radical right to pervert education in elementary and high schools.
How do schools create a curriculum honestly examining our history and exploring diversity while meeting the legislated enactment of the “Divisive Concepts Law?” How can schools possibly teach American history if the truth is outlawed? To teach that no group is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive is on its face a lie. How else can we view the genocide of native Americans, slavery, the necessity for the creation of the 14th and 19th constitutional amendments, policies of redlining, Jim Crow laws, denial of GI benefits to black servicemen?
America has accomplished great things along its history, but not every action is worthy of praise. Are we so thin-skinned and insecure as a people we can not examine our “warts”, celebrate the heroes that rose to meet the challenge of injustice, to acknowledge the wrongs and celebrate the victories?
We should look to Germany as a model. They have addressed their history and looked at WWII and the rise of Nazism unflinchingly. Truth is taught in schools, there are no statues, no monuments to celebrate Hitler and his policies. The flying of the Nazi flag is prohibited. We could develop a spine/true character and take a lesson from our European neighbors.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.