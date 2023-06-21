You Know The Thing

The sitting President of the United States could not, or would not, define what an American is. Joe Biden could not, or would not, conjure the spirit of Liberty that runs deep in the heart of every American. Let us reaffirm how we as Americans define ourselves. As Americans “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, —That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness”.
During these historic but not unprecedented times, it would do us no harm to read and ascend to the Constitutions of the State of Vermont and the United States of America. As Americans we stand apart from the frameworks of tyranny around the globe when we uplift the indelible spirit of Liberty in the hearts of men. Vermont has carved its eternal promise of Liberty in Freedom and Unity into the granite of the Green Mountains. Now is the time to defend our war dead. Now is the time to rally and unfurl the Banner of Freedom. Now is the time stand firm in our common belief we live not as slaves but as a Free People. Our forefathers created the greatest Republic the world has ever known. It is our Republic that every Patriot Citizen must now serve, if we are to keep it.
As 2023 roles into mid summer, the crisp air of November is but a few months from us. One year later, in November of 2024, our world will be under tremendous pressure to “change”. As we endeavor to define change before change falls upon us, let us recall the wisdom of our Founders; “A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people”.
