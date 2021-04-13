You Made My Day
To the Editor:
Today, April 7, I decided to treat myself and go to McDonald’s for lunch. As I got to the window to pay I was told to go to the next window as the person in the vehicle ahead of me had paid for my order.
It was a blue pickup ahead of me. Other than that I have no clue who it was. I want to say you made my day.
Toni Masure
Wheelock, Vt.
