You Wanna Make Some Money?
To the Editor:
On traffic citations that is. This is a no brainer, easy peasy way to make money on traffic citations. Position a patrol car in any convenient and concealed spot on Severance Hill Road, wait about 10 minutes and you will see any number of vehicles zoom by your location at speeds from 50 to even 70 miles an hour. The speed limit here is 35 to 40 miles an hour. I often walk along this road, and although I do not have a radar gun, I am sure the State police do, and I am reasonably sure of the speeds I quoted, as sometimes I feel I am going to be sucked up and carried along with them. People have already been killed on this road. I hope one of them is not, eventually, me.
Barry Glick
Lyndonville, Vermont
