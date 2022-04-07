From a poem written by Mayme W Miller: To those that are homeless, in poverty, have no job, or life in general not as good as you might wish: Consider this; you just might have “Yourself to Blame”. If things go bad for you and make you a bit ashamed, often you will find out that you have yourself to blame. Swiftly we ran to mischief and then the bad luck came, why do we fault others? We have ourselves to blame. Remember this: “You are the Captain of your Ship”, so agree with the same. If you travel downward, you, in many cases just might have yourself to blame.
This is an excerpt that I took out of my article,”Choices” that I wrote awhile ago that doesn’t hurt to be reiterated.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.