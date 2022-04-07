Yourself to Blame

To the Editor:

From a poem written by Mayme W Miller: To those that are homeless, in poverty, have no job, or life in general not as good as you might wish: Consider this; you just might have “Yourself to Blame”. If things go bad for you and make you a bit ashamed, often you will find out that you have yourself to blame. Swiftly we ran to mischief and then the bad luck came, why do we fault others? We have ourselves to blame. Remember this: “You are the Captain of your Ship”, so agree with the same. If you travel downward, you, in many cases just might have yourself to blame.

This is an excerpt that I took out of my article,”Choices” that I wrote awhile ago that doesn’t hurt to be reiterated.

Ron Pal

Danville, Vt.

