Zuckerman for Vermont
To the Editor:
It looks like the Lieutenant Governor’s race is one of the most competitive of the season in Vermont. Both of the major party candidates are experienced, and both are decent human beings – unfortunately, a trait that much of this country cannot take as a given among political leaders. Both understand that the LG’s official role is limited, and both are likely to want a more important role in guiding our State in the turbulent times ahead.
My support for David Zuckerman goes beyond general alignment with his Progressive/Democratic agenda. My own life work resonates especially with Dave’s passionate commitment to the local agricultural economy and to building soil and ecosystem health as key to climate resilience and healthy, thriving rural communities. Joe Benning has been an accessible and reasonable State Senator for this NEK district but his conservative outlook has also made him resistant to considering innovative legislative proposals.
The biggest difference between the two, despite disagreements on issues and policy questions, is how they would approach the office of LG. When he previously had this role Dave used it very effectively to reach out and interact with Vermonters, offering what assistance he could but most importantly listening to their concerns and integrating them into solid ideas for addressing the problems we all face. He recognizes that investment in public goods like affordable housing, child care, and health care up front will save money in the long term – not to mention alleviating stress and suffering by Vermonters in the short term.
Joe Benning, on the other hand, has emphasized his affinity for and resemblance to Phil Scott, who unapologetically refused to consult with Dave when he was LG and who has set records for obstructionist vetoes of legislative initiatives aimed at confronting the pressing challenges we face. I also support Brenda Siegel’s run for Governor and think Dave would help her amplify the common sense alternatives to “business as usual” that she advocate. However his voice is especially crucial for balancing Phil Scott’s grip on the levers of the executive branch of State government should he be reelected.
While the desire to “stay the course” is understandable, all signs point to escalating climate, economic, health, and social justice crises – all of which are interrelated. We are likely to see a rising influx of refugees of one kind or another, all of whom will both need our help and will in turn reinvigorate our communities with their varied talents and life experiences. Vermont has been a leader and can continue to point the way only if we support bold ideas for increasing our resilience and offer compassionate response to those fleeing social and environmental breakdown. Dave and Brenda are the leaders we need for this time.
Grace J. Gershuny
Barnet, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.