Local Newspapers are Important
To the Editor:
The New York Times, in a recent article on the spread of coronavirus in rural areas, reported that in Mangum, Oklahoma, a town of 6,000 in the western part of the state, the only way citizens can get information about the status of a local virus outbreak is to access the Facebook page of the town’s mayor. Why? The mayor, Mary Jane Scott, writes: “Since we have no newspaper, it’s the only way I know to get the word out.”
We are fortunate to have a local newspaper reporting not just on coronavirus developments but on a wide range of news. Let’s make sure the Caledonian-Record can continue to make us aware of events and issues in our local area, region, and state. My wife and I both purchased online subscriptions rather than sharing one subscription between us. It seems like a reasonable way to support a news organization in its effort to provide our community with timely and vital information.
Charles Fergus
Lyndon, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.