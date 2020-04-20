To the VSC Board of Trustees,
As a former Chair of Senate Education 2003-2004, which included membership on the New England Board of Higher Education, I am very concerned about the “take it or leave it” attitude being presented to Vermont State College Board of Trustees.
Background… I am Vermont’s Secretary of State, a graduate of both the University of Vermont, and South Burlington High School. I served on the South Burlington City Council for 18 years, the Vermont State Senate for 8 years – Chairing Senate Education and Senate Government Operations. As an aside, my brother graduated from Johnson.
I have long felt that we in government must think, and look, out of the box as we strive to make limited resources go further - i.e. we need to look at “smart” practices.
Back in the 2003-2004 as Chair of Senate Education, I had approached both UVM President Dan Fogel and VSC Chancellor Robert Clark about the potential for a beneficial consolidation of the two entities in Vermont’s higher education. President Fogel welcomed the discussion while Chancellor Clark did not.
I remember how in discussions with both – President Fogel said we are grateful for the resources by the state, would like more, but also stated UVM needed to work with resources provided.
Chancellor Clark stated simply that the VSC needed more resources and needed no other discussions.
During the last 25-30 years, VSC underwent changes that, in hindsight, may have appeared to be well-intentioned but have not proven out – and no one moved to step back and say what can we really do to improve? Instead, the Chancellors – past and present - have come forward with their hand out looking for more dollars with a “woe is me” attitude.
My immediate recommendation:
• Vermont provide short-term stopgap funding to prevent the closure of the three campuses: Johnson, Lyndon, and Randolph.
• VSC and UVM open discussions on a consolidation – organizationally.
From an economic sense these potential closures will have detrimental repercussions for the foreseeable future of higher education in Vermont – as well serious and catastrophic economic declines that will be felt throughout Vermont.
Simply, it will decimate the economy of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.
I believe that the VSC and UVM should begin discussions to look at what it would take to create a new University of Vermont that would, like NY and its SUNY system, create campuses with specialization – as VSC used to be.
For what it’s worth, I have long believed that the decline over time of VSC began when each campus tried to become “full-service colleges or universities” offering full across the board college courses. For instance - in the 60s, 70s, and 80s - as I grew up in Vermont, the breakdown was:
• Johnson – Education and Teaching
• Lyndon – Communications and Meteorology
• VTC – Engineering and Technical
• Castleton – Education and Nursing
I believe we could go back to this model with one exception: Let Castleton stand on its own as a university since they appear to be further along BUT create a UVM @ Johnson, UVM @ Lyndon, UVM @ Randolph and specialize the curriculum as it once was. This could allow for a real focus on excellence.
This would necessitate an elimination of one of the two boards of trustees along with the elimination of one of the two administration offices – offering considerable savings and operational flexibility with a much-reduced duplication.
Let’s not bury our heads, throw up our hands and say “woe is me.” Let’s put our collective heads together, talk with smart people inside the higher ed community and out, while looking for real, intelligent, productive and efficient solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.