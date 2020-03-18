To all the members of our community:
This week we woke up to a world that has changed, and I want to share the steps we have taken to prepare NVRH for the COVID-19 virus. I want to first say just how proud I am of the team here at NVRH: they have done an amazing job preparing for the virus over the past month. We literally went from zero to 100 in the blink of an eye. I have been so impressed to see everyone rise to the occasion, take the right steps, and be the leaders we need to be in the face of a truly unprecedented event.
These steps include collaborating with our healthcare partners to implement a ‘drive-through’ test center outside our emergency department, securing critical personal protective gear, rolling out new safety protocols, dismissing our volunteers, and cancelling all outside group meetings at the hospital.
The safety of our patients and medical workforce are paramount. Therefore, we have implemented strict visitation policies as well a staff travel restrictions intended to keep our community safe. We deeply appreciate the sacrifice of all our staff and the understanding of our community as we navigate what is truly an unprecedented event. We are keeping our website up to date, so please visit www.nvrh.org if you need any information.
I am also humbled to see our community rise to this challenge. We have received offers of assistance from many people and organizations, and I see an entire community rallying to help each other. We are all in this together. You have our commitment to ensuring the safety and health of all our friends, families, and neighbors. If you have a friend or loved one who is working in healthcare, please take a moment to check in with them. Your support means a lot to all of us.
It was just about a year ago, that, as she was passing, my grandmother told me, “there’s always been an angel on my shoulder.” Well, I have borrowed her angel, and it will be sitting on my desk for a while. With all of your support, we WILL get through this.
Shawn Tester is the CEO at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
