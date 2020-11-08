ST. JOHNSBURY — Can’t touch this.

Colby Garey-Wright delivered a dazzling performance and the St. J Academy football team dropped the hammer on Spaulding in the second half on Saturday at Fairbanks Field.

Garey-Wright piled up six touchdowns and added two interceptions in a come-from-behind 42-28 victory, leading the Hilltoppers to the inaugural St. J Area 7-on-7 touch football regional title.

“It’s exciting to earn a championship with these kids, especially after graduating 19 seniors from a really good team last year,” said St. J coach Rich Alercio. “It’s neat to play for a title on our home field. Every year we’ve played for a championship — five of the last seven years we’ve had to drive down to Rutland to play for a championship — so it’s nice to win one on our own field.”

Garey-Wright played at a championship level Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior had eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns. At quarterback, Garey Wright completed 25 of 37 passes for 274 yards, four scores and an interception. On defense, he picked off two passes in the second half, as St. J held the Tide scoreless in the final two quarters until a garbage-time TD with 5 seconds to play.

“God’s honest truth Colby played the way we expected him to,” Alercio said. “He might be the best player in the state heading into next season and he played like it today.”

The Hilltoppers (9-1) trailed 20-14 with 5 minutes left to play in the first half. But the hosts rattled off 28 straight points to stagger Spaulding (4-5).

St. J becomes one of four regional champions around the state in a football season unlike any other. Vermont made the decision to change from 11-on-11 tackle to 7-on-7 touch prior to the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no statewide tournament.

“This means a lot. We accomplished what we thought we would,” Garey-Wright said. “We continued the legacy of Academy football and trying to win championships every season. This year was different but we made the most of it. It was a lot of fun.”

The St. J defense took charge, tightening up the coverage in the first half and bottling up Spaulding’s speedy, athletic receiving core. St. J finished with four interceptions, three in the second half.

“We played more aggressively on defense in the second half,” Alercio said. “We were in the right place in the first half but not making plays. Hats of to them, the Spaulding QB threw the ball in some tight windows and made some plays in the first half.”

Sam Begin finished with eight catches for 92 yards and two TDs, Jaden Hayes hauled in 12 balls for 68 yards, Fritz Hauser had five grabs for 84 yards and a score and Geoffrey Hauver had two grabs for 28 yards and a touchdown to lead the Hilltoppers. Hauser and Hayes picked off passes on defense.

St. J starting QB Quinn Murphy got the hosts off to a good start, leading them to a score on the game’s opening drive. After converting a fourth down, Murphy hit Garey-Wright for a 20-yard score and a 7-0 lead.

Spaulding quickly answered, QB Andrew Trottier connecting with Grady Chase for a 25-yard score. The Tide then went up 14-7 on a Trottier-to-Ethan Touchette 9-yard score with 3:43 left in the first quarter.

Quinn responded by finding Garey-Wright, who ripped up the middle for a 61-yard touchdown and a 14-all tie in a wild first quarter.

But Murphy tossed interceptions on three consecutive possessions, the third leading to a Cole Benoit 63-yard interception return for a TD that put the Tide up 20-14 with 5 minutes left in the second quarter.

Garey-Wright then replaced Murphy, who finished 14 of 24 passes for 211 yards.

Garey-Wright promptly hit Hauser for a 35-yard TD strike over the top to put St. J up 21-20. After halftime, Garey-Wright found Begin for a 24-yard score on fourth down to put the Hilltoppers up 28-20. The two hooked up again for a 12-yard score with 4:31 left in the fourth for a 35-21 lead.

Hauser then picked off a Trottier pass to all but squash the Spaulding rally attempt. Garey-Wright found Hauver for a 16-yard TD for the Hilltoppers’ final points and capped Garey-Wright’s six-touchdown day.

“Colby stepped up in a big way and really showed what he can do,” said St. J senior Zebb Winot.

It was the second straight game with at least six TDs for Garey-Wright, who threw for 296 yards and six scores and caught another in the Hilltoppers’ 62-22 win over U-32 in the semifinals.

“Offensively, I am always ready,” said Garey-Wright, who split time between QB and WR throughout the season. “I made the adjustments I needed to to play quarterback. The guys ran good routes and caught the ball.

“Everybody was kind of mad about not playing well in the first half. We communicated better and made the plays we needed to make.”

It was the final game for three St. J seniors: Winot, Hauver and Hayes.

“This championship means a lot especially knowing how young this team was,” Winot said. “I feel good about the coming years from these guys.”

After the win, Winot, Hayes and Hauver hung around Fairbanks Field taking a last stroll on their home turf. They didn’t get to play in the rivalry Game or even make a tackle.

“I didn’t get a normal season,” Winot said. “But I have nothing to complain about. I am kind of happy.”

Added Garey-Wright: “I am going to miss them all and I am proud of them. It’s not the season they wanted, but they they all bought in, worked hard and we got it done.”