The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For April 24-30

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2023 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (April 24-30)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 24-30
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 24-30
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
JP Perez, Littleton Baseball: The junior had a pair of hits, two steals, a run and three RBIs as the Crusaders outlasted Woodsville 14-8 in extra innings to stay undefeated. He also produced two hits, two runs and an RBI in Littleton’s 9-7 thriller over Colebrook at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Wyatt Mason, Lyndon Baseball: The sophomore starter was dynamite on the mound, striking out 10 across six innings of one-hit ball as the Vikings shut out Hartford 2-0. Earlier, Mason scored the winning run as Lyndon squeaked by North Country 5-4.
Agustin Gil Tricio, St. Johnsbury Tennis: The Hilltopper won three singles matches at the No. 2 spot, losing just one game, as the Hilltoppers picked up team wins over North Country, Hartford and Brattleboro.
Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain Baseball: The senior hurled a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts in the Bucks’ 11-1 win over Northfield. He then went 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs as Blue Mountain rolled Thetford 11-0.
Andrew Menard, Hazen Baseball: The Wildcat starter hurled a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts while also helping his own cause with a 3-for-3 day at the plate in Hazen’s 10-0 win over Northfield.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (April 24-30)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 24-30
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 24-30
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Molly Smith, Lyndon Softball: The junior went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in a 7-4 victory over Rice. She then added three hits with an RBI in a 16-8 win over North Country and capped her week by going 3-for-4 with a triple, four runs and four RBIs as Lyndon outlasted Rice 17-14.
Kacie Nelson, St. Johnsbury Softball: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Hilltoppers dominated Brattleboro 22-2.
Tyra Scelza, North Country Softball: The junior went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs as the Falcons picked off rival Lake Region 11-7.
Willa Kantrowitz, St. Johnsbury Track and Field: The sophomore won the 800 meters, took second in the 100-meter hurdles and was part of the winning 4x400 team as the Hilltoppers took second in a meet at North Country. She then won pole vault and was on two victorious relay teams at the SJA Relays.
Dory Roy, Woodsville Softball: The junior produced a 2-for-3 day with a triple, run, two steals and three RBIs as the Engineers rolled past Lisbon 14-0.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2023
April 17-23: St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Maren Nitsche and Lyndon baseball’s Austin Wheeler
April 10-16: Colebrook softball’s Haley Rossitto and Littleton baseball’s Blake Fillion
Winter 2022
Feb. 6-12: White Mountains basketball’s Ava Simpson and Lyndon hockey’s Atte Manner
Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Colebrook basketball’s Sierra Riff and Profile alpine skiing’s Coen Mullins
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.