The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Aug. 28-Sept. 3

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help naming Athletes of the Week during the 2023-24 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (Aug. 28-Sept. 3)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Aiden MacKenzie, Lyndon Football: MacKenzie had 115 receiving yards and two scores (37 and 30 yards) and intercepted a pass after tipping it to himself to set up the game-winning TD, as the Vikings stormed back from an 18-point second-half deficit to overtake Mill River 29-25.
Cooper Wheeler, North Country Football: Wheeler found the end zone four times as the Falcons powered to a 34-22 season-opening victory at Division I Burlington/South Burlington.
Colby Heathe, Woodsville Golf: Heathe produced 20 points (Stableford scoring) to capture co-medalist honors as the defending champion Engineers opened their season with a four-team match victory at Canterbury Woods.
Joelvy Perez, Littleton Soccer: Perez tallied a goal and an assist in the Crusaders’ 3-0 win over Colebrook and then added three assists in Littleton’s 7-0 blanking of Groveton.
Kaden Brantley, Profile Soccer: Brantley had a goal and an assist in the Patriots’ 2-0 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan, then did it again in a 3-1 triumph over White Mountains.
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (Aug. 28-Sept. 3)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Kaya Nkwen-Tamo, White Mountains Field Hockey: Nkwen-Tamo scored twice as the Spartans tallied a 5-0 win over Franklin.
Evie Burger, Profile Soccer: Burger smashed White Mountains with five first-half goals as the unbeaten Patriots routed the Spartans 11-0.
Kate Vasconcelos, Woodsville Soccer: Vasconcelos notched a hat trick and added two assists as the Engineers rolled Pittsburg-Canaan 7-1.
Hailey Cavanaugh, Lisbon Soccer: Cavanaugh started her senior year with a bang, burying four goals to lead the Panthers over Moultonborough 5-2.
Avery Hansen, Lake Region: Hansen scored the game’s lone goal as the Rangers picked off Missisquoi 1-0.
