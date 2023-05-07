The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 1-7

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2023 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
More On Each Candidate
Robert Breault, White Mountains Baseball: Breault fired in 14 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings while allowing just one hit and no walks to lead the Spartans past Newfound 6-0. He also delivered a go-ahead two-run double in a 7-6 win over Inter-Lakes.
Gerardo Fernandez, St. J Academy Track and Field: Fernandez won the 400 meters in 49.45 seconds to set a school record while helping the Hilltoppers to a first-place finish at the Twilight South Burlington Invitational.
Tyler Rivard, Hazen Baseball: Rivard belted a home run and scored four runs in a 12-6 victory over Lake Region. He also went 3-for-4 at the dish while striking out nine and giving up just two hits on the mound as the Cats shut out Lamoille 8-0.
Cam Berry, Lyndon Baseball: Berry posted a 4-for-4 day with a stolen base and three RBIs as the Vikings cruised past Oxbow 15-0.
Cam Davidson, Woodsville Baseball: Davidson cracked a home run, scored twice and had three RBIs in the Engineers’ 16-2 win at Moultonborough.
——
More On Each Candidate
Jenna Jones, St. J Academy Lacrosse: Jones stepped up with four goals and a pair of assists in the Hilltoppers’ 15-8 win over Colchester.
Randi Fortin, North Country Softball: Fortin blasted two home runs as part of a 5-for-6 day (double, four runs, three RBIs) in the Falcons’ 23-22 win over Champlain Valley.
Karli Blood, Blue Mountain Softball: Blood produced six RBIs on three hits (double) and four runs in a 33-2 win over Northfield. She then went 3-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs as the Bucks blasted Northfield 29-1.
Isabella Hanover, Lake Region Track and Field: Hanover won the 100 meters and was a member of the runner-up 4x100 team as the Rangers finished second in a six-team meet at U-32.
Brooke White, St. J Academy Track and Field: White won the 200 meters and contributed to a 4x800 win while helping the Hilltoppers finish third at a five-team track and field meet at CVU. She also earned a new PR in triple jump at the Twilight South Burlington Invitational.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2023
April 24-30: Lyndon softball’s Molly Smith and Lyndon baseball’s Wyatt Mason
April 17-23: St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Maren Nitsche and Lyndon baseball’s Austin Wheeler
April 10-16: Colebrook softball’s Haley Rossitto and Littleton baseball’s Blake Fillion
Winter 2022
Feb. 6-12: White Mountains basketball’s Ava Simpson and Lyndon hockey’s Atte Manner
Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Colebrook basketball’s Sierra Riff and Profile alpine skiing’s Coen Mullins
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
