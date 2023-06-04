The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 29-June 4

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2023 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (May 29-June 4)
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 29-June 4
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 29-June 4.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Ethan Heng, White Mountains Baseball: Heng started an improbable three-run seventh-inning rally with the first of back-to-back home runs as the third-seeded Spartans rallied for a 9-8 walk-off win over No. 6 Conant to secure a spot in the N.H. D-III semifinals. He also produced a two-run double in a 4-1 win over No. 14 Newfound.
Brody Mosher, Lyndon Baseball: Mosher had two RBIs as the third-seeded Vikings erased No. 14 Mt. Abraham 10-0 to advance to the Division II quarterfinals.
Kyle Fuentes, Littleton Baseball: Fuentes had two hits and two RBIs to lead the third-seeded Crusaders past No. 14 Lin-Wood, 15-2. He then added a hit and an RBI while scoring four times in a 16-1 thumping of Mascenic in the D-IV quarterfinals.
Quinn Murphy, St. Johnsbury Track & Field: Murphy secured first place in javelin with a personal-best heave of 163 feet as the Hilltoppers cruised to a third-straight Division I track and field championship.
Kris Fennimore, Blue Mountain Baseball: Fennimore had two hits, including a double, and added two RBIs as the top-ranked Bucks moved on to their third consecutive Division IV final four with a 14-0 victory over No. 8 Rivendell.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (May 29-June 4)
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 29-June 4
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 29-June 4.
You voted:
More On Each Candidate
Lillie Tetreault, North Country Softball: Tetreault hit a walk-off line drive in the 10th inning as the Falcons clipped St. Johnsbury 8-7 to advance to the Division I softball quarterfinals.
Ryleigh Lefebvre, Lyndon Softball: Lefebvre went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs as the Vikings pounded Otter Valley 18-1 in the Division II quarterfinals. In the first round, she went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs.
Lauryn Corrigan, Littleton Tennis: Corrigan defeated Erin Rausley 8-3, helping the undefeated, top-ranked Crusaders secure the Division III state team tennis title — an 8-1 result over No. 3 Prospect Mountain. Corrigan finished the season with a spotless 16-0 record.
Heather Alexander, Lake Region Track & Field: The sophomore won the javelin title with a throw of 103-1 to help the Ranger girls place fifth at the Division III track and field championships in Manchester.
Paige Royer, Woodsville Softball: Royer had a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored as the top-ranked Engineers roared into the D-IV final four with a 19-0 handling of No. 8 Wilton-Lyndeborough.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2023
May 22-28: St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Ella Blanchard and Lake Region’s Gabe Gardner
May 15-21: Danville softball’s Ella Marshia and White Mountains’ Noah Covell
May 8-14: White Mountains softball’s Emma Simpson and Littleton baseball’s Cam Cook
May 1-7: Lake Region track and field’s Isabella Hanover and Lyndon baseball’s Cam Berry
April 24-30: Lyndon softball’s Molly Smith and Lyndon baseball’s Wyatt Mason
April 17-23: St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Maren Nitsche and Lyndon baseball’s Austin Wheeler
April 10-16: Colebrook softball’s Haley Rossitto and Littleton baseball’s Blake Fillion
Winter 2022
Feb. 6-12: White Mountains basketball’s Ava Simpson and Lyndon hockey’s Atte Manner
Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Colebrook basketball’s Sierra Riff and Profile alpine skiing’s Coen Mullins
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.