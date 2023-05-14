The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 8-14

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2023 high school sports season.
The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete (see below for this week’s ballot).
Casting A Vote
All voting is through the two ballots below. We will not accept votes through email or social media.
Voting began Monday and continues through Thursday.
And The Winner Is…
The two winners will be announced in a story published at caledonianrecord.com on Fridays and in the newspaper on Saturdays.
Nominations Please
Please nominate a deserving high school athlete by sending an email to sports@caledonian-record.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week Nomination)
Vote Here For Boys Athlete of the Week (May 8-14)
More On Each Candidate
Jaden Beardsley, SJA Track & Field: Beardsley received the outstanding track athlete award after taking first in the 100 meters (11.32 seconds), second in the 200, and for being on both winning 4x100 and 4x400 teams at the 50th Burlington Invitational track and field meet. The 4x100 team tied the meet record (43.7 seconds) and bested a school record set back in 1982.
Cam Cook, Littleton Baseball: Cook smacked a home run as the Crusaders clawed their way back to overcome Woodsville 8-7. He then went 2-for-3 with two runs and belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to break open a close game as Littleton went on to a 7-1 win over Colebrook.
Ethan Lussier, Lyndon Baseball: Lussier struck out eight over three innings while also going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Vikings past Lake Region 14-4.
Johnny Piers, Lake Region Baseball: Piers was 3-for-5 with a pair of triples as the Rangers scooped up their first win of the year via a 13-6 handling of Lamoille.
Jack Boudreault, Woodsville Baseball: Boudreault was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs as the Engineers stormed back to take down White Mountains 13-8. He also added a pair of doubles, two runs and four RBIs in a 16-4 rout of Lisbon.
——
Vote Here For Girls Athlete of the Week (May 8-14)
More On Each Candidate
Jaydin Royer, Lyndon Softball: Royer finished 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two runs three RBIs in the Vikings’ 25-2 handling of Lake Region. She then went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs in an 8-3 victory over Thetford.
Emersen Mitchell, SJA Softball: Mitchell twirled a two-hitter with six strikeouts and zero walks in the five-inning win and went 2-for-3 with a double as the Hilltoppers snapped a five-game slide, 12-0 over Burlington.
Jenna Laramie, North Country Softball: Laramie was a force in the circle, striking out five and allowing just three hits in a complete-game effort as the Falcons silenced St. Johnsbury 4-1.
Mariah Bacon, Lake Region Softball: Bacon had a sizzling 4-for-4 day with a home run and six RBIs as the Rangers downed Lamoille 16-4. She then collected a double, two triples, six RBIs and two runs in Lake Region’s 19-3 rout of Craftsbury.
Emma Simpson, White Mountains Softball: Simpson produced a perfect 4-for-4 day to pace the offense while making key plays at shortstop and third base during the Spartans’ 13-1 bounce-back win at Winnisquam.
——
Previous Athlete Of The Week Winners
Spring 2023
May 1-7: Lake Region track and field’s Isabella Hanover and Lyndon baseball’s Cam Berry
April 24-30: Lyndon softball’s Molly Smith and Lyndon baseball’s Wyatt Mason
April 17-23: St. Johnsbury lacrosse’s Maren Nitsche and Lyndon baseball’s Austin Wheeler
April 10-16: Colebrook softball’s Haley Rossitto and Littleton baseball’s Blake Fillion
Winter 2022
Feb. 6-12: White Mountains basketball’s Ava Simpson and Lyndon hockey’s Atte Manner
Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Colebrook basketball’s Sierra Riff and Profile alpine skiing’s Coen Mullins
Jan. 23-29: Colebrook basketball’s Haley Rossitto and St. Johnsbury hockey’s Connor Brigham
