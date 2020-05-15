Caledonian-Record launches quest to determine all-time greatest area athlete

We’re in search of the area’s greatest athlete of all-time.
We’re calling it the Caledonian-Record’s Best of Local Athletes.
We love our sports here in Northern Vermont and New Hampshire. Without any local events scheduled for a while, we’re looking back at the best we ever saw. Help us settle the age-old question, who was the best of the best?
What’s the criteria? We’ve wrestled with whom to include and we’re looking at athletes that are NEK/North Country natives or who played here during some part of their historic careers.
To get things rolling, we brainstormed some of the major players who quickly come to mind. Among them, in no particular order:
• Bode Miller
• Judi St. Hilaire
• Rich Gale
• Henry Dalrymple
• Mikaela Shiffrin
• Chad Paronto
• Tony Sarausky
• Andrew Johnson
• Jean Dubuc
• Susan Dunklee
Who else should be on the list? For the next month we’d like your help in compiling a list of 64 deserving athletes.
Our nomination period will run from today until June 1 and will be followed by a voting period from July 1-Aug. 14. Nominations can be submitted via email to sports@caledonian-record.com. Send in who you believe is worthy of a spot in the top 64. The more nominations the better.
In addition to the voting phase to determine our Best Ever, we’ll be dividing our ballot into multiple categories (Best High School; Best Olympian; Best Pro; Best College; Best Baseball; Best Basketball; Best Track; Best Hockey, Best of School, etc.).
After we receive all nominations, the format for the Caledonian-Record G.O.A.T. contest will be a tournament bracket, based on seeds (as determined by sports staff). We will reveal matchups daily in the paper, with short bios and photos of the nominees.
Let’s come together to put together a bracket we can all be proud of.
Taylor Coppenrath, basketball
