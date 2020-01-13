Caledonian-Record’s Michael Beniash named Vermont Sportswriter of Year

Caledonian-Record sports editor Michael Beniash was named Vermont Sportswriter of the Year for 2019, the National Sports Media Association revealed Monday.
It’s the first NSMA honor for Beniash, 39, a graduate of the University of New Mexico who worked for The Albuquerque (N.M.) Journal and the Littleton (N.H.) Courier before taking over as the Caledonian-Record’s sports editor in 2009.
Beniash was selected in a vote among his Vermont peers. He shares the accolade with Austin Danforth of the Burlington Free Press.
The NSMA also announced that Lauren Walsh of WFFF/WVNY-TV was named NSMA Vermont Sportscaster of the Year.
Beniash, Danforth and Walsh are three of 110 state sportscasters and sportswriters of the year from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia. They will be honored at the 61st annual NSMA awards banquet in Winston-Salem, N.C., on June 29.
Along with the state winners, the event will celebrate Dan Patrick, Tom Verducci, and Michael Wilbon, all of whom have been voted into the association’s hall of fame.
Kevin Harlan (sportscaster) and Adrian Wojnarowski (sportswriter) are the two national award winners.
Three deceased legends, Skip Caray, Cawood Ledford, and Dick Young will also enter the Hall, the results of the annual vote of the NSMA’s membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.