SUNAPEE — Littleton was outshot, outscored and outplayed in the first half.

But the Crusaders never quit.

LHS roared back to erase a two-goal deficit and beat defending champion Sunapee 3-2 (4-3) on penalty kicks in the Division IV championship on Sunday.

Freshman Kaitlyn Ilacqua converted the decisive PK, junior Emily Mainous made the championship-clinching save, and Littleton claimed its second girls soccer crown, and first since 2012.

“They just work, work, work, work,” said LHS head coach Clinton Brown of his team.

Down 2-0 at halftime, Littleton changed formations — from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 — to neutralize Sunapee’s All-State duo of midfielders Abby Pollari and Elizabeth Tschudin.

It worked.

Over the final 60 minutes, Littleton controlled possession and went on the attack.

Olivia Corrigan scored in the 50th minute to make it 2-1 and Carrie Meunier added the equalizer off a corner kick midway through the second half.

Brown called the formation change a calculated risk knowing that his team hadn’t played in a 4-4-2 “in their life.”

“I told them at the half [a 2-0 deficit] is nothing, we can come back but we have to change. We have to give them a different look and see if we can throw them off,” Brown said.

Following two scoreless overtime periods the game went to penalty kicks.

With the shootout tied 3-3 Brown chose Ilacqua as his team’s seventh shooter.

Although she admitted “I was terrified” she went through her routine — the same one she had perfected during the team’s PK drills — and fired the ball off the crossbar and in.

Brown never doubted the ninth-grader.

“I don’t think she really gets rattled,” he said. “I like her commitment, her confidence and what she showed me in practice.”

Sunapee had a last chance to tie but Lakers junior Sophia Varian failed to convert — twice.

Mainous saved the first attempt but it was waved off, with referees determining she had moved forward before the shot.

No matter. She stopped the second attempt, let out a yell, and was quickly mobbed by her teammates during the celebration.

“It was just pure joy,” Mainous said.

It was a gritty performance by Mainous, who took over in goal for the Crusaders this season.

She held Sunapee scoreless for the final hour of play and made four straight stops to end the shootout.

“She’s a dirt dog,” Brown said. “When we do PKs or any kind of goalie work in practice, she is all over the place. She ends up walking away covered in mud and she doesn’t care. The dirtier she gets the better she feels. It’s just the way she plays.”

In a season like none other, Littleton persevered.

The girls regrouped after graduating seven seniors from last years semifinalists and relied on mental toughness to overcome COVID, five straight road playoff games, and a two-goal halftime deficit against the defending state champs.

And that’s why they celebrated so hard.

When Mainous made the final save her teammates charged across the field. They cheered, cried, hugged and fell to the ground.

That’s because this title really meant something.

“It was like ‘I can’t believe we actually did it,’” Mainous said. “They all started running and they tackled me. And in that moment I was just so proud of all of us and how far we’ve come.”