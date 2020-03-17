After over two decades, the New England Patriots will have a new starting quarterback to start the NFL season.
On Tuesday morning, Tom Brady announced on Twitter and Instagram that his time with the Patriots has come to an end.
FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
The Patriots selected Brady in the sixth round, pick 199 overall, in the 2000 NFL Draft. After the draft, Brady told owner Robert Kraft, “I’m the best decision this organization has ever made.” This would turn out to be true as the star amassed an unprecedented six Super Bowl Championships during his time with the team.
