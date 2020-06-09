On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott announced plans to resume low-contact sports, like soccer, softball, baseball and lacrosse. While the 25-limit size on gatherings will remain, as of June 15 teams will be able to scrimmage among themselves and if all goes well, on July 1 games between teams will be able to resume.
The state is not ready for high-contact sports like wrestling, football and basketball, but those teams can begin conditioning and other low-contact, skill building drills, Scott said.
Social distancing will be encouraged and there will be hygiene and equipment cleaning requirements.
“Like everything else this will obviously look a little bit different from normal, but we must find new ways of doing things so we can get back to something more familiar while keeping people safe and healthy,” Scott said.
