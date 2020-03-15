LUDLOW — They came, they saw, they crushed.
A year after having the title taken away after a scoring error — uncovered a day after the championship that gave the title to Burr and Burton — North Country Union won the Vermont girls high school state snowboarding championship Wednesday at Okemo.
At the time of last year’s notice that their title was being withdrawn and given to another school, coach Bobby Walls-Thumma said of his boarders, “They will be back. We have an outstanding group of kids, and once the sting wears away I am confident they will all bounce back stronger than ever. Everyone is really looking forward to next year.”
Fast-forward a year, and bounce back they did. In a field of 20 riders, Falcons junior Haley Goff repeated as overall champion. She led an effort in which NCU won both the girls halfpipe and giant slalom titles, while the boys team also finished first in GS.
In addition to finishing first in slopetyle, Goff was second in halfpipe and GS.
It would’ve been the third straight girls team title but for the 2019 scoring mixup. As it was it was the third straight championship for Goff. Teammates Monica Caffrey and Dylan Willey finished fourth overall, with Willey winning the GS championship in the field of 55 boys.
The Falcons were given the red-carpet treatment upon their triumphant (but short lived) return last year, but this time “it was actually bigger than last year,” coach Walls-Thumma said. “It definitely feels good to go and get this taken care of given what happened last season. if anything, things ran incredibly smoothly in part due to all of the changes that we put in place last season following that [scoring] snafu. Our girls were on a mission, and they delivered big-time.”
The boys took second place among the eight schools at the competition, with scoring combining all three disciplines: GS, slopestyle, halfpipe. They had also taken second at the 2019 championships.
The slopestyle course was moved to another trail. “Okemo pulled the plug on the original slopestyle course (Crazy Train), which forced the league to compete on a different slope,” Walls-Thumma said. “Overall conditions were incredibly icy and fast. Rider safety due to the ice is the reason slopestyle was moved. Haley had an incredible slopestyle run, and Dylan Willey excelled in GS, notching the quickest time of the day.”
Girls Team Scores: North Country, Burr & Burton, BFA, South Burlington. Boys Team Scores: Burr & Burton, North Country, BFA, Woodstock.
