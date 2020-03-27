School is out, but hope remains for a spring sports season.
The Vermont Principals’ Association announced Friday morning its not canceling the season, yet.
The decision comes a day after Gov. Phil Scott announced he was closing all schools for in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“At this time, we are not canceling the spring season,” the VPA news release said. “It may come to that, however, we feel it is important to gather further information and talk with some people about options, if any, that we may have. This situation has changed so rapidly in just the past week that it is hard to predict where we may be at in another two or three weeks. It may be worse, or it may be better. Time will tell. We feel that as an organization we need to have more time before we can make a definitive decision.”
On Wednesday, the VPA delayed the start date of spring sports until April 15. It was the second time the VPA pushed back the beginning of the season, originally postponing the start date to April 6.
“Although I’m excited that there is still a chance for our spring student-athletes to compete, I’m apprehensive to hang on to false hope,” said Danville athletics director Randy Rathburn. “I am confident the VPA will put student well-being first and will make an appropriate decision when the time comes.
“My heart hurts for all the student-athletes who are supposed to be competing in their senior seasons. These are unprecedented times that call for sacrifices that are difficult for all.”
The first day of spring practice was slated to begin Monday.
Back on March 16, the VPA modified some of its mandates to accommodate the shortened schedule. They include:
• Waiving minimum games played to qualify for postseason tournaments or championships such as track and field (although a decision hasn’t been reached yet on eliminating the qualifying times/distances for the divisional track state meets).
• Reducing number of practices to be eligible to play (from 10 to 5).
“I think for the benefit of the kids, they want to have something,” said Bob Johnson of the VPA. “But we are not going to endanger their health or welfare.”
The VPA will meet again next week to mull over the options.
“Next week the Activity Standards Committee will be meeting to discuss the situation and possible options,” the news release said. “We will also be talking with the Executive Committee of the Vermont State Athletic Directors Association. I know I am repeating myself, but I want to be clear that we are not ready to make the decision to cancel the spring season yet.”
