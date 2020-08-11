Vermont is calling an audible.
Executive director Jay Nichols on Tuesday announced the Vermont Principals’ Association is abandoning traditional 11-on-11 full-contact football for a 7-on-7 touch football format for the 2020 high school season.
There won’t be tackling or high-impact play, but this lower-risk brand of football beats sitting out the season.
“It’s very exciting,” said eighth-year St. Johnsbury coach Rich Alercio, a leading proponent for this outside-the-box approach. “The exciting thing is that both the Governor and the Vermont Task Force talked about how important extracurriculars are to the kids, and how unfair would it be for soccer and field hockey to be able to play but not football?
“If soccer and and field hockey were going to be allowed, the idea was to make football as similar to those two. By removing the lineman and the high-impact, it’s more like those sports. And the key phrase is removing the high-impact.”
Vermont is the first state in the country to modify the game to conform to safety issues stemming from the ongoing pandemic. Other states around the country are either moving forward with 11-on-11 football as scheduled, delaying the start or shifting the football season to spring. The latter was not an option in Vermont.
“I think we’re ahead of the curve, we’re pioneers, trailblazers, or whatever you want to call it, to be able to say we are going to keep football in the traditional season,” Alercio said. “There are too many three-sport athletes in Vermont to compete against spring and winter or trying to wedge it in between other seasons.
“Within the state’s guidelines, we’re going to play football and that’s exciting. To be the only state adopting this plan, that’s pretty cool.”
Sixth-year North Country head coach Lonnie Wade was hoping for 11-on-11 this fall, but 7-on-7 will do.
“We’ve got to make the best of it,” he said, noting he has 14 seniors hungry to win this season. “Athletics are an extension of education, and facing adversity is part of learning life skills. You’ve got to make due with what you have.”
Other key points announced Tuesday, as part of Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference:
• Volleyball can not have interscholastic matches or scrimmages indoors, but game can be played outside.
• Spectators at games will be limited to 150 people.
• Facial coverings will be required for all participants, coaches, spectators and referees at all times, including during games. The exception to the mask requirement are for those running cross-country races and for activities such as golf, when participants can maintain social distance. There may be also changes to XC race guidelines, such as staggered starts.
“We just (announced) mandatory masks in school and we feel that sports should be included as well,” Gov. Scott said during his media briefing. “I think having some mask is better than no mask, and I believe this is the right approach as we move forward.
• Guidance on the prospects on winter sports will come by Oct. 15.
Teams can start practices when schools reopen on Sept. 8. Competition between schools is slated to begin the week of Sept. 21 and is dependent on state health officials moving schools from Step II in the reopening guidance to Step III.
VPA and state officials stressed on Tuesday the importance of finding a way for kids to compete this fall.
“We really feel that sports and all extracurricular activities are an extension of the school day,” Nichols said. “If we’re going to ask kids to come back to school in person, which as much as we can I think we should, we should also make those extracurricular activities available for them.
“We think mental health ramifications of not having sports is more of a worry than actually providing sports.”
WHAT IS 7-ON-7 FOOTBALL?
Seven-on-seven football is popular during summer months as skill players prepare for upcoming seasons. There are regional tournaments, leagues and standings, depending on what part of the country teams are playing in. St. J hosts an annual 7-on-7 tournament in the summer, getting upwards of eight teams from Vermont, Alercio said.
“I’d say a third of Vermont schools have competed in this format in some fashion,” he added.
The specific details of game play (quarter length, extra-point scoring, etc.) are being combed over by the VPA football committee and the Vermont Interscholastic Football League and will likely be finalized soon. Part of the guidelines will include players wearing helmets as a safety precaution.
As for game play, 7-on-7 is a stripped down version of the regular game. Players don’t wear pads and there is no offensive or defensive lines. Offensive players are considered down when they are touched below the neck by a defender.
A quarterback, five receivers and a snapper make up the offense. A team can also have a running back replace one of the receivers in the offensive setup. The QB can not run. The center is an ineligible receiver.
Teams can have different looks on defense depending on their setup, but always have a combination of linebackers and defensive backs looking to stop their opponent’s passing attack.
A typical 7-on-7 football game is split into 20-minute halves with a running clock and a five-minute halftime. The games are played on 40 yards of the field (same width), from the 40-yard line to the end line (back of the end zone).
There are two 15-yard zones where players have got to get a first down, using only three downs in the first two 15-yard zones. Once they hit the final 10-yard zone near the goal line, they are allowed four downs to get the ball into the end zone.
The quarterback has only four seconds to successfully get a pass off. If by the fourth second that ball is not out of his hand, it is considered a coverage sack and the offense will lose the down at that point.
If the offense scores a touchdown, it earns them six points. Kickers do not score extra points. A team can choose to go for a single point by passing from the 5-yard line or two points passing from the 10-yard line.
There’s no kicking of any kind or special teams.
The team with the lead at the end of the game is the winner.
There are plenty of benefits for introducing this format of football in Vermont, Alercio said.
“I think it’s great for football and for Vermont football,” Alercio said. “It encourages team that are still so run heavy to work on their passing game and could help them implement a passing attack in their offense when 11-on-11 does return.”
It also helps even the playing field.
“There are fewer physical mismatches,” Alercio said. “So a game like Rutland (D-I) vs. Poultney (D-III) could even be considered.
And it even presents an opportunity to get girls involved in the game.
“It puts 7-on-7 football in place here,” Alercio said. “The VPA can then someday adopt 7-on-7 football for girls in the state and make it a sport.”
Scheduling will likely also be tweaked. Instead of one game a week on Friday or Saturday, teams could play twice a week − one game Tuesday and another on Friday or Saturday. Junior varsity teams would play on Wednesdays. Even the lineman will be involved in some fashion — either with a “Bigs” game — a 7-on-7 contest with just the lineman or a strongman event in lieu of play.
Whether football programs opt in or opt out is at their own discretion, but scheduling will look different, Alercio said. He foresees a regional schedule, his Hilltoppers playing twice teams such as North Country, Lyndon, U-32, Hartford and Spaulding for a 10-game regular season schedule.
“It’s not in anyone’s best interest to travel across the state and we’re more likely to see regional play,” Alercio said.
The fact there will be football this fall in Vermont is shot of good news for hundreds of student-athletes. That includes the big guys who won’t get to do battle in the trenches.
“It’s every lineman’s dream to catch a pass or throw a touchdown,” Wade said.
