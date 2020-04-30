H.S. athletics: VPA officially cancels spring season

What had long been anticipated became reality Thursday morning when the Vermont Principals’ Association announced it was canceling the remainder of the 2020 spring high school sports season.
“Given the Governor’s executive order “Stay Home Stay Safe” still extending at least through May 15th, and with no known expectation to return to in-person school for the 2019-20 school year, the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 spring sports season has been made,” the VPA wrote in a statement. “The VPA and the Activities Standards Committee have delayed as long as possible in hopes that some version of a season could be salvaged, but now it is too close to the end of the school year for that to occur.”
The decision comes in tune with social distancing recommendations to help slow the coronavirus pandemic but also brings major disappointment to the many area high school athletes — seniors in particular who won’t get that last at-bat, a shot at redemption or a chance to chase championships with their longtime teammates.
Vermont’s 2020 spring high school sports season is canceled. pic.twitter.com/I2E7G0NZXn— Michael Beniash (@BeniAsh12) April 30, 2020
After pushing back the start date for high school sports twice this spring, the VPA on April 14 said it would make a final decision April 30.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled its season two weeks ago on April 16, while Massachusetts and New York followed suit last week.
“We feel terribly for our Vermont student athletes who have been preparing for their 2020 spring sports season, and especially saddened for our 2020 seniors. Your sacrifice is unparalleled in Vermont sports’ history and is one that is quite literally saving lives,” the VPA wrote. “We are hopeful and confident that our shared sacrifices in social distancing this spring will ensure a safe return to in-person gatherings, celebrations, and extracurriculars for the fall season of 2020-21.”
This story will updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.