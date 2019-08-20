Many names you will see in headlines and stories this fall, and all of them are expected to heavily contribute to their Northeast Kingdom teams this high school football season. The head coaches’ rundown (six per team) of their players to watch in 2019:
DIVISION I
ST. J ACADEMY (Coach Rich Alercio)
OFFENSE
Nick Guckin, RB/LB, Sr. (6-foot, 210 pounds)
Guckin is a four-year starter and one of the few Division I players that has started in three state semifinal games and two state championship contests with another year to play. He is an elusive and physical runner and a receiving threat out of the backfield. He has also started on all three levels of defense (defensive line, linebacker, secondary)
Trey Alercio, QB/CB, Sr., (6-0, 190)
Alercio has a tremendous understanding of the offense and a deft touch on his passes, allowing him to put the ball in the right place at the right time and to the right person. He is also a shutdown cornerback on defense and a strong run support player.
Hunter Palmieri, WR/LB, Sr. (6-0, 190)
Palmieri had 1,300-plus receiving yards on offense last year and was named the USA Today Defensive Player of the Year. This year he is bigger, stronger and faster. He is a threat to score from anywhere on the field on offense and has the speed and physicality to make tackles from sideline to sideline on defense.
Wilder Hudson, WR/LB, Sr. (5-10, 180)
Hudson is one of the hardest working and toughest players on our team. He embodies the team’s quote, “don’t let anyone outwork you or outlast you.” He will be a physical presence on St. J’s defense and a receiving threat on offense.
David Hutchinson, TE/DE, Sr. (6-3, 265)
Hutchinson will be a dominant physical presence on both sides of the ball. Opposing offenses will have to account for him with multiple blockers. He possesses the athleticism and body control of a player half his size allowing him to be a dual-threat tight end as a blocker on runs and a receiver on passing plays.
Caleb Anderson, OL/DL, Sr. (5-10, 250)
Anderson is a three-year starter who was the only sophomore starter on St. J’s dominant 2017 state championship offensive line. With his size and strength, he will anchor of both offensive and defensive lines. He is also a returning team captain.
——
DIVISION II
LYNDON INSTITUTE (Coach Chad Simpson)
Peyton Barlow, RB/DB, Jr. (5-6, 140)
Barlow has the speed to stretch any defense vertically and horizontally on offense. At free safety, he is looking to lead the Vikings’ secondary. He has tremendous speed and toughness.
Matthew Lazzaro, RB/LB, Sr. (6-0, 220)
Returning from a knee injury that kept him out all last season, Lazzaro is a big, strong, powerful runner. On defense, the inside linebacker will run downhill and attack the line of scrimmage.
Dzamal Benda, OL/DL, Sr. (6-0, 220)
Returning from overseas for his second season of football, Benda is physical, big-hitting lineman with a high motor at defensive tackle.
Trevor Bassett, OL/DL, Sr. (5-10, 230)
The Vikings’ center, Bassett will anchor the offensive line and will also be looking to set the edge on defense. A strong leader, he plays with great passion.
Dylan Dwyer, WR/DB, Jr. (5-11, 135)
Easily the player with the most desire to deliver hits, Dwyer flies around the field looking to find a way to help his team anywhere necessary.
Dylan Miller, RB/LB, Soph. (5-8, 155)
Miller is looking to rebound from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him most of last year. A strong young talent, Miller will be looking to making an impact running the ball and helping stop the run on defense.
Parker Whitcomb, OL/DL, Soph. (5-8, 220)
Whitcomb has one of the best work ethics on the team. “One more,” you will often here him say. He stays late and arrives early, has a high motor and loves to play the game.
——
NORTH COUNTRY UNION (Coach Lonnie Wade)
Jack Young, QB/DB, Jr. (5-9, 180)
Young is very smart and a really good athlete. He has good instincts, but most of all, he’s a leader.
Sam Austin, RB/DB, Sr. (5-9, 175)
Austin is a returning two-way starter that is a fast, strong runner.
Shawn Fearino, RB/DB, Jr. (5-6, 170)
A tough runner who returns as the starting running back. He competes.
Isaiah LaPlume, DT/OL, Jr. (5-10, 245)
Physically very strong, LaPlume was an All-Division first-team defensive tackle in 2018.
Gabe Baraw, LB/RB, Jr. (6-0, 185)
An All-Division first-team linebacker in 2018, the physically-gifted Baraw set a school record last year for tackles for loss in a season as a sophomore.
Kyle Martin, DB/Utility on Offense, Jr. (5-10, 165)
With speed and toughness, Martin is the quarterback of the Falcons’ defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.