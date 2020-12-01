H.S. Hoops: St. J Coach Driscoll Steps Down After 3 Titles And 300 Wins

ST. JOHNSBURY — After 300 wins and three state titles, Jack Driscoll is stepping away after a quarter-century leading the St. Johnsbury Academy girls basketball program.

The winningest girls hoops coach in school history said it was “just that time.”

“It’s something that’s been on the horizon for a few years now and with the pandemic, it just seemed like a good time to transition,” Driscoll said.

The Hilltoppers will have a big void to fill on the hardwood.

Driscoll finishes his 25-year head coaching career with 300 wins and 261 losses while bringing home the school’s only three Division I state titles — back-to-back crowns in 2018 and 2019 and the first in 2010. He was also named the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association and Metro Coach of the Year three times.

“I am going to miss the daily practices and working with the kids to make us more than individual components,” said Driscoll, who began coaching in 1988 under Layne Higgs, first as the freshman coach and later as the boys JV coach before taking the reins of the girls program in 1994. “Seeing the kids after school in a basketball environment was a really positive thing for me and one of the reasons I did it so long.

“To be truthful, I am feeling a little melancholy. It’s what I’ve been doing the last 32 winters. I am certainly going to miss it.”

Driscoll will be missed in St. J and beyond.

“Jack has taught us all how to compete: the importance of high expectations, thoughtful preparation, and the will to never, ever give up, regardless of the circumstance,” said Beth Choiniere, the JV girls and assistant varsity coach who has worked alongside Driscoll since 1997. “It has brought him and his teams sustained success at the highest levels of Vermont basketball. And he has done all of this with humility, sportsmanship, and grace: the epitome of class.”

“Jack closes the book on what I believe is the longest basketball coaching career in Academy history,” said David McGinn, the former Hilltoppers athletic director who stepped down last spring after nine years and coached the boys basketball team to a title in 2019. “It was a privilege for me as an athletic director to work with him as he led our girls program. He is a gentleman who shared his commitment, passion and deep respect for the game with hundreds of Hilltoppers.

“As the boys coach, I greatly appreciated his willingness to “talk the game” and share his thoughts about our teams. His love of Hilltopper basketball was felt in both programs.”

Driscoll earned his 300th varsity victory in the final regular-season game last winter. In four of his 25 seasons, the team finished with 20 or more wins, including twin 22-2 campaigns in their title runs in 2018 and ‘19.

Three Hilltopper players also surpassed 1,000 points in their career during his tenure: Patricia Lang (2001), Sadie Stetson (2019) and Josie Choiniere (2020).

Choiniere, who was a sophomore and junior on the championship teams, is the program’s second-leading scorer all-time with 1,359 points.

“I essentially grew up in the Alumni Gym and I cannot remember a time that coach Driscoll was not there with me,” she said. “I can distinctly remember when I was 5 years old working on the side basket on my left-hand layups for most of the season while waiting for practice to end. Coach Driscoll rebounded for me for hours when I was little, and it continued right up through my high school years. He has dedicated so much of his time helping me develop as an athlete and a competitor. It is not every day that athletes get to play for someone that you have such respect and admiration for.”

She relished playing for Driscoll and his never-settle attitude the last four seasons.

“He was the type of coach who always approached games and practices with the same winning mentality of pushing myself and my teammates to never settle or be satisfied with anything that was just ‘good enough,’” Choiniere said. “He always designed practices to be challenging both mentally and physically to prepare us for a tough metro schedule. This type of leadership and knowledge that he brought to our team helped us to become so successful over the past four years.”

Driscoll’s first title came in 2010. As the No. 12 seed after a 7-13 regular season, the Hilltoppers went on a memorable Cinderella run to the crown, topping Rutland 27-24 for the school’s first D-I girls hoops championship.

With Sadie Stetson, Choiniere, Neva Bostic and others in 2018, St. J dethroned five-time champion Champlain Valley, then went back-to-back with another triumph over the Redhawks in 2019.

He finishes 3-1 all-time in championship games, the lone loss a 2017 defeat to CVU.

“All three state championships were very special but all different,” said Driscoll, noting another memorable win of his was a quarterfinal victory over Burlington in 2009 that gave him his first trip to Patrick Gymnasium.

Driscoll’s teams didn’t always have superior talent, but were always disciplined and delivered tenacious man-to-man defense nightly, year in and year out. And Driscoll always got the most out of his players.

“Jack simply holds a deep and abiding optimism regarding young people,” Beth Choiniere said. “He likes to scratch at the potential of his players and help them achieve more than they believed was possible. They have achieved a lot over his tenure.”

Driscoll also left a mark on rival coach Ute Otley, the architect of the Redhawks’ powerhouse program.

“Jack’s teams certainly gave me some sleepless night over the last four years, that’s for sure,” she said. “His teams are so incredibly disciplined and patient. They are incredibly well-prepared and that man-to-man defense; you know it’s coming, yet it’s so thoroughly good and hard to prepare for and that speaks volumes. He always got the absolute best out of his kids.”

“It’s going to be really hard for St. J to replace a coach of that caliber. He’s been the standard in the state for a while.”

Driscoll is hanging up the whistle, but he won’t soon be forgotten.

“While we have enjoyed the trips to Patrick Gymnasium and the championship celebrations,” Beth Choiniere said, “his mark on the lives of his players and fellow coaches will be felt more powerfully and will be more long-lasting due to the kind of people he encouraged and helped them to be.”