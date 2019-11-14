NEWPORT — Alexis Lefaivre is ready for the next challenge.
The North Country Union senior signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to compete for the women’s track and field program at Division I University of Massachusetts-Lowell.
She is the first Falcons’ track and field athlete to go D-I in recent memory.
“I really wanted to join a team that was as serious as I was about the sport,” Lefaivre said. “I just want to wake up every morning and do better than I did yesterday.”
Lefaivre was a youth track standout who possessed natural ability.
She made a splash when she arrived at North Country, running the state’s second-fastest 100-meter time that season as a freshman, but that summer she tore her ACL playing club soccer.
However, she fought her way back. Two years after suffering the injury, she claimed her first state title, winning the 200 meters at the Vermont Division I state meet in June.
Through the experience, she proved herself ready for the next level.
“I think that she learned how quickly things can be taken away, and how hard that you need to work in order to keep what you have and get better,” said her father, Dana. “She was given a gift and didn’t really work hard at it, [but after the injury] she had to turn around and really hit the grindstone, which as made her twice the person and twice the athlete that she was.”
At UMass-Lowell, Lefaivre expects to compete in the 200 and 400 meters.
Awarded a partial scholarship, she chose the River Hawks because the program is on the rise: They moved up to Division I six years ago and last year the men’s and women’s teams were runners-up at the America East indoor- and outdoor championship meets.
“You can just see there is a lot of room for growth at [Lowell],” said Lefaivre. “I feel like I can have a lot of opportunity there.”
Another selling point: UMass-Lowell’s family atmosphere. As a freshman, Lefaivre will live in a suite with four to five other athletes.
“All teams say ‘we’re family’ but at this school you can really tell, they’re very close, you can tell,” she said. “That made me feel more comfortable.”
With her college decision made, Lefaivre can focus on her senior year.
She returned to the soccer field this fall, helping North Country to a record-breaking 13-win season and a fifth trip to the semifinals, and now she looks forward to indoor- and outdoor track, where she hopes to add a few more titles before graduation, both individually and as part of the Falcons’ 4x100 relay.
“I think the girls [track] team will be very strong,” Lefaivre said. “Playing soccer helped me recruit a lot of younger girls and I’m really excited. There’s a lot of potential.”
Why recruit? Lefaivre wants to leave he program stronger than she found it.
That speaks to lessons learned during her ACL recovery, where she gained a greater appreciation for those people — family, friends and teammates — who supported and encouraged her.
First and foremost she pointed to her parents, Dana Lefaivre and Erika Young.
And plenty more were instrumental in her recovery, including physical therapists Ben McCormack and Jesse Dimick of Northern Physical Therapy in Lyndonville, trainer Adrian Guyer of XIP Training in Lyndonville, and members of the North Country track teams, including coaches Tyler Alexander and Lindsey Lefebvre.
Those people (and more) were on her mind Wednesday during a signing ceremony at NCU, where she officially committed to UMass-Lowell.
For Lefaivre, it was a milestone moment. For her father, it was something more.
“There’s not many words to express it, just extreme pride,” he said. “I’m very proud to be her dad.”
