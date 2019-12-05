About Tia
Age: 16
School: Lake Region Union
Grade: Junior
Hometown: Brownington
Parents: Renee and David
Siblings: Caitlyn Gage, 29, Damion Gage, 27, Tori Adams, 23, Carlos Martinez, 13
Highlight Reel
♦ Martinez carded an 88 at the Division II state championship at Proctor-Pittsford Country Club, leading the Rangers to a 10-shot victory over runner-up Otter Valley for their second straight team championship.
♦ Martinez took medalist honors in nine events this fall.
College Plans: None yet.
Coach Says: “Tia is extremely deserving of this award,” said Ray Perkins. “She was the rock for the Lake Region girls golf this season. Her consistency and her desire to compete and improve her game were contagious. The team relied on her to put up solid scores every match and she didn’t disappoint. In fact, Tia won medalist honors in all but two matches, one against a D-I player and the other at states, both times finishing runner-up.”
What is the best part of your game: My approach shots.
Favorite moment from the season? Favorite moment would be riding home from states. Singing we are the champions and realizing that the golf team had become a family.
With the holiday season here, what are you most grateful for? I am most grateful for my parents. Without them I wouldn’t be the athlete nor person I am today. I can’t thank them enough for being such great parents.
Did you reach your goal this season? Was there one you didn’t attain? My goal was to win back-to-back championships and we accomplished that. Individually I wanted to shoot better than last year and win individually. I came up a bit short but there is always next year and I’m going to be working extra hard this upcoming summer.
The Record’s Girls Golfers of the Year
2019: Lake Region Union’s Tia Martinez
2018: North Country Union’s Lauryn Goulet
2017: North Country Union’s Carley Giroux
2017: North Country Union’s Katie Goulet
2016: North Country Union’s Katie Goulet
