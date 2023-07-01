117th Vt. Amateur Tee Times

BARRE — The 117th Vermont Amateur golf championship kicks off at 8 a.m. on Tuesday with 116 golfers set to partake.
The three-day, 72-hole event is set for the Country Club of Barre and will span July 4-6. Each golfer is guaranteed two days of golf, with only the top 40 making the cut and moving on to day three — with 36 holes to declare a winner.
Amongst the field for Tuesday’s tee times are a handful of locals. Last year’s winner, Jared Nelson of Rutland, is not listed.
Former St. Johnsbury standout Nelson Eaton and North Country star Austin Giroux shared medalist honors at the 2020 Division I state championships at Barre and will each kick things off in the early morning. Jackson King, an ex-Lake Region Ranger and accomplished golfer at Husson University will be part of a pairing with Nelson.
William Eaton and Travis Grosse will also be representing the area.
First-round tee times and pairings
At Country Club of Barre
Tuesday, July 4
8:00 — Caleb Keyes, Michael Walsh, Luke Hopkins.
8:10 — Eric Lajeunesse, Evan Russell, Austin Giroux.
8:20 — Lucas Politano, Taylor Bellemare, Brody Yates.
8:30 — Nelson Eaton, Jackson King, Ryan Bloomer.
8:40 — Garren Poirier, Mike Coakley, Andy Parish.
8:50 — Troy Goliber, Max Major, Tim McAuliffe.
9:00 — Bryson Richards, Cody Semmelrock, Sam Major.
9:10 — Mathew Smith, Troy Evans, Evan Forrest.
9:20 — Harrison DiGangi, Colby Sanville, Sebastian Pell.
9:30 — Nick Ojala, Nolan Benoit, Nathan Godbout.
9:40 — Phil Fairbanks, Kim Perry, John Franzoni.
9:50 — Charles McNeeley, Chad Bullock, Riley Richards.
10:00 — William Noyes, Frankie Sanborn, Edward Linto.
10:10 — Ben Spittle, Jacob Miller, Mattie Serafin.
10:20 — Travis Mott, Cullen Hathaway, Ryan Porter.
10:30 — Brian Cain, Jeffrey Houle, Cody Sleeper.
10:40 — Walker Allen, Pete Richards, Seth Anderson.
10:50 — Charlie Davis, Robert Wells-Rogers.
11:00 — Nick Trottier, Alex Leonard, Bryan Smith.
11:10 — Jordon Plummer, Matt Dyroff, Jeffrey Maier.
11:20 — Stephen Richards, David Gerhardt, Mitchell Evans.
11:30 — Benjamin Zaranek, Drew Herbert, Chris Boyle.
11:40 — Nathan Benoit, Mathew Prendergast, Jason Balch.
11:50 — Keith Komline, Lincoln Sinclair, Ryan Manley.
12:00 — Owen Benoit, Garett Dukette, Kyle Rexford.
12:10 — Stephen Hayes, Cory Jozefiak, Ben Peake.
12:20 — Sumner Orr, Nicholas Pichette, Reuben Stone.
12:30 — Greg Wells, Cooper Guerriere, Jeff Kenneson.
12:40 — Alex Tilgner, Ben Swinarton, William Eaton.
12:50 — Cody Blake, Bryan Pell, Kyle Anderson.
1:00 — Garret Cameron, Jack McDougall, Bryce Bortnick.
1:10 — Jack Patrick Bryan, Cale Thygesen, Brett Grigsby.
1:20 — Jackson Applebaum, Evan Marchessault, Dylan Otis.
1:30 — Cameron Saia, Cameron Fitzgerald, Greg Birsky.
1:40 — Nicholas Murphy, Camden Ayer, Matt Nelson.
1:50 — Brian Flynn, William Gage, Jon Guyette.
2:00 — Tyler Barron, Jamie Bender, Noah Rourke.
2:10 — James Hinton, Travis Grosse, Brian Johnson.
2:20 — Paul Heffernan, Bart Gengler, Alex LeClair.
