WATERVILLE, Maine — Eighteen Northern Vermont University-Lyndon student athletes were named to the North Atlantic Conference All-Academic Team for the Winter 2019-2020 and Spring 2020 seasons, the conference announced Monday. Eight of NVU-Lyndon’s nine winter and spring athletic teams were represented, as were student-athletes in 14 different academic programs.
The student athletes who were honored include:
Alisha Celley (Cabot), a senior women’s basketball player and exercise science major
Lea Crompton (Dunbarton, N.H.), a sophomore women’s basketball player and exercise science major
Kevin Desmond (Colchester), a junior track & field athlete and music business & industry major
Gracie Ducker (Lyndonville), a sophomore softball player and exercise science major
Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, N.Y.), a sophomore men’s basketball and men’s tennis player
Jessica Hillman (Gardiner, Maine), a senior track & field athlete and cinema production major
Kelsey Jacobs (Braintree), a senior women’s basketball player and criminal justice/biology double major
Julia Kearney (Medford, Mass.), a senior softball player and exercise science/sport management double major
Caleb Laroche (Franklin), a junior baseball player and computer information systems major
Kyle Leighton (Burrillville, R.I.), a junior men’s tennis player and criminal justice major
Jet Magri (Lincolnville, Maine), a senior men’s lacrosse player and graphic design major
Rylee Moore (Livermore, Maine), a senior women’s basketball player and exercise science major
Neal Mulligan (Marshfield), a junior men’s basketball and men’s tennis player and business administration/accounting double major
Matt Page (Groton), a senior baseball player and elementary education/special education double major
Faith Poirier (Portsmouth, N.H.), a junior women’s basketball player and exercise science major
Zosia Prince (Sutton), a sophomore track & field athlete and graphic design major
Rachel Valentine (Clarksdale, Ariz.), a junior softball player and track & field athlete and electronic journalism arts major
Lauren Young (Concord), a sophomore women’s basketball player and criminal justice/applied psychology & human services double major
A total of 186 student-athletes from the NAC’s eight member institutions were selected to the All-Academic Team. Falkenburg and Mulligan were among six athletes that competed in both a winter and a spring sport.
The NAC All-Academic Team recognizes student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Student-athletes must also have reached sophomore academic standing and competed in a minimum of two years of varsity competition at their institution.
Falkenburg, Laroche, Mulligan and Prince are among 45 All-Academic selections who were also voted as All-NAC selections in their respective sports.
Moore and Mulligan were among 21 All-Academic Team members who were also Sportsmanship Team honorees. The NAC Sportsmanship Team is reserved for those who positively affected the culture and environment of their sport and whose behavior clearly demonstrated sportsmanship and integrity that went beyond the playing rules and etiquette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.