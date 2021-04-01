2020-21 Granite State Conference Winter All-Conference Teams

Sage Smith blows through the defense during Colebrook's 53-36 win over Woodsville in the Division IV semifinals at Plymouth Regional High School on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Smith scored 32 in the victory. The Mohawks will play Hinsdale on Sunday for the crown. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Girls Basketball North

Player of the Year: Sage Smith, Colebrook, Senior

Samantha Howe, Colebrook, Senior

Olivia Corrigan, Littleton, Senior

Emmalee DeBlois, Groveton, Senior

Olivia Sarkis, Woodsville, Senior

Nodia Davenport, Groveton, Senior

——

Boys Basketball North

Player of the Year: Parker Paradice, Littleton, Senior

Carson Rancourt, Colebrook, Senior

Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville, Junior

Josh Finkle, Littleton, Senior

Matt St. Cyr, Groveton, Senior

Elijah Flocke, Woodsville, Junior

Landon Bromley, Littleton, Senior

——

Girls Basketball South

Player of the Year: Angelina Nardolillo, Hinsdale, Senior

Emmy Plage, Derryfield, Senior

Brianna Filion, Newmarket, Senior

Chloe Weeks, Farmington, Senior

Delaney Wilcox, Hinsdale, Senior

——

Boys Basketball South

Player of the Year: Karl Yonkeu, Holy Family, Junior

Jah Gordon, Pittsfield, Senior

Yann Yonkeu, Holy Family, Senior

Owen Tower, Newmarket, Senior

Owen Finkelstein, Epping, Junior

Louis Larosiliere, Mount Royal, Senior

——

Girls Alpine Skiing

Skier of the Year: Sophie Bell, Profile, Sophomore

Hailey Ramundo, Derryfield, Sophomore

Emma Bell, Profile, Sophomore

Sydney Pickering, Lin-Wood, Junior

Sienna Mack, Lin-Wood, Junior

Angela D’Orazio, Littleton, Sophomore

——

Boys Alpine Skiing

Skier of the Year: Charles Loukes, Lin-Wood, Senior

Frankie Brandt, Derryfield, Senior

Jack Price, Profile, Junior

Jacob Morris, Lin-Wood, Senior

Adam Bell, Profile, Sophomore

Silas Weeden, Lin-Wood, Senior

——

Girls Nordic Skiing

Skier of the Year: Katharine Gage, Derryfield

Jessie Church, Profile, Senior

Adah Chapman, Moultonborough, 8

