2020-21 Granite State Conference Winter All-Conference Teams

Girls Basketball North
Player of the Year: Sage Smith, Colebrook, Senior
Samantha Howe, Colebrook, Senior
Olivia Corrigan, Littleton, Senior
Emmalee DeBlois, Groveton, Senior
Olivia Sarkis, Woodsville, Senior
Nodia Davenport, Groveton, Senior
——
Boys Basketball North
Player of the Year: Parker Paradice, Littleton, Senior
Carson Rancourt, Colebrook, Senior
Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville, Junior
Josh Finkle, Littleton, Senior
Matt St. Cyr, Groveton, Senior
Elijah Flocke, Woodsville, Junior
Landon Bromley, Littleton, Senior
——
Girls Basketball South
Player of the Year: Angelina Nardolillo, Hinsdale, Senior
Emmy Plage, Derryfield, Senior
Brianna Filion, Newmarket, Senior
Chloe Weeks, Farmington, Senior
Delaney Wilcox, Hinsdale, Senior
——
Boys Basketball South
Player of the Year: Karl Yonkeu, Holy Family, Junior
Jah Gordon, Pittsfield, Senior
Yann Yonkeu, Holy Family, Senior
Owen Tower, Newmarket, Senior
Owen Finkelstein, Epping, Junior
Louis Larosiliere, Mount Royal, Senior
——
Girls Alpine Skiing
Skier of the Year: Sophie Bell, Profile, Sophomore
Hailey Ramundo, Derryfield, Sophomore
Emma Bell, Profile, Sophomore
Sydney Pickering, Lin-Wood, Junior
Sienna Mack, Lin-Wood, Junior
Angela D’Orazio, Littleton, Sophomore
——
Boys Alpine Skiing
Skier of the Year: Charles Loukes, Lin-Wood, Senior
Frankie Brandt, Derryfield, Senior
Jack Price, Profile, Junior
Jacob Morris, Lin-Wood, Senior
Adam Bell, Profile, Sophomore
Silas Weeden, Lin-Wood, Senior
——
Girls Nordic Skiing
Skier of the Year: Katharine Gage, Derryfield
Jessie Church, Profile, Senior
Adah Chapman, Moultonborough, 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.