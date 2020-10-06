2020 Area H.S. Field Hockey Preview Capsules

VERMONT
St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers
Division II
Coach: Tara Bailey (sixth season); assistants Olivia Cunningham (third), JV Kathryn Lemieux (fifth)
Last Year’s Record: 7-6-3
Graduation Losses: Morgan Belknap, Haleigh Daft, Sydney Huntington-Strohm, Mikaela Strzempko, Delaney Payeur, Melanie Coons
Returnees: Hannah Bacon, Sr., F; Ella Ceppetelli, Sr., MF; Emily Demers, Sr., D; Alexis Duranleau, Sr., MF; Jane Goodrich, Sr., F; Anona Hening, Sr., MF; Grace Limoges, Sr., D; Katie Lyon, Sr., F; Hannah Roberts, Sr., F/M; Hannah Angell, Jr., MF; Mary Cook, Jr., D; Taylor Farnsworth, Jr., MF.
Newcomers: Ashley Fox, Jr., F; Maddie Hurlburt, Jr., GK; Madigan Maurer, Jr., D; Kyara Rutledge, Jr., D; Millie Clarner, Sr., F/MF.
Players To Watch: “Alexis Duranleau is a powerful player with good stick skills and a hard shot,” coach Bailey said. “Emily Demers will be key in the back for us. Hannah Roberts and Hannah Angell will also be pivotal players in the midfield with good stick skills and the ability to make strong plays.”
Season Outlook: “I think we will do well this year,” Bailey added. “We have a strong senior class that is supported by a fast and versatile group of juniors. We’ll look to maintain the strong defense we’ve seen in the past few years, and are looking to become more of a threat offensively. We are excited to see whatever this season brings.”
——
Lyndon Vikings
Division III
Coach: Jennifer Patridge (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 9-5-2, lost to Stowe in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Marissa Patoine, Charlotte Laplant, Olivia Matteis, Courteney Simpson, Haley Ott, Shelby Ruggles,Bethany Austin, Charlotte Mosedale.
Returnees: Sadie Bora Offense, Sr.; Emily Tanner, Defense, Sr.; Jamie Fenoff, Offense, Jr.; Kadienne Whitcomb, Defense, Jr.; Julia Sawyer, Offense, Jr.; Victoria Young, Defense, Jr.; Kiarra Reynose, Defense, Jr.; Brydie Barton, Offense, Jr.; Ella Buckingham, Defense, Jr.; Emma Newland, Goalie, Jr..
Newcomers: Lily Miller, Defense, Soph.; Delaney Raymond, Offense, Soph.; Chelsea Ott, Offense, Soph.; Joy Ruggles, Offense, Soph.; Jordan Bandy, Defense, Soph.; Felicity Perrault, Goalie, Soph.; Brianna Allegra, Offense, Soph.; Laci Bora, Offense, Soph.
Player To Watch: Newland, Sadie Bora, Fenoff, Raymond, Tanner.
——
North Country Falcons
Division III
Coach: Chantelle Bouchard (12th varsity season, 16th overall)
Last Year’s Record: 3-9-3, playoff loss to LI, 1-0
Graduation Losses: Kristen Watters, Alexis Demers, Elizabeth Scherer
Returnees: Natalie Desjarlais, Jr., Mid; Julia Baker, Sr., D; Abby Pettengill, Sr., Mid; Clarissa Demers, Jr., Offense (O); Hannah Amyot, Sr., O; Ireland Abdo, Sr., O; Libby Prue, Jr., Mid; Bailey Arkley, Sr., D; Hannah Loukes, Sr., O; Bailee Guyette, Jr., D; Leah Lewis, Jr., D; Amber Brown, Sr., D.
Newcomers: Hazel Paxman, Soph., GK; Sarah Scherer, Jr., Mid; Diamond Bussiere, Sr., O; Grace Elwell, Soph., Mid; Molly Catuogno, Fr., GK.
Players To Watch: Demers, strong stick skills, amazing reverse; Baker, jack of all trades, fast, phenomenal stick skills; Prue, great ball positioning.
Season Outlook: “Pretty strong, young team has played many seasons together,” coach Bouchard stated. “If we can find the back of the net often, they will do amazing things.”
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
White Mountains Regional Spartans
Division III
Coach: Jeannine LaBounty (19th year); assistant Sue Greene
Last Year’s Record: 4-12
Graduation Losses: Cortney Patterson, Delaney Hanna, Amber Gillespie, Aviara Challinor, Madison Overhoff, Mya Browne
Returnees: Olivia Baker, Sr., D; MacKenzie Norman, Sr., Mid/D; Bella Cronin, Sr., Mid; Mallory Chessman, Sr., Mid; Christiana Veltri, Sr., F; Jayden Treamer, Sr., Mid/F; Olivia Scalley, Jr., F; Abby Friedman, Jr., Mid/D; Jen Fowler, Jr., GK; Alyssa Mendez, Jr., F; Dorieanne Labens, Soph., D; Abigayle McCusker, Soph., Mid/F.
Newcomers: Adrianna Dami, Fr., D; Kennedy Overhoff, Fr., F/Mid); Madison Savoy, Fr., D; Ciera Challinor, Fr., Mid; Marjorie Young, Fr., F; Averey DeFosse, Fr., GK.
Season Outlook: “We have some fresh faces to watch out there this year. The seniors are showing strong leadership with the younger members of the team,” coach LaBounty assessed.
“Olivia Baker worked hard in the offseason and will be a key in the backfield with her communication and strength. She will be joined on defense by any mixture of Abby Friedman, Alyssa Mendez, Dorie Labens, Adrianna Dami and Madison Savoy, all of whom have good defensive skills. MacKenzie Norman will split time between the back and mid fields. They will be supported by third-year keeper Jen Fowler who is back and ready to take charge of her defensive circle. Averey DeFosse will back up Fowler in the cage.
“Mallory Chessman is a four-year starter who may see some time in the backfield, but will be called upon to control the midfield. She will be joined by Jayden Treamer, Bella Cronin and MacKenzie Norman, as well as Ciera Challinor and Abi McCusker.
“Up front we have Christiana Veltri and Olivia Scalley, both of whom have seen ample time on the front line. They will be joined by Kennedy Overhoff and Marjorie Young. Abi McCusker, MacKenzie Norman and Marjorie Young will be seeing some time on the front line as well.
“We have several players who are capable of playing many different spots on the field. We are adjusting to playing without the seniors, specifically Avi Challinor, who controlled the offensive game for us the past two years. The freshmen are eager and well-skilled, and will provide an extra spark.”
——
Littleton Crusaders
Division III
Coach: Kelley Allaire
Key returning players: Mackenzie Allaire, HB, Sr. captain; Isabelle Horsch, HB, Sr. captain; McKayla Dermako, F, Sr.; Emily Tholl, GK, Sr.; Britnay Ward, MF., Sr.; Kaylee Currier, HB, Sr.; Sarah Lewis, MF, Jr.; Alexi Hastings, HB/FB, Jr.; Angela D’Orazio, F, Soph.; Hailee Beane, F/MF, Soph.; Alba Perez, F, Soph.; Makenna Read, D., Fr. Rebecca Colby, MF, Fr.
Key newcomers: Nicoria Johnson, D, Sr.; Claire Hennessey, D, Fr.; Isabella Silva, F, Fr.; Marlyn Valentin, MF, Fr.
Players To Watch: Allaire, strong hard drives, a leader on and off the field , was recognized as second-team All-State player last fall; Dermako, good dribbling skills, fast, aggressive on the field, looking to be the top scorer; Tholl, recognized on first-team All-State last year, remarkable goalie, works hard, takes the game serious, known for her incredible saves.
Season Outlook: “Our goal is to play at a competitive level, play our best, and to stay healthy so we can have a full season,” Allaire said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.