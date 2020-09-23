2020 Area N.H. High School Golf Preview Capsules

Littleton Crusaders
Division IV
Coaches: Sam Natti, Wayne Natti (second season)
Last Year’s Record: 15-2, D-IV state champions
Graduation Losses: Cam Meunier, Parker Norman
Returnees: Spenser Stevens, Brenton Cleaves, Christian DeMoras, Trevor Collins, Joe Woodson, Jace Carbonneau, Charlie Daine, Zach Porter, Luke Colbeth, Jasper Peacock, Aiden Fenoff, Stephen Louis.
Newcomers: Maddie Carbonneau, Thomas Fortner.
Players To Watch: Stevens - top returning player in D-IV.
Season Outlook: “No idea at this point. We are playing our first match after three days of practice so at this point I’m just happy we are playing,” coach Natti said. “The regular season is four weeks from the first day to the last match so I don’t know what the effect of that will be come tournament time. We’re working the rust off right now, but I think we will be OK in a few weeks.”
——
Woodsville High School
Division IV
Coach: Brent Cox (third season)
Last year’s record: N/A
Graduation losses: Stephen Aldrich
Returnees: Noah Titorenko, Sr., McKenzie Kingsbury, Jr., Anna McIntyre, Jr., Kaimen Gaffey, Sr.
Newcomers: Jackson Horne, Soph., Mike Hogan, Fr.
Players to watch: Anna McIntyre and McKenzie Kingsbury both had very solid performances at the girls state meet (sixth and seventh) and I expect that they will be able to improve this year.
Season outlook: “We have some new golfers and limited amount of time to get ready so I hope to see quick improvements across the board with all of our golfers,” coach Cox said. “They are all excited to get out on the course.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.