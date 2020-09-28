2020 Area Vermont H.S. Football Preview Capsules

St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers
Coach: Rich Alercio (eighth season)
Last Year’s Record: 10-1
Graduation Losses: Trey Alercio, Austin Fenoff, Hunter Palmieri, Wilder Hudson, Michael Brink, Nick Guckin, David Hutchison, Caleb Anderson, Jack Cushman, Lane Baldauf, Sam Sylvain.
Returnees: Colby Garey-Wright, Jr., QB/CB; Anibal Granados, Sr., QB/CB; Geoffrey Hauver, Sr., WR/SS; Zebb Winot, Sr., TE/LB; Jacob Silver, Jr., RB/SS; Jaden Hayes, Sr., TE/LB; Sam Begin, Jr., WR/FS; Caleb Ponti, Soph., WR/CB; Quinn Murphy, Soph., QB/SS; Dawson Wilkins, Soph., C/LB.
Newcomers: Sebastian Sanborn, Sr., RB/LB; Fritz Hauser, Jr., WR/FS.
Players To Watch: Garey-Wright, understanding of offense and defense; Granados, speed. Hauver, route running; Winot, size; Silver, work ethic; Hayes, size; Begin, athleticism; Hauser, height.
Season Outlook: “We will replace starters at every position, but the returners got reps in the second half of most games last year and are ready to step in,” coach Alercio remarked.
——
Lyndon Vikings
Coach: Dan Nolan (18th season, seventh at LI)
Last Year’s Record: 3-6, lost to Bellows Falls in quarters
Graduation Losses: Trevor Bassett, Zach Tanner, Sam Rutledge, David Goss, Matt Lazzaro, Dzamal Benda
Returnees: Chevy Bandy, Jr., WR/DB; Cam Berry, Soph., QB/DB; Joe Garrett, Fr., WR/DB; Ashton Gould, Soph., QB/LB; Zach Hale,Soph., QB/LB; Trevor Lussier, Jr., TE/LB; Levi Machell, Soph., OL/DL; Aiden MacKenzie, Fr., WR/DB; Logan Miller, Soph., RB/DB; Parker Mitchell, Soph., WR/DB; Ben Perkins, Jr., OL/LB; Gehrig Powers, Fr., OL/DL; Jake Sanville, Soph., RB/DB; Eli Shedd, Fr., OL/DL; Wyatt Shedd, Jr., OL/DL; Colby Simpson, Soph., TE/LB; Cam Stowell, Jr., OL/DL; Quentin Thomas, Soph., OL/DL; Austin Wheeler, Soph., WR/DB; Brodie Wheeler, Fr., WR/DB; Parker Whitcomb, Jr., OL/DL; Alex Young, Sr., OL/DL.
Newcomers: Ethyn Chhoeung, Soph., WR/DB; Sebastian Luneborg, Jr., WR/DB.
Players To Watch: Jake Sanville, Logan Miller, Austin Wheeler, Cam Berry, Parker Mitchell
Season Outlook: In his return to the Vikings sideline after a six-year hiatus, “We are ready for 7 on 7 and will compete each time out,” coach Nolan said.
——
North Country Falcons
Coach: Lonnie Wade (sixth season)
Last Year’s Record: 1-8, lost to Brattleboro in playoffs
Graduation Losses: 10 seniors, most notably Sam Austin (Shrine team selection)
Returnees: Kyle Martin, Sr., WR/S; Jack Young, Sr., QB/S; Isaiah Laplume, Sr., OL/DL; Shawn Fearino, Sr., RB/CB; Mike Tessier, Sr., C/LB; Aiden Guebara, Sr., OL/DL; Connor Lathe, Sr., TE/S; Garrett Heath, Jr., RB/CB; Trevor McAllister, Jr., RB/LB.
Newcomers: Oliver Haddock, Jr., WR/CB; Jon Hunt, Fr., QB/LB; Wyatt Descheneau, Fr., WR/S; Watson Laffoon, Fr., QB/RB/LB.
Players To Watch: Jack Young, Kyle Martin, Shawn Fearino, Trevor McAllister
Season Outlook: In the new game of 7 on 7 touch football, the Falcons are “a veteran team that returns a lot of experience and depth,” coach Wade remarked.
