2020 Vermont Area Boys/Girls Soccer Preview Capsules

BOYS SOCCER
St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers
Division I
Coach: Stephen Levesque (ninth season); assistant: Ty Hartshorn
Last Year’s Record: 9-5, lost in Metro quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Gregor Vogel, Asom Hayman-Jones, Leo Desrochers, Konrad Tillman, Logan Limoges, Gabe Gumbs, Brain Lamar, Ryan Egan.
Players To Watch: Tommy Zschau, senior midfielder, three-year starter, physical and technical player, team leader. Tami Ikomi, senior forward, second on the team in goals last year. Quick, and has a nose for the goal. Looking to provide some offense for the team. Rob Wood, senior defender. Savino Argutto, senior goalie, Gardner Auchincloss, senior forward, three-year member, quick player who will look to add to the offense. Murphy Young, junior defender, a returning starter. Tucker Chapman, junior midfield, technical player, a returning starter.
Newcomers: Liam Laidlaw, junior forward, fast, technical. Carson Smires, senior defender.
Season Outlook: With a strong core of returning juniors and seniors, the Hilltoppers look forward to the season. “The team has been training hard in the hope to play some games,” coach Levesque stated. “The strength of the team will be in the midfield with two returning starters. Also, a newly-formed defense has looked impressive in training. The team won’t know its potential until it is tested with some games, which hopefully will happen.”
——
Lyndon Vikings
Division II
Coach: Richard McCarthy (eighth season); assistant Rudi Gras (2nd)
Last Year’s Record: 6-8-1, defeated Lake Region 2-1 before falling in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Goalkeeper Sage Gosselin, central defender Lucas Patoine, center mid Duncan D’Olimpio
Returnees: Sean Collie, Sr., F; Ale De Cardenas, Sr., striker, captain; Nico Froeling, Sr., MF, captain; Nick Matteis, Jr. GK, captain; Aiden Bogie, Jr., D; Aiden Hale, Jr., F; Sullivan Davis, Jr., MF; Gavin Williams, Soph., MF; Diaosan Diaz, Sr., striker.
Newcomers: Theodore Levine, Soph., MF; Dylan Cantin, Sr., MF.
Players To Watch: De Cardenas, Froeling, Matteis in goal.
Season Outlook: Short season with some strong veterans, but some holes to fill.
——
Lake Region Rangers
Division II
Coach: Malcolm Cheney (third season)
Last Year’s Record: 10-4-1, lost 2-1 to Lyndon
Graduation Losses: Jackson King, Parker Perron, Keith Herman, Riley Burdick, Thomas Edison
Players To Watch: Logan Ingalls, MF; Josh Cole, F; Caleb Svayg, D
Season Outlook: Many returners, looking to build on results from last year.
——
GIRLS SOCCER
North Country Falcons
Division I
Coach: Pete Kellaway (first season); assistant Preston Ingram (1st season)
Last Year’s Record: 13-2-1
Graduation Losses: Addy Cook, Grace Giroux, Sophie Haugwitz, Alexis Lefevre, Corrine Royer, Khelsie Baker, Grace Miller, Emma Nadeau, Julia Paul
Returnees: Olive Beachesne, Sr., D; Julia Balinger Sr., D; Mckenna Marsh Sr., MF; McKenna Marquis, Sr., GK; Riann Fortin, Sr., Striker; Hailey Pothier, Sr., Striker; Triston Colburn, Jr., MF; Josie Chitamber, Jr., D; Makenzie Parenteau, Soph., MF; Addison Stanley-Webb, Soph., MF.
Newcomers: Bria Auston, Jr., Striker; Brianna Deslandes, Jr. MF; Cecelia Marquis, Jr., D; Hailie Chilafoux, Jr., D; Lahna Descheneau, Soph., D; Cora Nadeau, Soph., GK; Camryn Moore, Fr., F; Charli Kellaway, Fr., MF.
Playuers To Watch: Riann Fortin at striker, Mckenna Marsh in the midfield, Olive Beachesne holding down the back line.
Season Outlook: “The girls program hit its stride last season with a record of 13-2-1,” coach Kellaway said. “We feel we can continue with that success and make another run into the playoffs. We have a great mix of returners and fresh faces who continue to bond and play hard for each other. We are anxious to get started.”
——
St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers
Division I
Coaches: Beth Choiniere (second season); assistants Kristen Mantius, Sarah Garey, Matt Amadon
Last Year’s Record: 2-12
Graduation Losses: Josie Choiniere, Mae Singer, Sydney Lavoie, Lily Leach, Josie Moulton
Returnees: Sophomores Maren Nitsche, Hannah Amadon, Sophia Shippee, Maggie Zschau; juniors Avery Tomczyk, Ellie Rice, Keating Maurer, Clara Andre; seniors Ruby Yerkes, Kylee LaPete, Sierra Shippee, Elizabeth Coyle, Isabel Bourgeois.
Newcomers: Freshmen Lily Garey-Wright, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Kaia Anderson, GK Hayden Wilkins; juniors Lizza LaFlamme, Anna Cushing, and senior GK Polly Currier.
Players To Watch: “Hannah Amadon and Maren Nitsche will likely be players to watch this fall. They both are returning starters from last year’s midfield and striker positions,” coach Choiniere said.
Season Outlook: “While we graduated some key players last year, the Hilltoppers are looking forward to building upon the those who will return,” Choiniere added. “In the very early preseason, we have some young, promising new players to our program. If we continue to work hard, and develop as a cohesive team, we should see improvement this fall.”
——
Lyndon Vikings
Division II
Coach: Jeremy White (2nd season); assistant Jennifer Moore
Last Year’s Record: 0-14, did not enter playoffs
Graduation Losses: Jenna Malone, Edna Kabenga, Jaedyn Wade, Robin Keon, Kate Gallant
Returnees: Delaney Noyes, Sr., MF; Morgan Darrell, Sr., MF; Erin Rivers, Sr., F; Emma Renaudette, Jr., D; Arya DeGeorge, Jr., MF/D; Carissa Brittain, Jr., MF/F; Calley Humphrey, Soph., MF; Abby Fillion, Soph., D; Julia Taylor, Soph., MF/D; Kaylee McCaffrey, Soph., MF/F; Kaylin Larrabee, Soph., MF/GK; Elizabeth Brown, Soph., MF.
Newcomers: Emily Antonucci, Sr., MF/D; Summer Guimette, Fr., MF/F; Molly Renaudette, Fr., GK; Katrina Brown, Fr., MF/D.
Players To Watch: “Looking for Delaney Noyes and Emma Renaudette to proivde strong leadership and experience at the midfield and backfield respectively. Both players have experience in these field posittions and will proivde a storng foundation.
“Erin Rivers at the forward position is aggressive, quick, and overall tough. She will be looking for the goal at each offensive opportunity.
“Kaylee McCaffrey has a great head for the game. After getting pretty beat up as a freshman starter last year, she finished strong and developed greater confidence. Expect her to distribute wisely from the center of the midfield and I expect she will be a constant scoring threat.
“I am looking forward to seeing Molly Renaudette in the goal. She has some big shoes to fill left behind by Jenna Malone. She has had a great preseason and is ready for the season to begin.”
Season Outlook: Going into his second season with the Vikings, “The team is excited to actually play some games,” coach White added. “The girls are hungry to put some games into the win column. The talent is there; the girls need to bring the winning psychology and focus on putting all the pieces together for the full 80 minutes.”
__
Danville Indians
Division IV
Coach: Spencer Morse (6th season)
Last Year’s Record: 7-8, lost 2-1 to Long Trail
Graduation Losses: Ashlin Hill, Jasmine Esposito
Returnees: Macy-Vogan Schneider, Sr., D; Autumn Larocque, Sr., Striker; Carlie Beliveau, Sr., D/MF; Zoe Crocker, Jr., Sweeper; Liza Morse, Jr., MF; Ava Marshia, Jr., F; Avery Withers, Jr., F; Colleen Flinn, Jr., GK/D; Molly McAlleney, Soph., D; Lilli Klark, Soph., MF; Jasmine Dunbar, Soph., Stopper; Destiny Demasi, Soph., D; Lilah Hall, Soph., MF; Kai-Li Huang, Soph., F; Alix Remick, Soph., MF.
Newcomers: Elizah Abetti, Soph., D; Vanessa Forster, Soph., F; Lacey Potter, Soph., MF; Lacet Gadapee, Fr., F; Jordan Herrin, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: Marshia: Big foot, good one on one, good shot; Morse: Fast sprinter and can run all day, good distributor; Crocker: Strong and tough defender; the three seniors: Leadership, selflessness and skills.
Season Outlook: “Should have an excellent season this year, and the future looks solid as well,” coach Morse said. “We will be disappointed with ourselves if we do not make a top four seed for playoffs.”
