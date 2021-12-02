2021-22 Area New Hampshire H.S. Boys Basketball Preview Capsules

2021-22 boys basketball preview capsules for our area New Hampshire high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
COLEBROOK MOHAWKS
Division IV
Coach: Buddy Trask (40th season)
Last Year’s Record: 8-8 (lost in quarterfinal)
Graduation Losses: Carson Rancourt, Marik Boire, Brandyn Lawruk, Keaton Lord.
Returnees: Seniors: Maddox Godzyk, Izik Thibodeau, Sam Villa. Juniors: Kaiden Dowse, Ashton Herres. Sophomores: Keenan Hurlbert, Kolton Dowse, Balin LaPerle.
Newcomers: Freshmen: Jackson Weir, Dartanayn Cauller, Dylan Eldridge, Jack Kyller. 8th Grade (JV): Vincent Santamaria, Caleb Thivierge
Players To Watch: Too early to tell; the players themselves will let us know as the season gets going,” coach Trask says.
Season Outlook: “A wide range of things can happen here. We could be a good team and just as easily not be very good at all,” Trask added. “A lack of offense in the beginning, especially shooting, could cause some issues. Success will come if the team buys in defensively, rebounds and plays well in transition — both ways.”
——
GROVETON EAGLES
Division IV
Coach: Mark Collins (33rd season); assistant John Rooney.
Last Year’s Record: 11-5, lost in semis to Woodsville 56-50
Graduation Losses: Julian Kenison, Matt St. Cyr, Brandon Laundry, Colby Stinson, Addison Leighton
Returnees: Chris Corliss, Sr., F; Ben Wheelock, Jr., F; Aiden Whiting, Jr., F; Shane Holmes, Jr., F; Kaden Cloutier, Soph., G; Luke Shannon, Soph., G; Jace Ramsay, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Blake Champagne, Jr.; Corbin Frenette, Soph.; Brody Platt, Fr.; Dylan Simino, Fr.; Isaac Noyes, Fr.; Brock Meunier, Fr.
Players To Watch: Chris Corliss, 6-foot senior forward: Senior leader, all-around player, rebounder and scorer.
Season Outlook: “We are young and small. We’ve worked hard preseason,” coach Collins says. “Won’t be one or two players each night. It needs to be a collective effort by all. Hopefully, we can stay healthy, as we need everyone each night to play.”
——
LISBON PANTHERS
Division IV
Coach: Dan Rosenfield (First season at Lisbon, 16th overall)
Last Year’s Record: 1-9 (lost to Woodsville in first round)
Graduation Losses: Nathan Superchi, Will Lopus, Austin Fisher, Travis Peters, Gavin Judd, Logan McKinley.
Returnees: Dylan Colby. Sr., G; Andrew Strout, Sr., G; Dominic Otero, Soph., F; Malachi Rosebush, Soph., G/F, Merrick Houston, Jr., F.
Newcomers: Konner Shannon, Fr., G; Daryion Trombley, Soph., F; Carson Colby, Fr., G; Doug Danforth, Fr., G; Max Cryans, Soph., G; Kaden Moodie, Fr., G; Hayden Moody, Jr., F.
Players To Watch: “Dylan Colby, Andrew Strout and Dominic Otero are our three returning starters that will need to provide most of the scoring and lead the way on defense,” Rosenfield said. “It’s up in the air as of now who will fill out the other roles. After a few scrimmages, we’ll have a better idea of where we stand.”
Season Outlook: “It will be a challenge with the brutal schedule that we have,” Rosenfield said. “There are a lot of really good teams up north. We have a few strong returning players and some returnees and newcomers that will hopefully improve over time. They are a hard-working group that will put forth their best effort.”
——
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Coach: Trevor Howard (25th season)
Last Year’s Record: 9-1, lost in second round
Graduation Losses: Parker Paradice, Landon Bromley, Josh Finkle, Stephen Lucas, Jason Hamilton, Cole Hadlock, Spenser Stevens, Austin Marquis, Jean Carlos.
Returnees: Grady Millen, Sr., G; Mike Hampson, Sr., G; Jeff Santos, Sr., F.
Newcomers: Dre Atkins Soph., G; Kayden Hoskins, Soph., F; Carmichael Lopez, Jr., F; Grady Hadlock Soph., G; Cam Cook, Soph., G; Landon Lord, Fr., G; Shiloh Reagey, Fr., F; Calef Maccini, Jr., F; Gavin Lewis, Jr., G; Braden Lewis, Jr., F.
Players To Watch: “Hampson is our only returning starter, needs to be a leader and a physical presence for us,” Howard said. “Hoping someone else emerges for us!”
Season Outlook: “We lost nine seniors. We are young and small, and must rebound to compete!” coach Howard assessed. “Going to take a while for this team to develop, due to only playing limited games last year (COVID).
“Not much experience and we are lacking fundamentals on both sides. I am really seeing which one of my seniors is going to step up and be a leader for us. We do have some talented freshmen and sophomores, we will see how they handle varsity basketball.”
——
PROFILE PATRIOTS
Division IV
Coach: Mitchell Roy (second season)
Last Year’s Record: (1-9, lost in first round of playoffs to Groveton)
Graduation Losses: None
Returnees: Colin Cote, Sr., F; Simon Pitre, Jr., G; Josh Robie, Soph., PG; Alex Leslie, Soph., F; Karsen Robie, Soph., G; Riley Plante, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Jackson Clough, Fr., G; Cayden Wakeham, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: Josh Robie, great floor general and a good shooter. Alex Leslie, versatile forward with solid footwork and ability to finish at the rim in a variety of ways.
Season Outlook: “We had a great summer as a program player-development wise, the guys really committed to getting into the gym,” coach Roy stated. “We are still a year away from being competitive and will be starting four underclassmen most likely. Our goal is to reach the playoffs and improve throughout the whole season.”
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Coach: Mike Curtis
Last Year’s Record: 13-3 (lost to Belmont 45-35)
Graduation Losses: Brayden White, Parker Valdez, Forest Pribbernow.
Returnees: Brody LaBounty, Sr., G; Sr. Tyler Hicks, Sr., F; Sr.; Avery Hazelton, Sr., C; Logan Ames, Sr., F; Avery Woodburn, Soph., F; Trevor Armstrong, Soph., F; Robert Breault, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Ian St. Cyr, Soph., G; Eli Beaulieu, Soph., F; Ethan Heng, Soph., F; Justin Valdez, Soph., G; Vance Dupont, Soph., F; Noah Covell, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: Hazelton, Hicks and LaBounty are All State-caliber players at their positions. “All three bring an element to the team,” Curtis said. “You have the 6-foot-9 post player in Avery, the strong 6-2 slasher in Tyler (who can get to the rim) and the sharpshooter in Brody. It’s nice to have our two primary ball handlers back in Tyler and Brody. They physically look strong and athletic in preseason. Avery (6 feet, 9 inches) will be a tough matchup. He has very good touch around the rim.”
The Spartans will look to Avery Woodburn to add to the scoring punch this season. “Avery is a talented offensive player who has the length to be productive on both the offensive and defensive glass,” Curtis noted. “Logan Ames, Trevor Armstrong, and Robert Breault will compete for the final starting position to start the season.”
Season Outlook: The Spartans are coming off a 13-3 season, and have the bulk of their scoring back with Hazelton (15 points, 10 rebounds per game), Hicks (11 points, seven rebounds, five assists), and LaBounty (12 points, four rebounds, two steals).
This season the Spartans have senior leadership and a strong core of sophomores (13 in the program) who work hard each day in practice. This team has the pieces to be one of the better teams in Division III. “The Spartans should be a ‘tough out’ in the postseason,” Curtis said. Big games on the Spartan schedule include: Winnisquam, Mascoma, Gilford, Kearsarge, and Belmont, he added.
——
WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Coach: Jamie Walker (21st season)
Last Year’s Record: 13-3 (state champions)
Graduation Losses: Corey Bemis, Noah Titorenko, Bobby Valliant
Returnees: Cam Tenney-Burt, Sr., F; Elijah Flocke, Sr., F; Michael Maccini, Sr., G; Nick Vigent, Sr., F; Jimmy Dooley, Sr., F; Cam Davidson, Jr., F; Austin Roy, Jr., G; Jack Boudreault, Soph., F; Connor Houston, Soph., G; Coby Youngman, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Josh Vinnacombe, Sr., F; Elisha Crissman, Sr., G; Landon Kingsbury, Fr., F; Connor Newcomb, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: The four returning starters: Tenney-Burt, Flocke, Maccini and Davidson.
Season Outlook: “With four starters returning we certainly have experience coming back, [but] losing Corey is big,” coach Walker says. “He had the ball in his hands 75% of the time at the end of the game making decisions for us. We have a good mix of players coming back that will need to step up along with a few of the newcomers. This is a good group of kids that I think will get better as the season progresses.”
