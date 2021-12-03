2021-22 girls basketball preview capsules for our area New Hampshire high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
COLEBROOK MOHAWKS
Division IV
Coach: Duane Call (second season); assistants Katie Parker, Kristen Wheelock
Last Year’s Record: 17-3 (D-IV runners-up)
Graduation Losses: Sage Smith, Samantha Howe
Returnees: Ariana Lord, Jr., C; Sierra Riff, Jr., G; Emma Mckeage, Jr., G; Sara Fernald, Jr., F; Shyanna Fuller, Jr., F; Sabrina Tallmage, Soph., G; Haley Rossitto, 8th, G.
Newcomers: Falyn Lord, Soph., F; Jackie Champagne, Fr., G; Lexi Santamaria, 8th, F.
Players To Watch: 6-foot-1 center Ariana Lord is an athletic, versatile player who shoots well from all areas of the floor and can handle the ball very well. She also provides a defensive presence in the paint.
Season Outlook: “The juniors have a lot of experience, but will have to adjust to playing different roles,” coach Call said. “We will need some younger players to step up and contribute off the bench. Our goal is to be competitive in all our games and make a playoff run.”
——
GROVETON EAGLES
Division IV
Coach: Tim Haskins (16th season); assistant/JV coach Alan Wheelock (16th season)
Last Year’s Record: 7-5 (lost to Colebrook 40-32 in first round)
Graduation Losses: Emmalee Deblois, Nodia Davenport
Returnees: Mackenzie Pape, Sr., G; Emily Schafermeyer, Sr., G; Alex Garcia, Sr., F; Marissa Kenison, Jr., F; Madison Ash, Jr., F; Julie Glover, Jr., G; Katherine Bushey, Jr., F; Paige Lambert, Soph., G; Haley Savage, Soph., F; Aspen Clermont, Fr., G.
Newcomers: Kandrah Savage, Fr., G; Kaycee Chappell, 8th, G; Delaney Whiting, Fr., F; Julia Chappell, Fr., G.
Player To Watch: Right now it would be Schafermeyer, who came off the bench last year for five ppg but will start this year,” Haskins said. “She shot well in preseason and will get a lot more shot opportunities this season, especially from three-point range.”
Season Outlook: Like many teams in the upper half of last year’s D-IV, we lost our two leading scorers, Davenport and Deblois, who each averaged about 11 ppg, but since a number of our opponents also lost top scorers everybody is still on even footing coming into this season,” coach Haskins remarked. “The big question will be which players will step up for which teams to replace their graduation losses. We’re looking for Schafermeyer, Kenison, and Ash to hopefully put the ball in the basket consistently for us. Schafermeyer is our best perimeter shooter, Kenison has the potential to score inside and out, and Ash will mainly scrap around the basket for points, but all of them will now need to increase their scoring outputs from last year — collectively they combined for about 17 ppg last season. We’ll probably need them to double that this season.
“As a team, we are a little smaller than some of our North Country opponents, so we have to work hard at rebounding, and hopefully compensate by having some of our smaller, quicker guards force turnovers on the perimeter that we can turn into transition points. Schafermeyer, Kenison and Ash will have to hold the fort inside on the defensive end with help from Katherine Bushey and Delaney Whiting, while guards Mackenzie Pape, Julie Glover, Paige Lambert and Aspen Clermont can hopefully supply perimeter pressure and fast-break opportunities.
“Haley Savage, Kandrah Savage, Kaycee Chappell and Alex Garcia can also provide a defensive spark. All run the floor well, and could gain more minutes as their offensive skills continue to develop. Based on early-season play our perimeter scoring is a little ahead of our inside scoring, so we want to do more scoring at the hoop as we go along. Establishing reliable ballhandling will also be a big key as we go forward.
“We did a jamboree at Littleton with Gorham, Woodsville and Colebrook, and everybody played each other pretty competitively, so no reason to think the regular season won’t play out the same way,” the veteran coach added. “Teams will have to come ready to play and ready to compete with each other right up and down the schedule. With a Dec. 10 opener vs Lin-Wood we get a later start than some of the other teams, and the meat of our schedule will come after Christmas break, but if we can get off to a good start before Christmas that will be good. A Dec. 14 game at Pittsburg-Canaan will be a key early-season test for us.”
——
LISBON PANTHERS
Division IV
Coach: Brent Covell (ninth season, first at Lisbon)
Last Year’s Record: 6-5 regular season, 8-6 with playoffs
Graduation Losses: Moriah Jellison, Peyton Clark, Aiden Jesseman
Returnees: Kiley Hill, Sr., G; Sara Brown, Sr., F/G; Kendal Clark, Sr., F; Kaitlyn Clark, Sr., G; Victoria Jellison, Jr., F; Linnea Trudel, Jr., C; Natasha Holbrook, Fr., G/F; Emma Van Scyoc, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Sophie Lafond, G/F; Meredith Barnes, 8th, G; Destiny Hudson, Jr., F; Bailey Clark, 8th, F.
Players To Watch: Sara Brown, Kiley Hill, Kaitlyn Clark, Kendal Clark.
Season Outlook: “Our goals are to compete with every team we play. We have a proven scorer with Sara Brown but we need to find a couple others who can put up double figures each night,” coach Covill says. “We will be solid defensively and hope to hold opponents under 30 points a night. If we accomplish these goals we will be in a lot of games. We would like to get into and possibly host a playoff game, and if we are playing at our best near the end of the season we could upset a team or two. We hope to get at least 10-11 wins in the regular season.
——
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Coach: Dale Prior (17th season); assistant Kelly Hadlock (10th)
Last Year’s Record: 10-3, lost in quarterfinals to Colebrook
Graduation Losses: Hannah Brown, Olivia Corrigan, Nicoria Johnson, Nathaly Rossi.
Returnees: Maddy Carbonneau, Sr., F; Jamielee Lamarre, Sr. F; Kalyee Manzella, Sr., G/F; Lauren McKee, Sr., G; Anna Rochefort, Jr., G; Lauren Corrigan, Soph., G; Madison Lucas, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Bre Lemay, Sr., G; Hannah Whitcomb, Soph., G; Nevaeh Fahey, Fr., G; Addison Hadlock, Fr., F; Avah Lucas, Fr., F; Kiera Therrien, Fr., G; Ella Horsch, 8th, G
Players To Watch: “Lauren McKee is our leading scorer that returns from last year’s team. She worked on her skills in the offseason and ready for the attention she is most likely going to see from other teams.
“Lauryn Corrigan has had a really good preseason,” he added. “She is playing with a lot of confidence, which is going to pay dividends as the season goes on.
“Our post players Jamielee, Maddy, Kaylee, and Addison will all be relied upon to be consistent scorers and allow our team to be two-dimensional unlike last season.”
Season Outlook: “Our goals are always the same each season. Improve throughout the season so we are playing our best basketball come playoff time, make it to the Final Four, and see what happens from there on a neutral floor,” coach Prior assessed. “I believe that D-IV is pretty open this year with all of the seniors that graduated from last year’s teams, so anything can happen. If we take care of the ball, rebound, and use our athleticism correctly we will have a successful season.”
——
PROFILE PATRIOTS
Division IV
Coach: Brad Weekes (fifth season); assistant Reed Weekes, Olivia Cunningham (fourth season)
Last Year’s Record: 1-15
Graduation Losses: Zoe Liva
Returnees: Alyiah Laleme, Jr., G; Mya Brown, Soph., G/F; Maddie Koehler, Soph., G/F; Morgan Presby, Soph., G/F; Dana Sekelsky, Soph., G; Kyah Knight, Fr., F
Newcomers: Lily Pospesil, Jr., G/F; Evie Burger, Soph., G/F; Avery Gignac, Soph., G; Taylor Weir, Soph., F.
Players To Watch: Mya Brown: Primary ballhandler, scorer, great all-around player on both ends of the floor. Maddie Koehler: Hard worker, will fight for everything, good rebounder, strong defensive player. Kyah Knight: Good rebounder, good in the post and can stretch the floor a little.
Season Outlook: “I think we are in a great spot, we returned most of our players, they are one year older and one year stronger,” coach Weekes says. “I’m looking to build on the end of last season. We started to play very well towards the end, and they have all put in work over the summer. Through the first couple of weeks of practice, we saw some great things from the newcomers. I really think everyone on the team can contribute this season. I think we can be a playoff team, and hopefully, we’re playing our best basketball towards the end of the season and we can make a run.”
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Coach: Chris Foss (second season); assistant Aaryn Ford (second season)
Last Year’s Record: 10-10 (lost to Newfound in third round)
Graduation Losses: Lily Kenison, Alyssa Fryman, Kelsey Graham
Returnees: Morgan Doolan, Sr., F; Olivia Shallow, Sr., G; Carissa Challinor, Sr., G/F; Isis Kelm, Sr., F; Jaylin Bennett, Jr., F; Hannah Smith, Jr., G; Ava Simpson, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Cierra Challinor, Soph., F; Aubrey DeFosse, Soph., G; Emma Merrill, Soph., G; Ainsley Savage, Soph., C; Aubrey Merrill, Fr., G; Emma Simpson, Fr., G; Lila Staley, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: Morgan Doolan, athletic, plays great defense, and has a natural ability to score; Jaylin Bennett, also very athletic, great midrange jump shot and can drive to the hoop; Ava Simpson, “our top scorer as a freshman. She will be a nice boost to our lineup once she returns from an injury,” coach Foss said.
Season Outlook: “We have two returning starters from last year’s team and most of these girls have been playing together for several years now. We have a nice mix of returning players that are meshing well with the newcomers,” he added. “The girls have worked hard this preseason and we are expecting results from all of them. Our goals are to keep working hard in practice, do the little things right on the court and continue to build off last season. We look forward to another solid season and making a run in the playoffs.”
——
WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Coach: Tori Clough (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 13-1 (D-IV final four)
Graduation Losses: Emily Prest, Olivia Sarkis, Graci Kaiser, Morgan Wagstaff
Returnees: Emily Farr, Sr., F; Mackenzie Kingsbury, Sr., G; Leah Krull, Sr., G; Maddie Roy, Sr., G; Brianna Youngman, Jr., G; Abigail Crocker, Jr., G; Aliza Boutin, Jr., F.
Newcomers: Jaylah Hogue, Soph., G; Eliza Wagstaff, Fr., F; Paige Royer, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: “We return a solid core of seniors and juniors, but have added two freshmen; Eliza Wagstaff and Paige Royer,” coach Clough said. “Eliza is a forward who has a great attitude and works hard every day. Paige is a forward who is learning her place on the floor and is getting stronger with each practice. They should be exciting to watch for the next four years.”
Season Outlook: The 2016 Engineer grad and former three-sport player comes into her first year on the bench with a good feeling about the squad. “We lost a lot from last year but the program is strong and we return four seniors,” she noted. “We have many tough games on our schedule and should get tested most nights. If we can keep everyone healthy and get better every day, I am hopeful that we can contend when it matters. It’s all about getting better every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.