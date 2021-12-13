2021-22 Area Vermont H.S. Boys Basketball Preview Capsules

2021-22 boys basketball preview capsules for our area Vermont high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Coach: Ben Davis (second season)
Last Year’s Record: 5-3 (lost to Burlington in first round)
Graduation Losses: Dalton Matthews, Sam Bugbee, Christian Weed.
Returnees: Cole Banks, Sr., G; Fritz Hauser, Sr., F; Murphy Young Sr., G; Sam Begin, Sr., F; Colby Garey-Wright, Sr., G; Tim Tremblay, Sr., F; Patrick Keenan, Sr., G; Tyler Lapierre, Sr., G; Aiden Brody, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Tobias Kamaan, Jr., F; Nathan Clay, Soph., G; Harry Geng, Soph., G; Rex Hauser, Fr., G.
Players To Watch/Season Outlook: Nine returners (seven seniors), four newcomers. “We return an experienced, talented group, with a promising class of underclassmen,” coach Davis says. “The team is excited about the start of the year and has high standards and expectations for the season.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Coach: Patrick Rainville (fourth season)
Last Year’s Record: 3-3 (lost to Lamoille in playdown)
Graduation Losses: James Sanborn, Will Mitchell, Sean Duran-Collie, Nicolas Froeling, Ahmet Mete, Alejandro de Cardenas.
Returnees: Aiden Bogie, Sr.; Chevy Bandy, Sr.; Evan Sanborn, Sr.; Zach Hale, Jr.; Aiden Davis, Jr.; Cam Berry, Jr.; Gavin Williams, Jr.; Austin Wheeler, Jr.
Newcomers: Mason Sylvestor, Sr.; Eli Hooker, Jr.
Players To Watch: “The team. This versatile group of juniors and seniors has great chemistry and a team-first mentality,” Rainville says.
Season Outlook: “We will strive to be healthy and play our best basketball by late February,” he added. “The Capital League added new teams this season to an already-competitive field. Each time out will require our best.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division II
Coach: John Gunn (18th season)
Last Year’s Record: 12-1 (reached D-II title game)
Graduation Losses: Corbin Brueck, Bryce Gunn, Derek Medley, Logan Richardson, Isaac Driver.
Returnees: Cayde Micknak, Sr., F; Austin Giroux, Sr., F; Garrett Heath, Sr., F; Mitchell Provoncha, Sr., G; Ian Applegate, Sr, G.; Cooper Brueck, Jr., G.
Newcomers: Brayden Pepin, Soph., G; Wyatt Desheneau Soph., F; Caden Colburn Jr., F; Connor Delebruere Jr., F; Jorden Driver Jr., G; Noah Fortin Jr., F; Trevor McAllister Sr., F.
Players To Watch: “All these young men are worth coming out to watch,” Gunn says. “They are skilled, athletic, coachable and wonderful young men. Their work ethic and desire to succeed will be fun the watch.”
Season Outlook: The Falcons are looking to build off of last year’s championship run. The key to the season will be determined through the collective effort of each individual towards the common goal of being the most unified team possible.
——
LAKE REGION RANGERS
Division II
Coach: James Ingalls (17th season)
Last Year’s Record: 3-9 (lost in playdown to Fair Haven)
Graduation Losses: Mitchell Poirier, Ethan Robillard.
Returnees: Carter Montgomery, Sr., SF; Connor Ullrich, Sr., SG; David Piers, Sr., SF; Robbie Bowman, Sr., SG; Jordan Green, Sr., SG; Aidan Poginy, Jr., PG; Logan Perkins, Jr., SG; Colby Lafleur, Jr., SG; Governor Robb, Jr., SF.
Newcomers: William Thomas, Sr., PF; Charlie Thompson, Jr., PF; Jacob Sicard, Jr., PG; Beren Lovejoy, Soph., C; Jonathan Piers, Soph., PG.
Players To Watch: All of them.
Season Outlook: “We are looking to play solid defense and make gains on the offensive end,” Ingalls says.
——
HAZEN WILDCATS
Division III
Coach: Aaron Hill (23rd season)
Last Year’s Record: 8-3 (quarterfinal loss to Enosburg)
Graduation Losses: Isaiah Baker, Ethan Shopland.
Returnees: Carter Hill, Sr., G; Aasha Gould, Sr., G; Ryker Willett, Sr., F; Tyler Rivard, Jr., F; Jadon Baker, Jr., G; Lincoln Michaud, Jr., F; Xavier Hill, Soph., G, Gabe Michaud Soph., F.
Newcomers: Fenton Meyer, Soph., F; Khamden Luangrath, Soph., G; Ryan Morrison, Soph., F.
Players To Watch: “Everyone. It will be a very balanced team with several scoring options,” Hill reports.
Season Outlook: Hazen returns a good core of players with multiple years of varsity experience. They are extremely motivated to improve on last season’s finish after losing in the quarterfinals on a desperation three-point shot at the buzzer. Hazen is hoping the move to the competitive Capital Division will help to better prepare them for the postseason.
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN BUCKS
Division IV
Coach: Chris Cook (sixth season)
Last Year’s Record: 4-3 (lost in semifinals to eventual champion Proctor)
Graduation Losses: Collin Punderson, William Heyward, Sam Demers.
Returnees: Cam Dennis, Sr., G; John Dennis, Sr., G; Jacob Dube, Sr., G; Ethan Gilding, Sr., G; Cooper Ingerson, Sr., F; Tanner Winchester, Sr., F; Rickey Fennimore, Jr., F; Evan Dennis, Jr., G.
Newcomers: Carson Tetreault, Sr., G; Hayden Carle, Soph., G; Cam Roy, Soph., F; Cedric Schafer, Soph., G; Kasen Blood, Fr., G; Kris Fennimore, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: “Pick a player. Any given night, any of the Bucks can have a great night,” Cook says.
Season Outlook: “We will look to build off of last year’s state semifinal run,” Cook said. “We return eight players from last year’s team. Looking for our new youth to get acclimated to the varsity game over the next couple of months, so we can have a solid bench going into February and into March.”
——
DANVILLE BEARS
Division IV
Coach: Jason Brigham (eighth year; 100-45 record); assistants Richie Benoit (fourth year), Robert Rome (second year).
Last Year’s Record: 8-1 (lost to Blue Mountain in quarterfinals).
Graduation Losses: Logan Young, Jacob LeClair, Jacob Baesemann, Ethan Gould, Caleb Nelson, Ben Lyons.
Returnees: Dillon Brigham, Sr., F; Logan Goodwin, Sr., F; Christian Young, Jr., G; Anthoni Guinnard, Soph., G/F.
Newcomers: Niccolo Siani, Sr., F; Peter Searls, Jr., F; Anthony Raymond, Soph., C; Louie Palmieri, Soph., G; Evan Melen, Soiph., G; Andrew Joncus, Fr., G; Caiden Hill, Fr., F; Arius Andrews, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: Only four players are returning from last year’s COVID-shortened season, and will be led by three-year starter Dillon Brigham, “who’s entering his senior campaign with the intention of ending his career as it began, with a trip to “The Aud” and bringing home the first Bear’s banner to ‘The Den’!” coach Brigham says. “Dillon has been the leading rebounder for the past two seasons and has added to both his offensive and defensive skill set in preparation for his final season in Danville. His on-floor communication and leadership will be a key component of the Bear’s success.”
Logan Goodwin is Danville’s only other senior this year and is also looking to end his career on a high note. “Logan is a dedicated, hard-working player who is very coachable and a fantastic teammate,” coach Brigham says. “Christian Young will undoubtedly be another high-impact player for the Bears. A multidimensional player who is quick off the dribble with the ability to get to the rim, pull up in the mid-range and shoot it from deep, Christian is also a lock-down defender.” Anthoni Guinnard is the youngest of the returners from last year’s squad. “’Ant’ is the type of player every coach loves to have. He is a fierce competitor with a motor that never just idles and the skills on both ends of the floor,” Brigham said.
Newcomers include Anthony Raymond and Louie Palmieri, who will both see plenty of time. “Raymond, a true big man, has shown tremendous growth in just the first two weeks of the season and is proving to be extremely coachable,” coach Brigham noted. “Palmieri is a lightning-quick guard who is a tenacious defender, controls the ball and sees the floor well in addition to being a solid shooter.” Even though Andrew Joncus is only a freshman, he should not be underestimated, he emphasized. “Not only does he have the accuracy of a sniper from deep, he can attack the rim and is one of the most coachable kids imaginable.”
Rounding out the Bears is a quintet of swing players who will be looked upon to anchor the JV team and provide depth for the varsity. They include Niccolo Siani, Peter Searls, Evan Melen, Arius Andrews and Caiden Hill.
Season Outlook: It will be interesting to see how to best blend the Bears’ limited experienced players with a wide range of talented enthusiastic younger guys,” Brigham said. “If the successful preseason scrimmages against D-II Otter Valley and Lake Region, and D-III Randolph are any indication, Danville fans should be excited to be back at the gym and see the Bears in action.”
