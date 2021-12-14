2021-22 girls basketball preview capsules for our area Vermont high schools, as submitted by the coaches.
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Coach: Jade Huntington (second season)
Last Year’s Record: 3-7
Graduation Losses: Kylee Lapete, Polly Currier.
Returnees: Kyara Rutledge, Sr.; Lilian Kittredge, Jr.; Kaylee Weaver, Jr.; Kaia Anderson, Soph.; Hayden Wilkens, Soph.
Newcomers: Emma Greenan, Soph.; Cassidy Kittredge, Fr.; Rylee Strohm, Fr.; Victoria Rodriguez, Sr.; Ashley Clark, Soph.; Kacie Nelson, Soph.; Emily Kostruba, Jr.
Players To Watch: “We will be a versatile team, where players are taking on multiple roles and responsibilities,” coach Huntington said. “Kaia Anderson leads the way playing multiple positions and always taking on key defensive assignments. Hayden Wilkens and Kaylee Weaver will be our floor generals and need to become defensive stoppers, Lilian Kittredge and Kyara Rutledge will be our anchors in the middle. Excited about the newcomers rounding out our squad, and expecting them to contribute early on.”
Season Outlook: “Our team is very excited to be together on the court, evident by their team chemistry already this early in the season,” she added.” The work they will put in every day in practice along with the culture we create will play a big role in the trajectory of our season. Our group is still young when it comes to varsity experience given last year’s shortened season; we are working every day to build our system to become the best team we can be by the end of the year. A balanced attack, scoring by committee, role recognition, intelligent defense and everyone playing to their strengths will be key to our success.
“One thing is for sure – we are going to make the most of every moment we have together on and off the court, taking the season one day at a time.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Coach: Eric Berry (11th season, 25th overall)
Last Year’s Record: 4-4 (lost to Spaulding in quarterfinals)
Graduation Losses: Delaney Noyes
Returnees: Ella Buckingham, Sr., F; Hannah Demers, Sr., G; Olivia Lewis, Sr., F; Isabelle Priest, Sr., G; Emma Renaudette, Sr., F/C; Kadienne Whitcomb, Sr., G; Julia Sawyer, Sr., G; Delaney Raymond, Jr. F; Brooke’lyn Robinson, Soph., G; Molly Renaudette, Soph., F/C.
Newcomers: Gemma Stowell, Jr., F; Molly Smith, Soph., F; Aryonna Parker, Fr., F; Adrianna Hever, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: “All of them! They all bring some unique abilities to our team,” Berry said.
Season Outlook: “We are a veteran club that will need to play like one when it matters the most,” coach Berry said. “If we play hard every night we will be very tough to beat as long as our defense is stingy. If we make the extra pass and run our offense, get the looks we want, we should be able to put points on the board. This is a unique group of kids who believe in each other’s abilities. With a ‘team first’ mentality we could be a force.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division II
Coach: Sarah Roy (second season)
Last Year’s Record: 10-2 (Division II champions)
Graduation Losses: Riann Fortin, McKenna Marsh, Adrianna Chaput, Hailey Pothier, Julia Baker, Jasmine Judd, Bailey Arkley
Returnees: Cora Nadeau, captain, Jr., G; Cecelia Marquis, captain, Sr., F/G; Hope Dobler, Sr., G; Libby Prue, Sr., F; Emma Fortin, Jr., F/G; Rileigh Fortin, Jr., F; Reeve Applegate, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Sabine Brueck, Fr., G; Josi Fortin, Fr., G; Aaliyah Wilburn, Soph., G/F; Hailey DeLaBruere, Jr., G.
Players To Watch: “Cora Nadeau is our lone returning starter from our championship run,” Roy says. “We will rely on Cora’s experience heavily. Many of our returners will have ample opportunity to step into minutes now available. They are more than ready to do so, as we work to maintain the high standards we set for ourselves last season.”
Season Outlook: After losing the bulk of their scoring and rebounding power of last season due to graduation, the 2021-22 Falcons look to rebuild. “We will reload with youth and athleticism, and bring a high tempo style to our game. This group is energetic, enthusiastic, and excited to play,” Roy said.
——
LAKE REGION RANGERS
Division III
Coach: Joe Houston (ninth season)
Last Year’s Record: 12-0 (Division III champions)
Graduation Losses: Emily Rogers, Tia Martinez, Robin Nelson.
Returnees: Danyelle Pion, Sr., G; Sakoya Sweeney, Jr., G; Erica Thaler, Sr., G; Liris Haney, Sr., F; Maddie Racine, Jr., G; Dayna Knights, Jr., G; Lillian Fauteux, Jr., F; Alyssa Butler, Jr., F; Kaylee Sargent, Jr., F; Maya Auger, Soph., G; Madison Bowman, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Madison Young, Jr., G/F; Kaitlin Andrews, Jr., G; Hannah Badertscher, Jr., G.
Players To Watch: “Watch them all, this is a diverse and talented group that has a lot of versatility,” Houston said.
Season Outlook: “The loss of Martinez and Nelson leaves some big shoes to fill, but we actually return more girls with varsity experience this year than last, and those girls who were understudies to Robin and Tia are now ready for their moment in the spotlight,” Houston assesses. “We will have to adjust to some new roles and responsibilities but this group has a lot of potential for making another run at a fourth straight trip to Barre.”
——
DANVILLE BEARS
Division IV
Coach: Nick DeCaro (second season); assistant Tiffany Benoit (second)
Last Year’s Record: 9-3 (state runner-up)
Graduation Losses: Carlie Beliveau, Autumn Larocque.
Returnees: Allie Beliveau, Sr., G/F; Rylie Cadieux, Sr., G; Zoe Crocker, Sr., F; Colleen Flinn, Sr., F; Ava Marshia, Sr., G/F; Laci Sandvil, Sr., G.
Newcomers: Kai-Li Huang, Jr., F; Lilli Klark, Jr. G; Laci Potter, Jr., G/F; Sadie Young, Soph., G/F.
Players To Watch: “Everyone. Our strength is our depth, and on any given night any one of our girls has the ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor,” DeCaro said.
Season Outlook: The Danville Bears girls basketball team returns six varsity players from a season ago. “Our girls are more experienced and looking to take the next step this season. We know the effort and commitment it will take to rise again,” DeCaro said. “Our biggest strength may be our depth. If we can work together, take care of the basketball, play tough defense, play with control, and hit some shots, we will be competitive. Our goal this year is to be consistent on both ends of the floor each time we take the court.
“Replacing two, four-year starters is no small task, though we certainly have a group that has the opportunity to rise to the challenge. Our backcourt will be anchored by a trio of seniors, Rylie Cadieux, Laci Sandviland Ava Marshia, who each has shown tremendous growth throughout their high school careers. We are excited to add depth with juniors Lilli Klark and Laci Potter, who have continued to work hard on carving out key roles for our team. Our guards will help guide our offense, and set the tone and tempo on defense this season. We will need their energy, poise, and court vision to set us up for success.
“Our frontcourt returns a trio of seniors, Allie Beliveau, Zoe Crocker, and Colleen Flinn, who will be the backbone of our defense. This was one of our biggest steps forward a season ago, working hard on the defensive end to set up our offense. Their effort and determination will drive our success at that end of the court. They will be joined by junior Kai-Li Huang, and sophomore Sadie Young, who are hardworking underclassmen, looking to make an impact this season. We will need their toughness, hustle, and intensity to help control rebounds and limit other teams on the inside.
“We are excited to be back in the gym with the opportunity to play this season. Best of luck to all our local area winter sports teams!”
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN BUCKS
Division IV
Coach: Scott Farquharson (ninth season)
Last Year’s Record: 0-5 (lost in playdowns)
Graduation Losses: None
Returnees: Kolby Nelson, Sr., F , Emma Dennis, Sr., G; Emma Gray, Sr., F; Maggie Emerson, Sr., F; Keegan Tillotson, Jr., G; Lauren Joy, Jr., G; Jordan Alley, Soph., F; Karli Blood, Soph., G; Felicity Sulham, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Alyssa Crown, Sr., G; Kyra Nelson, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: “I’m looking forward to watching Kolby,” Farquharson said. “She is coming off a bad knee injury and has worked very hard to get back on the court. Having her back will be a positive for sure.”
Season Outlook: “We had a tough season last year but I think it will help us this year,” he said. “Everyone is back plus a couple of strong additions. The goal is to improve every day and be a force come playoffs.”
——
HAZEN WILDCATS
Division IV
Coach: Tim Whitney (third season)
Last Year’s Record: 3-6 (lost first round)
Graduation Losses: Abby Ainsworth, Natalie Geoffroy, Harley Papineau, Macy Molleur, Alleigh Gabaree.
Returnees: Alexis Christensen, Jr., G; Hayley Michaud, Jr., F; Tessa Luther, Soph., G; Sarah Collier, Soph., G; Edie McKenzie, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Caitlyn Davison, Soph., G/F; Lisa Velton, Soph., G; Natalie Michaud, Fr., G; Baylie Christensen, Fr., G.
Season Outlook: “We are a young team in a rebuilding year,” Whitney said.
