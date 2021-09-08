2021 Area H.S. Cross-Country Running Preview Capsules

ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS (GIRLS)
Division I
Coach: Tara Hemond
Last Year’s Record: Third in D-I, one point out of second
Graduation Losses: Katharine Barney, Isabella Bostic, Molly Brennan, Isidora Dickstein, Aine Fannon, Constance Hammer, Merrick Hemond, Morgan Pettee.
Returnees: Adele Bernier, Hazel Fay, Desiree Mendes, Katie Ryan, Dylan Wilcox, Jasmine Engle, Peggy Fischer, Mary Fowler, Wisteria Franklin, Sarah Pennypacker, Bennett Crance, McKenna Crance, Maaike Dam, Siri Jolliff, Peyton Qualter.
Newcomers: Frannie Cozzens, Amari Trott, Zoey Cusac, Gia Eustace
Season Outlook: “Looking forward to creating a team that is willing to put in the hard work it takes to compete,” coach Langmaid said. “I anticipate the seniors will step up to lead the team.”
——
ST JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS (BOYS)
Division I
Coach: Chip Langmaid (30th season); Kevin Cattrell (first)
Last Year’s Record: NVAC Mountain Division Champions; runner up, D-I Championships
Graduation Losses: Gabe Hatch, Luke Chadderdon, Mason Davis
Returnees: Evan Thornton-Sherman, Sr.; Hale Boyden, Sr.; Nathan Lenzini, Jr.
Newcomers: Nathaniel Bernier, Soph.; Carson Eames, Soph.; Ryan Callahan, Jr.; Patrick Keenan, Sr.; Dominik Gray, Sr.; Joe Scott, Jr.; Gavin Manet, Soph.; Will Fowler, Sr.; Liam Malloy-Burke, Sr.; Ben Morse, Sr.; Oliver Greenway, Fr.; Ari Levin, Fr.; Sebastian Najri, Jr.; Ryoma Ikeda, Jr.; Ryoma Kato, Jr.; Clay Emerson, Soph.; Tres Giddings III, Soph.; Zack Alamuddin, Fr.; Geno Davis, Fr.; Mark Thompson, Fr.; Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Fr.; Hanson Tsai, Soph.; Christian Adames, Soph.; Shyam O’Connor, Sr.
Players To Watch: “Evan Thornton-Sherman set school and state records in track, and looks to improve last year’s runner-up position,” coach Langmaid said. “Hale had a great track season and looks to be top five in the state.”
Season Outlook: “Hoping some new talent emerges to replace those lost from last year. If that happens, we can stay in the top three and qualify for the New England Championships once again.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Head Coach: Jack Harris (11th season); assistant Jason Harris (second season)
Season Outlook: “With the loss of a trio from our men’s team (Andrzej Prince, Holden Middleton and Kace Colby), our team is starting to rebuild,” coach Harris said. “Senior Gabe Cole put in a significant amount of work over the summer and looks to be at the front of most races. Our returning core of senior Travis Talbot, sophomore Brady Gervais, sophomore Talan Carpenter, and dual-sport athlete, senior Aiden Bogie will round out our scoring and put us in a competitive spot.
“On the ladies’ side, we return both senior Alexis Gervais and sophomore Una Colby. The team is adding juniors Adrianna Webster, Natalie Webster and Skyleigh Dubray-Bragdon as well as freshmen Macy Mawhinney and Emerson Mitchell.
“Emerson looks to be a competitive addition to our team, moving from last year’s junior high team. With the addition of Adrianna, Natalie, Skyleigh and Macy to our returners, our ladies look to compete as a team this year.”
——
PROFILE PATRIOTS
Division III
Coach: Mike Young (third season)
Last Year’s Record: N/A
Graduation Losses: Girls: Jessie Church, Ava Garneau, Jess Pu-Calan
Returnees: Girls: Mac Craig, Sr.; Emmy Jette, Jr. Boys: Charlie Morris, Jr.; Jack Randall, Soph.; Emery Young, Soph.; Isaac Reeder, Fr.; Marcus Hamilton, 8th
Newcomers: Girls: Sophie Eddy, Sr.; Gineva Proulx, Jr. Boys: Arthur Duguay, 7th; Charley Schmidt, 7th
Players To Watch: Emmy Jette: Suffered a season-ending injury towards the end of last season. She is excited to get back onto the course to pick up where she left off. Emery Young, Isaac Reeder: Finished 95th and 110th respectively in the D-III states last season. Each in their third season, and each season brings dramatic improvement to their personal best times.
Season Outlook: Girls: After losing some key runners to graduation, the team enters a rebuilding season. “Emmy Jette and Gineva Proulx look to lead the team along with seniors Mac Craig and Sophie Eddy,” coach Young said. Boys: “We have a very young team, with no seniors. Emery Young and Isaac Reeder are both returning as the top runners for Profile,” Young added. “They are closely followed by Jack Randall, Charlie Morris and Marcus Hamilton. We are excited to learn the potential of seventh-graders Charley Schmidt and Arthur Duguay.”
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Coach: Kelsey Liebenson-Morse (first season)
Last Year’s Record: N/A
Graduation Losses: N/A
Returnees: Justin Wentworth, Sr.; Kaden Bailey, Sr.
Newcomers: Camille Marceau, Sr.; Eldwin Waskiewicz-Dixon, Soph.; Giles Bean, Soph.; Katryna Dube, Soph.; Derek Gauthier, Soph. Greg McCormick, Fr.
Players To Watch: “Keep an eye on Justin Wentworth as he finishes out his senior year!” Liebenson-Morse says
Season Outlook: “This year’s cross country team is delighted to have a team of eight runners! Goals for the season are for each runner to improve their race time by 10-20% as well as feel more confident racing on our home trails. (The terrain is quite tricky!) The team is looking forward to new uniforms and hosting homecoming as well as traveling around the state to compete.
