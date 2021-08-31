2021 Area H.S. Field Hockey Preview Capsules

VERMONT
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division II
Coach: Tara Bailey (seventh season); assistants Olivia Cunningham (fourth), Aimee LaCroix (JV coach, first season)
Last Year’s Record: 4-4, lost in quarters to Woodstock
Graduation Losses: Anona Hening, Hannah Bacon, Millie Clarner, Grace Limoges, Jane Goodrich, Katie Lyon, Ella Ceppetelli, Emily Demers, Hannah Roberts, Alexis Duranleau.
Returnees: Kyara Rutledge, Sr., D; Ashley Fox, Sr., F; Taylor Farnsworth, Sr., MF; Mary Cook, Sr., D; Clara Andre, Sr., F/MF; Madigan Maurer, Sr., D; Hannah Angell, Sr., MF; Maddie Hurlbert, Sr., GK.
Newcomers: Haley Page, Sr., F/MF; Elizabeth Duranleau, Jr., MF; Maren Giese, Jr., F/MF; Genevieve Hatch, Jr., D; Zhi Howes, Jr., F/MF; Jenna Jones, Jr., F/MF; Hannah MacDonald, Jr., F/M; Ruby Rolfe, Jr., F/MF; Liv Eberherdt, Jr., M/D; Esme Kimber, Soph, MF; Merle Lohmar, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: “We have a strong senior class this year,” coach Bailey said. “Look for Ashley Fox, Clara Andre and Taylor Farnsworth to be key in scoring goals. Hannah Angell will be an important player to watch in our midfield. And in back we will be led by our experienced defenders Mary Cook, Madigan Maurer, and in goal, Maddie Hurlburt.”
Season Outlook: “We are looking forward to a great season and we’re happy to be out on the field together every day,” Bailey said. “We have some up-and-coming juniors and sophomores that are going to support our experienced senior class, which will help lead us to a successful season.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division III
Coach: Chantelle Bouchard (total JV/varsity almost 20 years)
Last Year’s Record: 1- 7
Graduation Losses: Ireland Abdo, Diamond Bussiere, Hannah Amyot, Hannah Loukes, Amber Brown, Julia Baker, Bailey Arkley, Abby Pettengill.
Returnees: Grace Elwell, Jr.; Clarissa Demers, Sr.; Natalie Desjarlais, Sr.; Libby Prue, Sr.; Leah Lewis, Sr.; Sarah Scherer, Sr.; Bailee Guyette, Sr. (positions haven’t been determined).
Newcomers: Amelia Larsen, Soph.; Anna Maurice, Jr.; Aleigha Bonneau, Soph.; Julie Tanguay, Jr.; Bryn Jenness, Soph.; Allison Lapierre, Soph.; Ava Bouchard, Fr.
Season Outlook: “Pretty young team, they have great communication so it should be a great season.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division III
Coach: Jennifer Patridge (three years JV, two years varsity)
Last Year’s Record: 6-3, lost 1-0 to Stowe in semis
Graduation Losses: Sadie Bora, Emily Tanner
Returnees: Jamie Fenoff, Kadienne Whitcomb, Julia Sawyer, Victoria Young, Kiarra Reynoso, Brydie Barton, Ella Buckingham, Emma Newland, Lilian Miller, Delaney Raymond, Chelsea Ott, Joy Ruggles, Jordan Bandy, Laci Bora.
Newcomers: Destany Lafleur, Gemma Stowell, Sarah Tanner.
Players To Watch: Emma Newland, GK; Jamie Fenoff, offense; Delaney Raymond, offense.
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
WHITE MOUNTAINS
Division III
Coach: Jeannine LaBounty (20th season)
Last Year’s Record: 1-5-2, lost in first round of playoffs to Berlin (played only Berlin and Littleton last year)
Graduation Losses: MacKenzie Norman, Bella Cronin, Christiana Veltri, Olivia Baker, Jayden Treamer, Mallory Chessman
Returnees: Jen Fowler, Sr., GK; Alyssa Mendez, Sr., D; Olivia Scalley, Sr., F; Abby Friedman, Sr., D/MF); Abbie McCusker, Jr., F; Dorieanne Labens, Jr., D; Adrianna Dami, Soph., D; Ciera Challinor, Soph., MF; Marjorie Young, Soph., F; Madison Armstrong, Soph., D/MF; Yonah Friedman, Soph., D; Jocelyn Wyman, Soph., F; Averey DeFosse, Soph., GK.
Newcomers: Jackie Young, Sr., F; Keshi Dugan-Henriksen, Sr., F; Victoria Whitcomb, Jr., F; Savannah Stone, Soph., D; Hallie Wright, Soph., MF; Sophie Marceau, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: Jen Fowler: fourth-year varsity starter. Vocal and well skilled. Controls the defensive circle. Ciera Challinor: Fast up front, good ball control, distributes the ball well. Abbie McCusker: Precise and persistent, has great cognitive knowledge of the game, runs off the ball well. Olivia Scalley: Quick feet and quick stick.
Season Outlook: “We are fairly inexperienced, but the kids are working hard,” coach LaBounty says. “As game sense is developed, the Spartans will improve. After scoring few goals last season, the Spartans will have to get their offensive transition game in order and put some shots on goal. We’ll need to refine our passing game and communicate well in order to be successful.”
——
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division III
Coach: Katerina Sourgiadakis (first season as head coach, fifth overall); assistant Kerrey Allaire
Last Year’s Record: 0-8
Graduation Losses: Mackenzie Allaire, Nicoria Johnson, Isabelle Horsch, McKayla Dermako, Emily Tholl, Brittnay Ward, Kaylee Currier.
Returnees: Alba Perez, Jr., F; Alexi Hastings, Sr., D; Angela D’Orazio, Jr., F; Claire Hennessey, Soph., D; Hailee Beane, Jr., F; Isabella Silva, Soph., F; Makenna Reed, Soph., GK; Marlyn Valentin, Soph., F; Rebecca Colby, Soph., F; Sarah Lewis, Sr., F.
Newcomers: Caitlyn McCarson, 8th, FB; Elise Tyler, Soph., D; Kahlen Stone, Fr., F; Natalia Pleischl, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: Hailee Beane, drive and dedication on both ends of the field; Alexi Hastings, solid defense; Angela D’Orazio, speed and breakaways.
Season Outlook: “We lost a strong, and big group of seniors,” coach Sourgiadakis said. “Our team has big shoes to fill but is ready to work hard, and they are striving to make this year successful. We are excited to have a full schedule as we have been working from the ground up with our skills and building this team up.”
