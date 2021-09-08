2021 Area H.S. Golf Previews Capsules

NEW HAMPSHIRE
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Coach: Sam Natti (third season)
Last Year’s Record: 11-1, D-IV runner-up
Graduation Losses: Spenser Stevens, Brenton Cleaves, Trevor Collins, Christian DeMoras
Returnees: Madison Carbonneau, Stephen Louis, Joe Woodson, Jace Carbonneau, Charlie Daine, Jasper Peacock
Newcomers: Gavin Lewis, Anna Rochefort, Tye Simon, Brayden Lewis
Season Outlook: “We will have good competition for spots this year, we have some returning players that played in matches last year, but overall we are inexperienced,” Natti said. “It’s still early, and we are getting our feet underneath us.”
——
WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Coach: Brent Cox (third season)
Last Year’s Record: Third place at states for team.
Graduation Losses: Noah Titorenko
Returnees: Makenzie Kingsbury, Sr.; Anna McIntyre, Sr.; Jackson Horne, Jr.; Mike Hogan, Soph.; Camden Clawson, Soph.
Newcomers: Nate Hogan, Fr.; Landon Kingsbury, Fr.; Colby Heathe, Fr.; Haiden Fiore, Fr.; Camden Davidson, Soph.
Players To Watch: Jackson Horne: Has really put in the work to become an elite player in D-IV and is improving weekly. Makenzie and Anna are both entering their senior year and should provide steady points. Looking to improve on their last year’s finishes at states, [where they] were top 5 in medalist. Mike and Camden both stay determined to get better and play consistent golf.
Season Outlook: “I am excited for the potential of this team,” Cox said. “With some veteran leadership and some young talent that wants to keep working on their game, I think we will have a great season.”
——
VERMONT
LAKE REGION RANGERS (BOYS)
Division II
Coach: James Ingalls (sixth season)
Graduation Losses: Jamison Lavine
Returnees: Fintan Letzelter, Sr.; Duncan Lovegrove, Jr.; Joe Wilcox, Jr.; Logan Curtis, Jr.; Caden Fortin, Jr.; Cooper Borland, Soph.; Jonathan Gilcris, Soph.; Matt Wilcox, Soph.
Newcomers: Carter Montgomery, Sr.; Owen Hoyt, Fr., Kyler Slyvester, Fr.; Bronson Smith, Fr.; Braden Parson, Fr.
Players To Watch: All of them.
Season Outlook: “We have a solid nucleus of returning and new players that have been playing golf all summer,” Ingalls says. “I am very excited to see what they can do in our matches this season.”
——
ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS (BOYS)
Division I
Coach: Matthew Racenet (third season)
Last Year’s Record: N/A, only the qualifying match and state championship was played
Graduation Losses: Nelson Eaton
Returnees: Silas Pearson, Sr.; Brandon Liddick, Sr.; Eli Rexford, Soph.
Newcomers: Caleb Morgan Sr.; Nick Stein, Jr.; Tyler Gagnon, Soph.; Jacob Fucci, Soph.; William Eaton, Fr.
Season Outlook: “Our goal as a team is to make the cut and compete for a state championship at Manchester Country club in October,” coach Racenet said.
——
LYNDON VIKINGS (BOYS)
Division II
Coach: John Langtange (fourth season)
Last Year’s Record: Fifth in state after qualifying for state championships
Graduation Losses: Colby Langtange, Brodie McCaffrey.
Returnees: Whit Steen, Sr.; Mason Sylvester, Sr.; Owen Carr, Sr.; Ryan Hall, Soph.; Tanner Carpenter, Soph.; Bryce Stevens, Soph.; Landon Carey, Soph.; Lydia Gillespie, Soph.
Newcomers: All freshmen: Landon Labounty, Spencer Irwin, Wyatt Reed, Rylie Taylor, Jaydin Royer, Jack Wyatt, James Young Jr., Griffin Kelly, Austin Wheeler, Brodie Wheeler, Brody Mosher, Tim Tester.
Players To Watch: Mason Sylvester, solid all-around game; Owen Carr, solid off the T and great course presence; Ryan Hall, strong around the greens
Season Outlook: Solid chance to qualify for the state championship round,” Langtange said. “Lots of new kids with a bright future for the program.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS (GIRLS)
Metro Division
Coach: Adam Hilliker (second season)
Last Year’s Record: Made state.
Graduation Losses: Marta Potter.
Returnees: Cora Nadeau, Cecelia Marquis
Newcomers: Olivia Moore
Players To Watch: Cora Nadeau, 10th in state last year with a complete year of play; Cece Marquis, great long-ball hitter, can score well.
Season Outlook: “Great chance to make some noise at states with these long-ball hitters,” coach Hilliker says.
