2021 Area N.H. High School Boys Soccer Preview Capsules

WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Coach: Matt Taylor (fourth season)
Last Year’s Record: 7-5
Graduation Losses: Corey Bemis, Ethan Houston.
Returnees: Cam Tenney-Burt, Sr., F; Sammy Sarkis, Sr., MF; Michael Maccini, Sr., D; Cam Davidson, Jr., GK; Nathaniel Chumbes, Jr., F; Nick Hickey, Jr., MF; Connor Houston, Soph., D; Ben Taylor, Soph., MF; Coby Youngman, Soph., F; Jack Boudreault, Soph., D.
Newcomers: Ethan Kimball, Soph., GK; Landon Kingsbury, Fr., D; Andre Chumbes, Fr., F; Bryce Williams, Fr., MF.
Players To Watch: Cam Tenney-Burt, scoring; Sammy Sarkis, speed; Cam Davidson, experience in goal, tenacity, great hands.
Season Outlook: “We have a strong core of returning players with a good mix of newcomers,” coach Taylor assesses. “We have terrific speed and skill throughout the lineup and hope to be able to create many ways to score. If we can do this consistently, I like our chances of a very successful season. This group is entertaining and will be fun to watch.”
——
LISBON PANTHERS
Division IV
Coach: Les Poore (34th Season)
Graduation Losses: Nate Superchi, Will Lopus, Travis Peters, Mike Langmaid, Logan McKinley, Austin Fisher, Chad Neilson.
Returnees: Andrew Strout, Sr., GK; Noah Cacio, Sr., MF; Isley Rose, Sr., MF; Dylan Colby, Sr., F; Brian Cavanaugh, Jr., F; Griffin Barnes, Jr., D; Malachi Rosebush, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Alex Wilcox, Fr., D; Carson Colby, Fr., D; Konner Shannon, Fr., D; Kaden Moodie, Fr., F; Tanner Mardin, Fr., MF; Douglas Danforth, Fr., D; Kamryn Ferrala, Fr., D; Dominic Otero, Soph., MF; Hayden Thornton, Jr., D; Carroll LeClair, Sr., D; Mason Langmaid, Sr., F.
Season Outlook: “We have many question marks going into the season,” Poore said. “Losing six starters from last season will be tough to replace. We have a good core returning with seven returning players who will all start, but a handful of players either missed last season or are just starting playing and are trying to make up for lost time. The team as a whole isn’t in great shape physically but over time that will improve. They’ve been working hard and have improved each day. Our depth is a major concern. I think we can put out a solid starting unit but 80 minutes is a long time when the bench is limited.”
—-
LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Coach: Luke Driscoll (fourth season)
Last Year’s Record: 10-3, lost in championship to Sunapee
Graduation Losses: Landon Bromley, Josh Finkle, Parker Paradice, Stephan Lucas, Issac Piette, Kyle Huynh, Evan Piette, Austin Marquis, Matt Kelly, Jean Flores, Cole Hadlock, Riley Johnson.
Returnees: Michael Hampson, Sr., F; Grady Millen, Sr., MF/D; Joelvy Perez, Soph., F; Grady Hadlock, Soph., MF; Blake Fillion, Soph., D; Camden Cook, Soph., MF; Kyle Fuentes, Soph., GK.
Newcomers: Ross Kelly, Soph., MF; Morgan Kelly, Soph., MF; Luca Rossi, Soph., D; Reece Cook, Fr., D; Jakub Fortner, Fr., D; Thomas Fortner, Soph., D; Logan Poulton, Fr., F; Nathan Lavoie, Fr., MF; Landon Lord, Fr., MF; Shiloh Reagey, Fr., MF; Bode Belyea, Soph., D; Carmichael Lopez, Jr., D.
Players To Watch: Hampson – missed all of last season with a knee injury, is ready for the season. Will play midfield and forward and be looked at leading the offense this season. Millen – two-year starter in the midfield. Will lead midfield and at times be asked to move back to defense. Sophomore Class – “We have a large sophomore class that will get thrown into the mix right from the start,” Driscoll said. “Perez (F), Hadlock (MF) and Fillion (D) all played varsity last season and will need to make an impact and contribute from day one.”
Season Outlook: “We are young, no other way to put it with only three upperclassmen,” Driscoll added. “We have really four guys who saw quality varsity minutes last season.
“I believe this group has potential, they just need time to develop as a group. Take it one game at a time, keep getting better throughout the year and see what happens.”
——
PROFILE PATRIOTS
Division IV
Coach: Brent Detamore
Graduated Seniors: Gabe Jacobs, Max Ritter, Noah Boyer, Connon Hamilton, Quintin Paradise, Killian McKim.
Seniors: Kiran Sherburne, Jack Price, Quincy Burger, Jed Kenerson, Andrew Paradise, Aden Presby. Juniors: Adam Bell, John Pu Calan, Yuto Whitney, Pearson Freligh, Elvis Lawton. Sophomores: Kobe Toms, Danny Burnell, Josh Robie, Carson Robie, Kayden Brantley, Satchel Miller, Alex Leslie, Riley Plante. Freshmen: Jackson Clough, Merric Devlin, Mufeed Dudha, Wyatt Lawton, Everrett Locke, Travis Locke, Owen McPhaul, Coen Mullins, Samuel White, Sean Wolfenberger.
Season Outlook: “This team works hard. We have many players that are versatile and can play in different positions,” Detamore says. “I look forward to seeing how far these boys can push themselves. Jack Price and Quincy Burger will be our captains. They deserve these roles as four-year contributors and they are now anchors to our defense. Our midfield will be rooted with Adam Bell, Riley Plante, and Jed Kennerson. They can run end to end all day. There are several goal scorers returning and we have gained some with the freshmen class. We are all looking forward to a great season.”
——
COLEBROOK MOHAWKS
Division IV
Coach: Ryan Call (sixth season)
Last Year’s Record: 5-4, won prelim game, forfeited quarters due to COVID shutdown
Graduation Losses: Carson Rancourt, Marik Boire, Brandyn Lawruk, Keaton Lord, Brody Smith
Returnees: Maddox Godzyk, Sr., F; Matthew Crawford, Sr., Sweeper; Kyle Lebel, Sr., Stopper; Ramsey Rancourt, Sr., MF; Sam Villa, Sr., MF; Izik Thibodeau, Sr., MF/GK; Ashton Herres, Jr., MF; Kaiden Dowse, Jr., F; Zander Timmsen, Jr., D; Kolten Dowse, Soph., F; Keenan Hurlbert, Soph., MF/F; Balin Laperle, Soph., MF; Peyton Rancourt, Soph., D.
Newcomers: Jacob Grimes, Soph., MF; Jackson Weir, Fr., MF; Dartanyan Cauller, Fr., GK; Dylan Eldridge, Fr., D; Vinnie Santamaria, 8th, F; Ian Thompson, 8th, F.
Players To Watch: Maddox Godzyk, Kaiden Dowse.
Season Outlook: “We will be up and down most of the season,” coach Call says. “Very inexperienced on defense and in goal. Should be capable of scoring goals this year. Looking to play our best by the end of the year.”
——
GROVETON EAGLES
Division IV
Coach: Caleb Murphy (fourth season)
Last Year’s Record: 3-10, lost in playoffs to Pittsburg-Canaan.
Graduation Losses: Matt St. Cyr, Brandon Laundry, Julian Kenison, James Blanco, Addison Leighton, Colby Stinson,
Returnees: Chris Corliss, Sr., MF; Aiden Whiting, Jr., MF; Blake Champagne, Jr., FB; Shayne Holmes, Jr., GK; Kaden Cloutier, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Ashton Kenison, 8th, MF; Sean Simpson, 8th, MF; Landon Cloutier, 8th, MF; Isaac Noyes, Fr., MF; freshman; Dylan Simino, Fr., FB; Brody Platt, Fr., MF; Josh Simpson, Fr., F; Gavin Cloutier, Fr., FB; Nic Connerton, Soph., FB; Evan McAllister, Jr., FB.
Players To Watch: Blake Champagne, developing into a strong center fullback, good leader on defense; Chris Corliss, expected to continue to lead the team on and off the field and be a key center midfielder; Shayne Holmes, goalkeeping.
Season Outlook: “We’re a young team with some potential to have a good season,” coach Murphy said.
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Coach: Andy Cliche (third season); Alex Garneau, assistant/JV coach (first)
Last Year’s Record: 2-5-1 regular season, 0-1 playoffs vs. Berlin
Graduation Losses: Brayden White, Parker Valdez, Logan Rines
Returnees: Brody Labounty, Sr., D; Kegan Nelson, Sr., F; Keigen George, Jr., GK;, Eli Percey, Jr., MF/D; Kieran Tobin, Jr., D; Robert Southworth, Soph., MF/F; Vance Dupont, Soph., GK; Elijah Beaulieu, Soph., D; Ethan Heng, Soph., MF; Xavier Oakes, Soph., D; Jude Percey, Soph., MF/F Ethan Ramsay, Soph., D; John Randall, Soph, MF; Justin Valdez, Soph., MF/F.
Newcomers: Logan Ames, Sr., MF/F; Trevor Armstrong, Soph., MF; Avery Woodburn, Soph., MF/F.
Players To Watch: Brody Labounty: Fast, strong defenseman, ability to make a run forward and still get back to defend, team leader, two-year captain. Kegan Nelson: Strong forward with ability to hold/possess the ball, good vision, reads the passing lanes well, shoots well left- or right-footed, captain. Robert Southworth: Well skilled, passion for the game, play maker, good field vision. Eli Percey: Well skilled, composed player, can play anywhere from defense to forward. Logan Ames: Fast, aggressive, strong, athletic player, much desire/wants to be in the mix.
Season Outlook: “We should compete well this year,” cdoach Cliche says. “Brody’s leadership and aggressive style of play motivates the team. We have low numbers, but we have players that can play multiple positions. Kegan Nelson works hard up top finding the passing lanes, and Robby Southworth makes plays happen. Both goalies are strong. This is George’s third year starting so he has the experience but don’t count Vance out. His size intimidates the opposition and he has quick hands. We have added some speed and size with the three newcomers and everyone has been working hard over the summer and in preseason.”
