2021 Area N.H. High School Girls Soccer Preview Capsules

LITTLETON CRUSADERS
Division IV
Coach: Clinton Brown (fifth year)
Last Year’s Record: 16-0
Graduation Losses: Hannah Brown, Carrier Meunier, Olivia Corrigan, Natahly Rossi, Jocelyn Cosentino, Jaiden Ridlon, Taylor Nelson (manager).
Returnees: Tatum Adams, Soph., GK; Katilyn Ilacqua, Soph., FB; Ava Lucas, Fr., FB; Kierra Chriest, Soph., FB; Lauren McKee, Sr., MF; Lauren Corrigan, Soph., MF; Addison Hadlock, Fr., MF; Hannah Whitcomb, Soph., F; Bre Lemay, Soph., F; Josie Bryant, Sr., F; Maddison Lucas, Soph., MF; Kaylee Manzella, Sr., F/GK.
Newcomers: Ella Horsch, 8th, MF; Madison Nelson, 8th MF; Julieann Bromley, 8th, F; Jamielee Lamarre, Sr., F; Joscelyn Lamarre, Soph., GK; Kiera Therrien, Fr., FB Grace Winn, Jr., MF.
Players To Watch: McKee, Ilacqua, Lemay, Bryant, Manzella.
Season Outlook: “I’ve been very pleased with how the team is working,” coach Brown said. “We lost many key players to graduation so the lineup is very young and positions have changed a lot. We will have our challenges but I am looking forward to seeing what we can do.”
——
PROFILE PATRIOTS
Division IV
Coach: Kevin Fraser (seventh season at Profile, 27th overall)
Last Year’s Record: 6-4
Graduation Losses: Serena Devlin, Liz Lawton, Zoe Liva, Aspen Stevens.
Returnees: Lola Kinney, Sr., F; Annabelle Mullins, Sr., GK; Hannah Hodgdon, Sr., D; Madison McLaren, Sr., F; Grace Burnell, Sr., D; Livian White, Sr., MF; Lily Pospesil, Jr., D; Sophie Bell, Jr., MF; Alyiah Laleme, Jr., MF; Abby Stanley, Jr., MF; Mya Brown, Soph., F; Taylor Weir, Soph., D; Elaina Demaggio, Soph., MF; Madeline Koehler, Soph., D; Ella Stephenson, Soph., MF; Avery Gignac, Soph., MF; Morgan Presby, Soph., GK; Evie Burger, Soph., F; Savannah Stanley, Soph., D.
Newcomers: Annabella Fresolone, Fr., D; Ella McPhaul, Fr., MF; Makenna Price, Fr., MF; Kyah Knight, Fr., D, Arabelle Freligh, Fr., D; Jaslene Fogarty, Fr.
Players to Watch: Madison McLaren (goal scoring), Sophie Bell (controlling midfield), Annabella Fresolone (solidifying the defense), Ella McPhaul (speedster).
Season Outlook: “Last season we gave up too many goals, this season we have stronger defense and goalkeeping,” Fraser said. “As every year, the goal is to get into playoffs and make as deep of a run as possible.”
——
GROVETON EAGLES
Division IV
Coach: Rachel Welch; assistant Mallory Langkau
Last Year’s Record: 4-5-2
Graduation Losses: Emmalee DeBlois, Nodia Davenport.
Returnees: Emily Schafermeyer, Sr., D; Madison Ash, Jr., MF; Katherine Bushey, Jr., GK; Julie Glover, Jr., F; Martha Hodge, Jr., D; Keirsten Allin, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Shirley Cooper, Soph., D; Kaycee Chappell, Fr., MF; Karli Chauvette, Fr., D; Aspen Clermont, Fr., F; Zoie Perkins, Fr., D; Kandrah Savage, Fr., F/MF; Grace Schafermeyer, Fr., D/GK; Julia Chappell, 8th, MF; Delaney Whiting, 8th, MF.
Players To Watch: Emily Schafermeyer, Madison Ash, Julie Glover.
Season Outlook: “As a team, we would like to focus on confident ball control, connecting purposeful passes, and accurate shots on goal,” Welch said.
——
WOODSVILLE ENGINEERS
Division IV
Coach: Ann Loud (13th season)
Last Year’s Record: 9-2
Graduation Losses: Kaylynn Reagan, Morgan Wagstaff, Keatyn Horne, Nye Adamkowski, Emily Prest, Olivia Sarkis, Graci Kaiser, Maachah Krull, Annabell Townsend, Gabby Brown.
Returnees: Emily Farr, Sr., D; Leah Krull, Sr., F; Anna Roy, Sr., D; Maddie Roy, Sr., F; Paige Smith, Jr., F; Courtney Taylor, Jr., D; Brianna Youngman, Jr., F; Dory Roy, Soph., F; Jaylah Hogue, Soph., GK.
Newcomers: Aliza Boutin, Jr., D; Abby Crocker, Jr., F; Kate Vasconcelos, Soph., F; Natalie Therrien, Fr., D; Reilly Chase, Fr., D; Allee Rowe, Fr., F; Eliza Wagstaff, Fr., GK.
Players To Watch: Leah Krull and Maddie Roy, they are quick and work well together,” coach Loud noted.
Season Outlook: “We have a young team, looking to improve as we get into the season, and make a good run for the playoffs,” she added.
——
COLEBROOK MOHAWKS
Division IV
Coach: Katie Parker (18th season)
Last Year’s Record: 4-5
Graduation Losses: Sage Smith, Samantha Howe, Allison Herres, Bryn Pearson, Kendra Lynch.
Returnees: Sierra Riff, Jr., GK; Ariana Lord, Jr., D/MF; Emma McKeage, Jr., MF; Shyanna Fuller, Jr., MF/D; Caitlynn Clark-Haynes, Soph., F/GK; Haley Rossitto, 8th, F/MF; Lexi Santamaria, 8th, D; Samantha Samson, 8th, MF/F.
Newcomers: Alexis Inkel, Sr., F; Sara Fernald, Jr., F/MF; Shaylynn Fuller, Soph., D; Sandra Minigell, 8th, MF; Lindsey Eldridge, 7th, MF; Carly Daigneault, 7th, D.
Season Outlook: “With only four returning starters and lots of new novice varsity players, there’s going to be lots of adjustments, inconsistencies and ups and downs,” coach Parker says. “With only Riff (four-year GK) and Lord (four-year back) returning in the defensive third, younger players are going to fill in the holes.
“The midfield will be held together by McKeage and Shyanna Fuller - they are going to be vital to the transition game. It’s going to be a day-to-day operation. Everyone is going to have to work hard and stay healthy to get through the season. Numerous players will be in different positions to find the missing pieces.
“Losing 90% of our offense to graduation (Smith and Howe), McKeage, Fuller and more novice players are going to have to develop into threats and become consistent on the offensive end.”
——
LISBON PANTHERS
Division IV
Coach: James Pelletier (first season, 18 overall)
Last Year’s Record: 1-5-1
Graduation Losses: Mariah Jellison, Peyton Clark, Aiden Jesseman.
Returnees: Sara Brown, Sr., F; Raleigh Carroll, Sr., F; Kiley Hill, Sr., D; Kendal Clark, Sr., D; Katily Clark, Jr., F; Taylor Clark, Jr., F; Destiny Hudson, Jr., D; Tori Jellison, Jr., MF; Victoria Jellison, Jr., MF; Halie Wheeler, Soph, MF; Emma Van Scyoc, Soph., MF/D; Haley Cavanaugh, Soph., F; Sophia Lafond, Fr., D; Natasha Holbrook, Fr., GK; Amy Wall, Fr., MF.
Newcomers: Alexis Meyerhoffer, Fr., MF; Merideth Barnes, Fr., MF; Bailey Clark, 8th, MF.
Players To Watch: “Katie Clark up front this year again with Sara Brown; they work together well,” coach Pelletier says. “Kiley Hill leading the defense, and Natasha Holbrook in goal.”
Season Outlook: “I have hopes we will be OK out there, we are working to be a team,” he added. “We have a lot of work to do . Last year was really tough on them. Getting back to the field this year is a challenge, getting back to the basics of ball movement and bringing that team concept back. There is a lot of heart on this team. I think we will have a tough start but we will be there. Don’t overlook this team, they will be good.”
——
WHITE MOUNTAINS SPARTANS
Division III
Coach: Steve Welch (fifth season)
Last Year’s Record: 6-7-1, first-round loss to Berlin.
Graduation Losses: Lily Kenison, Nicole Gross, Lexus Deming, Alyssa Fryman.
Returnees: Olivia Shallow, Sr., F; Clemmie Southworth, Sr., D; Carissa Challinor, Sr., GK; Morgan Doolan, Sr., D; Abbie Mason, Sr., D; Emma LaBonte, Sr., F; Delaney Robinson, Sr., MF; Josie DeAngelis, Jr., F; Maddie Lorenz, Jr., MF; Jaylin Bennett, Jr., D; Kaitlyn Wheeler, Jr., D; Emma Bedell, J.r., MF; Ayanna Ronish, Jr., MF.
Newcomers: Tara St. Cyr, Soph., D; Jazmyn Chase, Soph., D; Emma Simpson, Fr., F; Lila Staley, Fr., F; Reece McFarland, Fr., MF; Aubrey Merrill, Fr., F; Mia Robinson, Fr., D.
Players To Watch: Josie DeAngelis, leading striker with a knack for goals. Delaney Robinson, midfielder, plays with high energy from start to finish. Carissa Challinor, goalkeeping senior looking to continue her good form in the goal.
Season Outlook: “Looking to compete against the North Country’s surrounding programs, as well as go deep into the playoffs with a well-rounded, talented group,” coach Welch says.
