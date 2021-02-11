ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Coach: Ben Davis (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 17-6, D-I state runner-up
Graduation Losses: Andrew Cowan, Nick Guckin, Logan Wendell, Brian Lamar, Matt Emery, Dylon Bunnell, Noah Sorin.
Returnees: Dalton Mathews, Sr., F; Sam Bugbee, Sr., G; Christian Weed, Sr., G; Murphy Young, Jr., G.
Newcomers: Frederick Hauser, Jr., F; Sam Begin, Jr., F; Colby Garey-Wright, Jr., G; Cole Banks, Jr., G; Patrick Keenan, Jr., G; Tim Tremblay, Jr., G; Tyler Lappiere, Jr., G; Aidan Rowe, Jr., G/F; Shea Fucci, Jr., F; Aidan Brody, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: To be determined for entire team.
Season Outlook: “After the graduation of seven seniors, it’s a youthful team with three seniors, 10 juniors and one freshman,” coach Davis says.
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Coach: Patrick Rainville (third season)
Last Year’s Record: 11-9, lost to Missisquoi in playdowns
Graduation Losses: Dane Buckingham, David Stevens, Sage Gosselin, Shea McCaffrey, Cordell Willey, Dakota Collins.
Returnees: James Sanborn, Sr.; Will Mitchell, Sr.; Alejandro de Cardenas, Sr.; Evan Sanborn, Jr.; Aiden Bogie, Jr.; Chevy Bandy, Jr.; Austin Wheeler, Soph.
Newcomers: Sean Duran-Collie, Sr.; Nicolas Froeling, Sr.; Ahmet Mete, Jr.; Gavin Williams, Soph.; Cam Berry, Soph.; Zach Hale, Soph; Aiden Davis, Soph.
Players To Watch: “James Sanborn will be looked to for his leadership and playmaking, and Will Mitchell brings energy and tenacity to the court,” coach Rainville says. “The junior trio of Evan Sanborn, Aiden Bogie and Chevy Bandy will take another step forward in their development and be versatile on both ends of the floor. The three sophomores (Williams, Berry and Hale) are ready to compete at the varsity level. Austin Wheeler and Alejandro de Cardenas will recover from injury this season but will bring great value to the team with their leadership.
“Duran-Collie, Froeling and Mete are new to the program and each brings value to their role,” he added. “Davis will continue developing as he splits time between JV and varsity.”
Season Outlook: “This is a competitive and together group that looks forward to each opportunity on the court and playing its best basketball by the end of the season.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division II
Coach: John Gunn (18th season)
Last Year’s Record: 18-5, D-II final four
Graduation Losses: Briley Carter, Ryan Hilliker, Kevin Langtagne, Brett Roy, Brandon Wells.
Returnees: Corbin Brueck, Sr., G; Bryce Gunn, Sr., G/F; Derek Medley, Sr., G; Logan Richardson, Sr., F, Cayde Micknak, Jr., F; Cooper Brueck, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Isaac Driver, Sr., G; Ian Applegate, Jr., G; Treytin Eibert, Jr., C; Austin Giroux, Jr. G/F; Garrett Heath, Jr., G/F; Mitchell Provoncha, Jr., F.
Players To Watch: “Each and every one of these young men are worth watching through the online streaming service that will be broadcasting our games,” coach Gunn says. “We have a great blend of experience that will lead us, and youth that will be looking to compete.”
Season Outlook: “This team is going to bring an exciting fast-paced game to the North Country community,” Gunn assesses. “The desire to continue with the success of the program over the last few years and even elevate the program is incredibly strong. The returning players got a taste of the Aud last year and want another shot at a deep playoff run. The new members of the team witnessed the excitement of last year and want to join their teammates in making their own mark.
“We will be ready for whatever the season throws at us, taking a one game at a time approach. I am excited about the potential of this team and navigating this crazy unpredictable season with them.”
——
LAKE REGION RANGERS
Division II
Coach: James Ingalls (15th season)
Last Year’s Record: 5-16
Graduation Losses: Braydon Leach, Jackson King, Connor Lanou, Riley Burdick, Keith Herman, William Coburn, Parker Perron.
Returnees: Landyn Leach, Connor Ullrich, David Piers, Mitchell Poirier.
Newcomers: Ethan Robillard, Sr., PF; Carter Montgomery, Jr., SF; Jordan Green, Jr., SG; Wyatt Gile, Jr., PF; Robbie Bowman, Jr., SF; Aidan Poginy, Soph., PG; Colby Lafleur, Soph., SG; Logan Perkins, Soph., SG; Governor Robb, Soph., PF.
Players to Watch: All of them.
Season Outlook: We have a lot of younger players that do not have varsity experience but bring a high level of energy to the floor,” Ingalls says. “We are looking to play tough defense and control the tempo of the game.”
——
HAZEN WILDCATS
Division III
Coach: Aaron Hill (22nd season)
Last Year’s Record: 18-5, lost to Enosburg in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Stephen Martin, Cody Davison
Returnees: Isaiah Baker, Sr., G; Ethan Shopland Sr., G/F; Carter Hill, Jr., G/F; Tyson Davison, Jr. G; Tyler Rivard, Soph., F; Jadon Baker, Soph., G; Lincoln Michaud, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Aasha Gould, Jr., G/F; Ryker Willette, Jr., F; Xavier Hill, Fr., G; Gabe Michaud, Fr., G/F.
Players To Watch: “Everyone. We will play a lot of guys and try to wear people out,” coach Hill says.
Season Outlook: “We are just so happy to have the opportunity to play games this year and we will try to cherish every moment that we get to compete out on the court,” Hill said. “We return a strong core group from last year and we hope to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season. Conditioning and depth could be key factors this year now that everyone has to wear face masks. This year will be much different from seasons in the past as we will need to gel quickly and try to prepare ourselves for the tournament in a short period of time, but we are so thankful that we get to have a tournament!”
——
DANVILLE INDIANS
Division IV
Coaches: Jason Brigham (seventh year); assistants Richie Benoit (third), Robert Rome (first)
Last Year’s Record: 17-6, lost 59-48 in semifinals to Twin Valley
Graduation Losses: Aaron Goodwin, James McChesney, Ethan Melen, Colby Miller, Ian Steele
Returnees: Jacob Baesemann, Sr., G’ Ethan Gould, Sr., G/F; Jacob LeClair, Sr., F; Logan Young, Sr., G; Dillon Brigham, Jr., F; Christian Young, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Ben Lyons, Sr., C; Caleb Nelson, Sr., F; Logan Goodwin, Jr., F; Cooper Calkins, Fr., G; Anthoni Guinard, Fr., G/F.
Players To Watch: Jacob Baesemann, Logan Young and Dillon Brigham all return for their third year as proven veterans, with both a championship under their belt and the sour taste of coming up short. “All three are well-skilled, intelligent players and will be looked upon for their leadership and consistency on both ends of the floor,” coach Brigham says. “Ethan Gould, Jacob LeClair and Christian Young are also back and are very capable players themselves, providing defensive intensity, multi-dimensional offensive skills, and pure old-fashioned hustle.” Ben Lyons and Caleb Nelson are a pair of talented, hard-working senior transfers who are well on their way to understanding a new system and showcasing how they will fit into it. Logan Goodwin, along with a couple of talented freshmen Anthoni Guinard and Cooper Calkins will round out the team.
Joining coaches Brigham and Benoit on the staff is another new addition to this year’s team, Coach Robert Rome. “A wealth of basketball knowledge and coaching expertise, he is as expected, proving to be a valuable asset,” Brigham says. “His attention to detail is unparalleled and his love and respect for the game infectious.”
Season Outlook: Due to the pandemic restrictions that began just a week after last season ended, these boys haven’t played together for over 10 months. Coming off the third week of non-contact skills and conditioning practices, “this group is showing a willingness to listen to the coaching staff, give their best effort, and support one another,” Brigham noted.
“The team is determined to make the most out of this season. Returning a solid core of players with ‘Aud experience’ along with two great new additions to our program and a couple of impressive freshmen, the Danville faithful should have plenty to cheer about. (Even if it is in their living rooms. All home games will stream on NSN).”
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN BUCKS
Division IV
Coach: Chris Cook (fifth season at BMU)
Last Year’s Record: 9-11, lost in first round to Poultney as the 11 seed
Graduation Losses: Logan Bogie, Will Burnett, Codee Crown, Kevin Ricker
Returnees: Collin Punderson, Sr., F; Will Heyward, Sr., F; Sam Demers, Jr., G; John Dennis, Jr., G; Cam Dennis, Jr., G; Tanner Winchester, Jr., F; Andrew Locke, Jr., G; Cooper Ingerson, Jr., F; Evan Dennis, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Jacob Dube, Jr., G; Ricky Fennimore, Soph., F.
Players to Watch: Collin Punderson, rebounding and inside threat; John Dennis and Evan Dennis, both all-around solid player on both ends. “Any given night, any of our returners can help us this season,” coach Cook said.
Season Outlook: “With nine players coming back from last year, including seven games [decided by] seven points or less, the Bucks look to be a solid contender in Division IV,” he added. “With all of the early practices, the guys have started to gel and bond very well. I’m hoping that we can get a season in and that the guys can make some noise in D-IV.”
