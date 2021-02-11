ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Coach: Jade Huntington (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 13-8, eliminated by Rutland in quarters
Graduation Losses: Josie Choiniere, Sydney Huntington-Strohm, Josie Moulton, Delaney Payeur
Returnees: Kylee Lapete, Sr., G; Polly Currier, Sr., G; Maren Nietsche, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Kaia Anderson, Fr., G 9; Hayden Wilkins, Fr., G; Lily Garey-Wright, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: Maren Nietsche, the only returning starter. Aggressive, has a nose for driving to the basket, quick, athletic, runs the floor very well. Polly Currier, while it wasn’t showcased last year, she can have a strong presence from the arc. Kylee Lapete is one of the more versatile returning players, she can play multiple positions and have a positive impact on both ends of the floor. “A hard-working supportive cast of juniors, sophomores and freshmen rounds out our guard-dominant team,” coach Huntington says. “Freshmen Hayden Wilkins and Kaia Anderson have had a noticeable impact in practice thus far.”
Season Outlook: With only three returning players, there is plenty of room for the team to grow into their new roles, compete for court time and help SJA be competitive in the league, Huntington added. “We are excited about our returning upperclassmen from last season’s varsity and JV squads, and the future is bright with our underclassmen as well,” Huntington remarked. “We will be committed to aggressive defense and an up-tempo offensive style. We will need to be looking for scoring throughout the team; for us to be successful, it will be essential to approach each game with a score-by-committee mentality, and defend exceptionally well as a team.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division I
Coach: Sarah Roy (first season); assistant Molly Horton (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 16-6, lost to Harwood in semi
Graduation Losses: Grace Giroux, Sarah Guertin
This Year’s Roster: Emma Fortin, Soph., G; Rileigh Fortin, Soph., G; Cora Nadeau Soph., G; Hope Dobler, Jr., G; Cecelia Marquis, Jr., F/G; Libby Prue, Jr., F; Bailey Arkley, Sr., F; Julia Baker, Sr., G; Adrianna Chaput, Sr., G; Riann Fortin, Sr., F; Jazmine Judd, Sr., F; McKenna Marsh, Sr., G; Hailey Pothier, Sr., G.
Players To Watch: Riann Fortin: “Veteran player with strength. Looking for her to dominate in the paint. Excellent leadership skills, always gives 100 percent effort. McKenna Marsh: “Veteran player with a competitive mindset. Variety of skills and is willing to do it all for her team.” Cora Nadeau: “Second-year varsity player with a passion for the game. Well-rounded contributor on both ends of the floor.”
Season Outlook: “This group would love to get back to the Aud, ultimately. With a new coaching staff, and a fresh outlook, we like where we are headed together,” coach Roy said. “With seven seniors, these girls are motivated to make the most of the opportunities to compete. Right now, the goal is to get to play some games, and we’ll see where we go from there!”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Coach: Eric Berry (15th season at LI, 21st overall, ninth year coaching LI girls
Last Year’s Record: 7-13
Graduation Losses: Kate Gallant, Lindsay Joyal, Natalie Potter, Teagan Wheeler, Mgr. Kirbie Nichols
Returnees: Delaney Noyes, Sr., F; Ella Buckingham, Jr., G/F; Hannah Demers, Jr., G; Natalie Ely, G/F; Isabelle Priest, Jr., G; Emma Renaudette, Jr., F/C; Kadienne Whitcomb, Jr., G/F
Newcomers: Samantha Hinton, Jr., F/C; Olivia Lewis, Jr., F/C; Delaney Raymond, So., PG/SG; Molly Renaudette, Fr., F/C; Brooke’lyn Robinson, Fr., PG/SG.
Players To Watch: Kadienne Whitcomb from 3-point land; Emma Renaudette on the boards; Hannah Demers’ and Isabelle Priest’s relentless defense; Ella Buckingham shooting ability; Delaney Noyes, “our Swiss Army knife;” Natalie Ely, great shooter from 15 feet; Olivia Lewis, Molly Renaudette and Sam Hinton on the boards; Delaney Raymond’s speed; Brooke’lyn Robinson, shooting ability and court awareness.
Season Outlook: “We have a lot of depth and are hopeful to utilize that as a strength while wearing down the opposition,” coach Berry says. “Our hope is to put pressure on the other team for all 32 minutes in one form or another, and we will. This is a talented group of kids with a lot of potential and they are also very good kids. It’s been a great preseason in building our skills but we’re ready to get going!”
——
LAKE REGION RANGERS
Division III
Coach: Joe Houston (eighth season); assistant Nicole Roy.
Last Year’s Record: 19-2, named quad-champions by the VPA when the final four was canceled due to COVID-19
Graduation Losses: Melanie Menard, Jordyn Ingalls, Ebony Cota, Natalie Racine, Cierra Richardson
Returnees: Tia Martinez, Sr., G; Robin Nelson, Sr., G/F; Emily Rogers, Sr., G; Danyelle Pion, Jr., G; Sakoya Sweeney, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Erica Thaler, Jr., G; Liris Haney, Jr., F; Maddie Racine, Soph., G; Dayna Knights, Soph., G; Lillian Fauteux, Soph., F; Alyssa Butler, Soph., F; Kaylee Sargent, Soph., F; Maya Auger, Fr., G; Madison Bowman, Fr., G.
Players To Watch: “All of them,” coach Houston emphasizes. “We have a very solid group of returning players who are setting the tone for the younger kids, a group that is very motivated to prove their worth.”
Season Outlook: “With a lot of new faces and an abbreviated schedule, it is going to be critical for the younger players to adjust to the varsity level,” he added. “Fortunately we have some solid returning players who should help get those girls up to speed. We may have a few hiccups early on, but this group is deep and there is a lot of talent to work with.”
——
DANVILLE INDIANS
Division IV
Coach: Nick DeCaro (first season); assistant/JV Coach Tiffany Benoit (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 13-9, lost to MVC in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Jasmine Esposito
Returnees: Carlie Beliveau, Sr., G; Autumn Laroque, Sr., G; Allie Beliveau, Jr., G/F; Rylie Cadieux, Jr., G; Zoe Crocker, Jr., F; Colleen Flinn, Jr., F; Ava Marshia, Jr., G/F; Laci Sandvil, Jr., G.
Players To Watch: Everyone.
Season Outlook: The team returns eight of nine players from a season ago. “Our girls are more experienced and looking to take the next step this season, building off the last two seasons’ successes,” said coach DeCaro. “This group has been playing together for a while and our biggest strength may be our depth. Each of our players has the ability to make an impact on any given night, and if we can work together, take care of the basketball, play tough defense, and hit some shots, we will be competitive. Our goal this year is to be consistent on both ends of the floor each time we take the court.
“We are excited to be back in the gym with the opportunity to play this season. Best of luck to all our local area winter sports teams!”
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN BUCKS
Division IV
Coach: Scott Farquharson (ninth season)
Last Year’s Record: 16-6, lost in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Lauryn Alley, Antonia Munson, Brookelyn Dennis, Alivia Crum
Returnees: Emma Gray, Jr., F; Emma Dennis, Jr., G; Kolby Nelson, Jr., F (injured); Maggie Emerson, Jr., F; Lauren Joy, Soph., G; Keegan Tillotson, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Freshmen: Jordan Alley, Karli Blood, Jennie Fisher, Shannon Florentine, Jadrian Lamarre, Takia Saibou, Felicity Sulham.
Players To Watch: With only three girls returning with any significant varsity minutes played (Emma Dennis, Emma Gray, Lauren Joy) I expect them to take the lead this season.
Season Outlook: “The girls are working very hard and are doing a great job under the current circumstances,” Farquharson said. “Graduation and injury hit us hard, leaving us very young and inexperienced (no seniors). While we are in a bit of a rebuilding mode we have a good amount of talent in both our returnees and incoming freshman class. A couple of games for some girls to adjust to the varsity level and I think the growth will be fun to watch.”
——
HAZEN WILDCATS
Division IV
Coach: Tim Whitney (second season)
Last Year’s Record: 9-13, lost in quarterfinals
Graduation Losses: Lilly Bailey, Zoe Hislop
Returnees: Alleigh Gabaree, Sr., C; Macy Molleur, Sr., F; Harley Papineau, Sr., G; Natalie Geoffroy, Sr., G Alexis Christensen, Soph., G.
Newcomers: Abby Anisworth, Sr., G (knee injury, missed last year); Haley Michaud, Soph., F; Tessa Luther, Fr., G/F; Edie McKenzie, Fr., F; Sarah Collier, Fr., G; Emily Molleur, Fr., G; Emma Bedore, Fr., G/F.
Players To Watch: “The seniors. They have been playing together for a number of years and are hungry,” coach Whitney says.
Season Outlook: Hoping to make the best out of the shortened season.
