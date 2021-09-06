2021 Area Vermont H.S. Boys Soccer Preview Capsules

ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Coach: Stephen Levesque (10th season)
Last Year’s Record: 5-0 (lost to Burlington in semis)
Graduation Losses: Tommy Zschau, Gardner Auchincloss, Rob Wood, Carson Smires, Savino Arrguto, Nick Santouse, Moises Zaga.
Returnees: Murphy Young, Sr., D; Caleb Loomis, Sr., D; Tucker Chapman Sr., M/F; Liam Laidlaw, Sr., F; Wyatt Knaus, Sr., D; Bardon Demers, Sr., F; Henry Heilman, Sr., M/F; Kenory Harry, Sr., D.
Newcomers: Jorge Trade, Jr., M/F; Aiden Brody, Soph., M/F; Silas Chapman, Jr., M/F; Hayden Angel, Soph., D; Noah Choiniere, Jr., GK.
Players To Watch: Murphy Young: Three-year varsity starter. Athletic, technical, and smart player, All Metro last year. Liam Laidlaw: forward, fast, second on the team in goals, All Metro. Tucker Chapman: Technical, great vision, playmaker, All-Metro honorable mention.
Season Outlook: “The Hilltoppers are excited to play a Metro schedule this year after an abbreviated season last fall,” coach Levesque said. “We have a core of seniors returning who have begun to gel during the preseason. Some early injuries have prevented the team from being at full strength, so players returning from injury will be key.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division I
Coach: Brad Urie (third year with NC); assistant Alex Beauregard (third year)
Roster: Cayde Micknak, Sr., D; Ian Applegate, Sr., MF; Austin Giroux, Sr., MF; Amos Willey, Sr., D; Mitchell Provoncha, Sr., D; Ryder Richardson, Sr., MF; Ben Brewer, Sr., D; Noah Fortin, Jr., D; Brady Blake, Jr., MF; Cooper Brueck, Jr., Striker; Jordan Driver, Jr., MF; Caden Colburn, Jr., MF; Levi Brewer, Soph, D; Royce Lancaster, Soph., MF; Gavin Rondeau, Soph., Striker; Alex Giroux, Fr., Striker; Camrin Gustin, Fr., GK.
Players To Watch: “Our defense will be led by center back Cayde Micknak and Noah Fortin in the middle of our defense, along with Amos Willey and Mitchell Provoncha on the outside,” coach Urie said. “The midfield will be led by Austin Giroux in the center.
“We are going to get our offense from Ian Applegate and Cooper Brueck. Gavin Rondeau and Alex Giroux will also be a big part of the attack.”
Season Outlook: “This is an athletic, competitive group of young men,” Urie emphasized. “We have a solid group of veterans up the middle of the field.This team lost a lot of starters from last year but has worked hard over the summer and this preseason to get ready to compete.
“This team will be a defensive team first; however, with Ian, Cooper and Austin leading our attack, we should be able to put a lot of pressure on the opponent’s defense.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Coach: Richard McCarthy (ninth season)
Last Year’s Record: 0-1
Graduation Losses: Alejandro De Cardenas, Nicolas Alonso-Froeling, Sean Collie, Diosan Perez, Dylan Cantin, Colin McDiarmid, David Larsen, Chanwoo Kim, Jakub Diakonowicz.
Returnees: Nick Matteis, Aiden Bogie, Aiden Hale, Sullivan Davis, Gavin Williams, Theo Levine, Mason Schade, Jayson Francis, Reese Barany, Liam Duff.
Newcomers: Still a bit unclear.
Players To Watch: Nick Matteis in goal; Aiden Bogie and Sullivan Davis in back; Gavin William in the midfield; Aiden Hale up top.
Season Outlook: “A bit of a rebuilding year for the Vikings”, McCarthy said.
——
LAKE REGION RANGERS
Division II
Coach: Darcy LeBlanc (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 0-7-2, two postseason upset wins, advanced to quarterfinals
Returnees: “I started fresh, I didn’t ask if they played before or for what team. I have a solid group of juniors, a few knowledgeable seniors leaders, two sophomores and a freshman,” LeBlanc said.
Players To Watch: “All of them. Come and watch a game,” encourages coach LeBlanc. “Each one of them is showing up, learning, absorbing, applying and raising their soccer IQ. We are a team.”
Season Outlook: “I am very pleased with how the boys came into preseason,” she added. “Their high fitness level allowed us to be ready for play. We have had a couple of scrimmages this year to give us some knowledge of gaps to work on, and strengths to pursue. Working on our possession game, a stronger together mentality and finding the right scoring opportunities. Speed of play has been a consistent topic at practices. I look forward to the season, and I’m excited to see what these young gentlemen bring to the table.”
——
HAZEN WILDCATS
Division III
Coach: Allison Paradee (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 4-3, lost to Mill River 3-0 in playdown
Graduation Losses: Ethan Shopland, Isaiah Baker, Cody Hall, Carter Bailey.
Returnees: Jadon Baker, Jr., MF/F; Cypress Croce, Soph., MF/F; Tyson Davison, Sr., 12, MF/F; Dan desGrosseliers, Soph., D; Alder Hardt, Soph., D; Xavier Hill, Soph., MF/D; Liam Jurciewicz, Soph., MF/F; Reed Kehler, Sr., F; Fenton Meyer, Jr., MF; Gabe Michaud, Soph., D/MF; Lincoln Michaud, Sr., D; Aidan Neill, Sr., D/MF; Tyler Rivard, Jr., GK/D; Eliot Rosendahl, Soph., D/GK; Cody Trudeau, Jr., MF/F; Ryker Willett, Sr., D; Matt Verboncouer, Jr., D/F.
Newcomers: None. Two freshmen were pulled up last year.
Players To Watch: Cody Trudeau for his speed and vigor. Reed Kehler for his ability to see the whole field and lead his team as he is playing. Tyson Davison for his footwork and ball-handling skills. Lincoln and Gabe Michaud as a dynamic defensive duo. Tyler Rivard for his presence and leadership in the net.
Season Outlook: “Hazen is an extremely athletic group of young men,” coach Paradee says. “They are mixed in ages and ability levels, but they share a collective drive to put their bodies on the line, work hard, learn and unite as one cohesive group on the field.”
——
DANVILLE
Division IV
Coach: Jeremy Withers (sixth season)
Last Years Record: 1-7-1, lost to Sharon in first round
Graduation Losses: Jacob Baesemann, Graham Lahaye, Jacob Leclair, Ryder Vogan Schneider, Tim Searls.
Returnees: Jordan Sinclair, Jayson Litz, Denver Lindstrom, Daniel Lehoe, Cooper Calkins, Porter Costello, Owen Somers, Andrew Joncas, Caiden Hill.
Newcomers: Nate Despathy, Blake Withers, Bailey Huang, Kasen Hodgdon, Josh Demasi.
Players To Watch: Jayson Litz, strong presence in the backfield; Caiden Hill, excellent composure/ball control in the stopper position; Nate Despathy, good ball-control skills in the midfield.
Season Outlook: We are a very young team this season but we still look to control the ball, hold our composure, play some good soccer and most of all, have fun,” coach Withers says.
