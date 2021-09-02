2021 Area Vermont H.S. Football Preview Capsules

ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Coach: Rich Alercio (ninth season)
Last Year’s Record: 10-1, St. J region 7-on-7 champs
Graduation Losses: Zebb Winot, Jaden Hayes, Geoffrey Hauver.
Returnees: Gavynn Kenney-Young, Jr., WR/DE; Sam Begin, Sr., WR/FS; Jacob Silver, Sr., RB/LB; Quinn Murphy, Jr., QB/FS; Dawson Wilkins, Jr., OL/DL; Anthony Briggs, Sr., OL/DL; Ozzy Alsaidahmad, Jr., RB/DB.
Newcomers: Tyler Diemer, Sr., TE/DE; Alex Orozco, Jr., WR/CB; Braydon Payeur, Sr., OL/LB; Josh Quad, Fr., OL/DL; Karson Clark, Sr., WR/CB.
Players To Watch: Sam Begin, 6-4, 180. “Sam has great athleticism coupled with a superior understanding of our offensive and defensive schemes,” coach Alercio says. Jacob Silver, 6-2, 185. “Jacob is a tough kid who has developed himself into a top player through hard work.” Tyler Diemer, 6-3, 200. “Tyler is an athletic kid and a quick study who joined our team this summer and is already making a big impact.” Gavynn Kenney-Young, 6-5, 190. “Gavynn is extremely athletic, has great hands and a reach that allows him to catch any ball thrown to him.” Quinn Murphy, 6-1, 190. “Quinn has studied our offense and developed his body to put him in a postion to join the fraternity of dominant Hilltopper quarterbacks as both a run and pass threat.” Dawson Wilkins, 6-0, 235. “Dawson couples tremendous strength with size and athletic ability to make him a dominant lineman on both sides of the ball.”
Season Outlook: “We had a good training camp that allowed us to get back to the fundamentals of football: blocking and tackling,” Alercio said. “More importantly, it provided us a time to build our team, reinforce our culture and develop leadership. We had a number of players of all grade levels rise to the occasion, seize the opportunity and stand out as leaders.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Coach: Dan Nolan (eighth season, 19 total)
Last Year’s Record: 3-4, lost in first round of 7-on-7 playoffs
Graduation Losses: Alex Young
Returnees: Luke Dudas, Sr., RB/LB; Bryon Noyes, Sr., RB/LB; Trevor Lussier, Sr., RB/LB; Cameron Stowell, Sr., OL/DL; Ben Perkins, Sr., OL/LB; Wyatt Shedd, Sr., OL/DL; Josh Walker, Sr., OL/DL; Cam Berry, Jr., QB/DB; Zach Hale, Jr., QB/DB; Jake Sanville, Jr., RB/DB; Colby Simpson, RB/LB; Logan Miller, Jr., RB/LB; Ashton Gould, Jr., WR/RB/DB; Levi Machell, Jr., OL/DL; Ethyn Chhoeung, Jr., WR/DB.
Newcomers: Victor Richardy, Sr., OL/DL; Tre Searl, Jr., RB/LB; Tom Houghten, Soph., OL/DL; Aiden MacKenzie, Soph., WR/DB; Joe Garrett, Soph., WR/DB; Sawyer Brown, Fr., OL/DL.
Players To Watch: Jake Sanville, speed and physicality; Bryon Noyes, strength and power; Trevor Lussier, football IQ; Victor Richardy, size and strength; Colby Simpson, speed and power; Quentin Thomas, toughness.
Season Outlook: “In an uber-competitive D-II, the biggest key to success for this team will be staying healthy,” coach Nolan says. “Every player on the roster will have to be a contributor and will be counted on to step up and help the team at key moments.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division II
Coach Lonnie Wade (seventh season)
Graduation Losses: Jack Young, Isaiah LaPlume, Kyle Martin, Shawn Fearino
Key Returnees: Garrett Heath, Sr., WR/DB; Trevor McAllister, Sr., RB/LB; James LaBerge, Sr., OL/LB; Tyler Dewing, Sr., OL/LB.
Newcomers: Jon Hunt, Soph., QB/DB; Wyatt Descheneau, Soph., WR/DB; Watson Laffoon, Soph., QB/RB/DB.
Season Outlook: “Very young team, with up to 15 sophomores that could see time,” coach Wade said.
