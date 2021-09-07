ST. JOHNSBURY HILLTOPPERS
Division I
Coach: Beth Choiniere (third season)
Last Year’s Record: Only four games due to COVID, 1-3 on the year.
Graduation Losses: Ruby Yerkes, Ellie Coyle, Isabel Bourgeois, Sierra Shippee, Kylie LaPete, Polly Currier
Returnees: Ellie Rice, Sr., D; Avery Tomczyk, Sr., D; Anna Cushing, Sr., D; Keating Maurer, Sr., F/GK; Elizabeth LaFlamme, Sr., F; Hannah Amadon, Jr., F/MF; Maren Nistche, Jr., F/MF, Sophia Shippee, Jr., F; Maggie Zschau, Jr., MF; Kaia Anderson, Soph., MF; Brooklyn Choiniere, Soph., MF; Lily Garey-Wright, Soph., D; Hayden Wilkins, Soph., GK.
Newcomers: Makenna Brochu, Sr., F; Hannah Keith, Jr., D/GK; Kaylee McCaffrey, Jr., MF/D; Ella Switzer, Jr., D; Eihlis Murphy, Fr., MF.
Season Outlook: “We are focused on becoming the best team that we can become,” coach Choiniere said. “We have waited for a long time for a full season of competition, and we will look for continued improvement with each challenge that is in front of us.”
——
LYNDON VIKINGS
Division II
Coach: Jackie Simpson (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 1-6
Graduation Losses: Emily Antonucci, Morgan Darrell, Erin Rivers and Delaney Noyes.
Returnees: Emma Renaudette, Sr., D/MF; Arya DeGeorge, Sr., MF/F; Carissa Brittain, Sr., MF/F; Calley Humphrey, Jr., MF; Abby Fillion, Jr., D/F; Julia Taylor, Jr., MF/D; Kaylin Larrabee, Jr., MF/GK. Molly Renaudette, Soph., GK; Summer Guimette, Soph., MF/F.
Newcomers: Bri Allegra, Jr., MF; Ellery Norwood, Soph., MF/F; Keira Larrabee, Fresh., F; Kara Crooks, Fresh., D/MF; Khyla Reynoso, Fresh., D/MF; Adrianna Hever, Fr., MF/F; Sophia Bryant, Fr., D/MF; Bella Van Alstyne, Fr., MF/F; Addison Perry, Fr., D.
Players To Watch: “As Emma, Arya and Carissa begin their final season, they are leaving nothing but their best on the field,” coach Simpson says. “Emma continues to dominate as our defensive leader. Arya and Carissa are strong, aggressive and fast up front. Veterans Abby, Julia, Summer, Calley, and Kaylin return this year, showing nothing but improvement. Molly Renaudette begins her second season and remains solid in the goal.
“With many new additions, Keira Larrabee and Adrianna Hever will be playing together again after two years apart. These two are skilled up front, work well together and won’t hesitate to get the ball in the back of the net.”
Season Outlook: “Our roster has grown with strong new additions, and as always, I will be looking to my returning players for their leadership. We have a great group of athletes this year, with many able to play multiple positions. They are training hard, they are resilient and ready to battle.”
——
NORTH COUNTRY FALCONS
Division I
Coach: Pete Kellaway (second season at NC)
Last Year’s Record: 5-3-1
Graduation Losses: Riann Fortin, Olive Beauchesne, McKenna Marsh, McKenna Marquis, Julia Baliinger, Hailie Pothier, Molly Patenaude.
Newcomers: Opal Beauchesne, Jr., Marking Back; Maeve Wright, Jr., MF; Natalie Holmes, Jr., Striker; Raleigh Fortin, Jr., GK/MF; Emma Fortin, Jr., MF; Charlie Schurman, Jr., MF; Hallie Chilafoux, GK/D; Reeve Applegate, Soph., Marking Back; Sabine Brueck, Fr., MF; Star Poulin, Fr., Striker; Josie Fortin, Fr., MF.
Players To Watch: Cora Nadeau, Sr., Striker; Charli Kellaway, Soph., sees the game well, has very good soccer IQ; Sabine Brueck, brings a lot of energy to the position and the team; Lahna Descheneau, Jr., MF, fast and not afraid to go after the ball; Josie Chitamber, Sr., D, sees the field well, anchors the defense.
Season Outlook: “Hope to improve upon our record from last year,” Kellaway said. “We have a young team and we will make some mistakes, but we will learn from them and hopefully make a deeper run into the playoffs.”
——
BLUE MOUNTAIN BUCKS
Division IV
Coach: Parrish Eiskamp (third season)
Last Year’s Record: 5-4
Graduation Losses: Kaori Moulton
Returnees: Emma Gray, Sr., GK; Lauren Joy, Jr., Stopper; Jillian Smith, Sr., HB; Karli Blood, Soph., F; Emma Dennis, Sr., Sweeper; Shannon Florentine, Soph., FB; Jordan Alley, Soph., Striker; Kolby Nelson, Soph., F; Felicity Sulham, Soph., FB; Kyra Nelson, Fr., MF; Keegan Tillotson, Jr., F; Maya Christy, Fr., F; Maddie Houghton, Fr., FB; Maggie Emerson, Sr., HB; Gabby Houghton, Jr., FB; Mia Beck, Jr., Manager.
Newcomers: Madisyn Christy, Fr, FB; Jade Lamarre, Fr., HB; Kaydence McKean, Fr., HB; Susanna Nelson, Fr., HB.
Players To Watch: Emma Dennis: “Emma enters the season in her third year as our sweeper. She is the backbone of our defense, with her speed and physicality I anticipate that she will remain a force,” coach Eiskamp says. “As a senior Emma brings a reserved leadership style but always plays an aggressive role on the field. Expectations are high and I have the utmost confidence that Emma is ready to meet those expectations with the same tenacity that she plays the game.”
Lauren Joy: “Lauren comes into the season with a solid foundation and expectations have changed as she makes the adjustment to a defensive mindset. She leads by example with a work ethic that should be envied by others. As a third-year player, with the ability to play any position on the field, it would be an understatement to say that expectations are high for Lauren. I am certain that she will leave it all on the field each and every day.”
Jordan Alley: “Jordan led the team in goals last season and I expect that she will continue to find the back of the net. She has a natural ability and flow for the game that is hard to match. Jordan is the type of player that makes the game look easy, which in itself creates higher expectations across the board. I am confident that Jordan is ready to become the elite scorer that we need to take us to the next level.”
Season Outlook: “As we enter our first season in the NVAC our schedule looks well balanced with opportunities for many competitive games,” he added. “We are a group that has plenty of upside and I am really looking forward to seeing how we put it all together. My hope is that our work ethic is what separates us from our opponents. We’ll continue to play a physical game with a quick tempo. This team has a nice balance of seasoned veterans and eager underclassmen. I am excited to see how this season plays out.”
——
HAZEN WILDCATS
Division IV
Coach: Harry Besset (third season)
Last Year’s Record: 6-6-0, made D-IV final)
Graduation Losses: Macy Molleur, Madison Bartlett, Natalie Geoffroy, Alleigh Gabaree
Returnees: Baylie Christensen, Fr., D; Natalie Michaud, Fr., D; Sarah Collier, Soph., D; Emma Badore, Soph., D; Tessa Luther, Soph., F; Gabriela Stanciu, Jr., MF; Lily Castle, Jr., D; Maverick Murphy, Jr., MF; Alexis Christensen, Jr., MF; Bethany Conway, Jr., D.
Newcomers: Caitlyn Davidson, Soph., MF; Eddie McKenzie, Soph., D; Madeline Kaiser, Fr., GK; Bronna Cochran, Fr., GK; Zoey Burnor, Fr., MF; Aster Watkevich, Fr., MF.
Players To Watch: Returning from a strong playoff run, the junior class will create the spine of Hazen’s team. Lily Castle and Beth Conway will provide an anchor of support in central defense that will allow Maverick Murphy, Alexis Christensen, and Gabby Stanciu freedom to play creatively in the center of the field. Returning to Hazen, attacking midfielder Caitlyn Davidson “has already developed strong chemistry with returning forwards Tessa Luther and Natalie Michaud,” coach Besset said. “This connection will be key to replacing the wealth of goals scored and assisted last year by seniors Macy Molleur and Madison Bartlett.”
Season Outlook: With no seniors, Hazen will be lacking some physicality on the pitch, but after a trial by fire for last year’s sophomore and freshman (and two eighth graders), who faced mostly seniors and juniors, “the returning players will certainly be up for the challenge,” Besset said. “The other bizarre advantage of Hazen not having any seniors this year will be that the team can build towards some two-year goals, knowing that the team of 2022 will only be a stronger version of the team developed this fall.
“Hazen’s stalwart returning defense should take a lot of pressure off of the freshman goalies, and limit the opposition’s chances,” he added. “After a Cinderella run to the finals last year, Hazen is hoping for another successful season, but will need to do so with a reinvented squad.”
——
DANVILLE
Division IV
Coach: Spencer Morse (seventh season); assistant Guy Pearce
Last Year’s Record: 7-3
Graduation Losses: Autumn Larocque, Macy Vogan, Carlie Beliveau
Returnees: Molly McAlenney, Jr., D; Lilli Klark, Jr., D/ MF; Jasmine Dunbar, Jr., D; Destiny Demasi, Jr., MF; Lilah Hall, Jr., F; Jordan Herrin, Soph., D/F; Liza Morse, Sr., MF; Lacy Gadapee, Soph., F; Elizah Abetti, Jr., D/MF; Kai Li Huang, Jr., MF; Ava Marshia, Sr., F; Vanessa Foster, Jr., D/MF; Rylie Cadieux, Sr., F; Zoe Crocker, Sr., D/GK; Colleen Flinn, Sr., GK/D.
Newcomers: Jasmine Reason, Soph., D; Hazel Abetti, Fr., D/MF; Madison Heath, Fr., MF; Sloane Morse, Fr., MF; Kinsey Laferriere, Fr., D; Leah Klark, Fr., GK/D; Lorin Leclair, Fr., F; Taylor Carson, Fr., D; Soline Herbst, Sr., F.
Players To Watch: Zoe Crocker: “Zoe is tough as nails and is a leader for our defenders from the sweeper position,” Morse said. “She does not get pushed off the ball.” Ava Marshia: “Ava was our leading scorer last year and will be putting up a bunch of goals and assists this year.” Liza Morse: “Liza is a workhorse at center mid. She can run a full 80 minutes and is very strong on both offense and defense.”
Season Outlook: “We lost on penalty kicks in the semifinal last year. We expect to be back there again this year and make it over the hump.”
